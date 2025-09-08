Tony Khan has made a huge mistake with top AEW star

Tony Khan is a polarizing figure. Even though he has loyal supporters worldwide, many hate him and his booking decisions. Over the years, he has received immense criticism from veterans for the way he books All Elite Wrestling shows. Unfortunately, he might have made a huge mistake going into All Out.

Ad

On Collision, Kyle Fletcher challenged AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page for his title at All Out 2025. Even though this match has not been made official, its consequences will be disastrous if Tony Khan goes ahead with it.

Ad

Trending

Let's understand why.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

"Hangman" Adam Page will not be dethroned anytime soon

Kyle Fletcher is currently at the peak of his career. He is one of The Don Callis Family's most important members, and fans are enjoying his heel work. He has significantly improved on the microphone and inside the squared circle. Furthermore, Tony Khan probably sees him as the future face of the company.

Ad

The Protostar currently has immense momentum. If he challenges The Anxious Millennial Cowboy at All Out, he can not afford to lose this showdown. However, it is unlikely that Page will be dethroned anytime soon. It has not even been 60 days since he became champion, and the company will receive heavy backlash if his reign ends this early.

Kyle Fletcher being defeated by "Hangman" Adam Page will be disastrous

Since Page is unlikely to drop the AEW World Championship at All Out, the only other possibility is Kyle Fletcher losing. If this happens, the consequences will be severe.

Ad

The Protostar's momentum will be completely derailed, and it will be hard for fans to believe that he is a legit threat. All the work Tony Khan has done to build the 26-year-old up will go to waste. Due to this booking decision, Fletcher could eventually leave All Elite Wrestling, and Khan would definitely not want that.

There is still time for All Out. Hopefully, Tony Khan will not make "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kyle Fletcher official.

Ad

What should Tony Khan do with Kyle Fletcher instead?

Instead of booking "Hangman" Adam Page vs Kyle Fletcher, Khan should book a match between The Protostar and a veteran. The best thing he can do is make the Australian star face Chris Jericho.

Kyle Fletcher vs. Chris Jericho at All Out makes sense. The latter is reportedly leaving All Elite Wrestling. Fans will be happy to see him wrestle in the company for one last time, and that too in front of his home crowd. Jericho putting The Protostar over will be great for business. Furthermore, this way, Y2J will be able to say goodbye to AEW fans worldwide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!