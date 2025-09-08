3 AEW returns at All Out 2025 that could outshine WWE Wrestlepalooza

AEW All Out 2025 and WWE Wrestlepalooza are going to be held on the same day, i.e, on September 20, 2025. The competition between the promotions is severe. Tony Khan has successfully managed to create a global brand, while Triple H and co are doing everything in their power to eliminate the rival company. Six matches have been announced for AEW All Out so far. They are as follows: &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla - Women's World Championship four-way match The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) vs. Ricochet and GOA (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (with Stokely) Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho MJF vs. Mark Briscoe Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin There is a strong possibility that several absent AEW stars might show up at the upcoming pay-per-view. This will certainly help Tony Khan deliver a more captivating product than Wrestlepalooza. Here are three such names. #3. Britt Baker AEW star Britt Baker is a former Women's World Champion. Tony Khan initially pushed her to the moon. However, as new names got added to the women's division, D.M.D.'s popularity decreased. She is quite a controversial figure, and she has not appeared on any of the company's programs since November 2024. Furthermore, according to former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman, she is done with All Elite Wrestling and is World Wrestling Entertainment-bound. &quot;I've just been breaking news left and right, and I have yet when it's in context, I have yet to be wrong. So, I just found out there's a name, a female name, out there that is this close to signing with the WWE. Any guesses?...Gone from AEW [Britt Baker], close.&quot; said Coachman. Khan has the opportunity to shock the world by bringing back Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., at All In. She could show up after Toni Storm defeats Hayter, Statlander, and Thekla. A rivalry between Storm and Baker will make for some must-see sports entertainment. #2. Keith LeeFormer AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee has been out of action for nearly 2 years. He underwent double surgery in January 2024, and he has reportedly completely recovered. Unfortunately, it is not known when and if he is coming back. The Limitless one is a modern-day great, and Tony Khan must utilise him. The former WWE star will certainly receive a thunderous reaction if he makes an appearance at All Out. Furthermore, the 40-year-old has the potential to become the AEW World Champion someday. #1. Eddie Kingston is rumored to return at All Out View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston has been out of action since mid-2024. Rumors suggest that he is ready for a return, and there is a strong possibility that he will wrestle at All Out. On the recent episode of Collision, former WWE star Big Bill called The Mad King out. &quot;I come from a place where real tough guys are made, New York City. And there's another guy here in AEW from New York City who claims to be a tough guy; he loves to run his mouth. But I haven't heard from him in a long time, I haven't seen him in a long time. Hell, I don't even know where he's at. So, I am officially calling you out, Eddie Kingston.&quot; said Bill. All Elite Wrestling fans immensely miss Kingston. From the former Big Cass's promo, it is quite evident that the 43-year-old's return is imminent. Only time will tell if he will make an appearance at All Out.