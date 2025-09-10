After AJ Lee, another former champion's potential WWE return will be "Earth-shattering," says expert

Three-time WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee recently made her stunning return to the Stamford-based company. Interestingly, professional wrestling personality Sam Roberts believes that the return of another major name could be a game-changer.Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley joined the Jacksonville-based company in 2019. He is currently one of their biggest names in pro wrestling, and Tony Khan has immense faith in him. Furthermore, he is the leader of The Death Riders, which, along with him, consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and Pac.From 2011 to 2019, Moxley was signed to WWE. His time in the Stamford-based company was decent. He held the WWE Championship once and the Intercontinental Championship thrice. He was also a member of The Shield with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.On a recent episode of Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts said that if the former Dean Ambrose returned to World Wrestling Entertainment, the wrestling world would turn upside down.&quot;I think, though, the name that hits me the hardest and the name that would be like 'Okay, what is a return of a superstar that could come back, have that sort of dual wave of nostalgia, and also fans who want to see what this is all about. It can have that come together like it did for [CM] Punk and AJ Lee and everybody. And have enough left that they can have a full run. Not a last year, but a run.' And to me, maybe the last person, maybe, on that level, that would be a game changer, would be Mox. If Dean Ambrose came back to the WWE. If Ambrose came back, it would be Earth-shattering,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer WWE star Ronda Rousey called Jon Moxley “the most incredible human being ever”Ronda Rousey is close friends with The Death Riders member Marina Shafir. In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports’ Raj Prashad, the UFC Hall of Famer called the former Dean Ambrose an incredible human for helping Shafir grow as a star.&quot;I think so much [of Marina’s growth as a performer] has to do with Jon Moxley being the most incredible human being ever. He is just so supportive and so kind and so passionate,&quot; said Rousey.Jon Moxley is a modern-day great. Hopefully, he will stay with All Elite Wrestling for several years to come.Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from the article's first half.