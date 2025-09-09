Paul Heyman gives Roman Reigns a new nickname as he breaks silence on Clash in Paris attack

Paul Heyman was attacked by Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris 2025 with a guillotine, and although he reposted a few times on Twitter/X, he finally broke his silence regarding the situation and gave Reigns a new nickname.At Clash in Paris 2025, Roman Reigns defeated &quot;Big&quot; Bronson Reed, aka The Tribal Thief. He got this nickname as a mockery of The Tribal Chief, as he stole Reigns' shoes twice and hung them around his neck like a version of The Ula-Fala, which was hilariously dubbed as the shoe-la-falla. Once Reigns defeated Bronson Reed, he was voluntarily handed the shoes back by Paul Heyman, whom he finally got revenge on by hitting the guillotine. This was payback for WrestleMania 41, when Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and The Tribal Chief.After The Usos mocked Paul Heyman in the opening segment of RAW, Paul Heyman reacted to the attack by giving Roman Reigns a new nickname - The fascist dictator of The Island of Relevancy.It was certainly a dramatic reaction from Heyman, but Bron Breakker is still furious about the attack on him. It's still unclear why he was so late to the party at Clash in Paris 2025, as he appeared only after Heyman was attacked, as he took Reigns out while he was throwing his shoes to the fans in Paris.On RAW, Breakker was ready to get into it with The Usos over what happened to Paul Heyman, but Bronson Reed acted as the voice of reason and held Breakker back. That didn't stop LA Knight from coming out and attacking both men. But even after the attack on Heyman, Reigns was still brutally assaulted to the point that he was hospitalized.As a result, he isn't going to be back for quite a while, and Heyman could be back before him.