WWE omits Dean Ambrose 

It's no secret that WWE has often steered clear of mentioning AEW stars on TV over the years. It looks like things aren't changing anytime soon.

The most recent example of this was seen on RAW when WWE blatantly snubbed the reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who many people remember as Dean Ambrose during his time in the Stamford-based promotion.

Last night on WWE RAW, CM Punk cut a promo on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins ahead of their Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. The Second City Saint reminded everyone he brought Reigns and Rollins into the business. He said he couldn't wait to be the one to take both of them out of it.

A few moments later, Michael Cole name-dropped The Shield on commentary but didn't mention Dean Ambrose. This came as a surprise since The Voice of WWE mentioned the former Shield member on the red brand a few weeks ago.

It is possible that Michael Cole omitted Jon Moxley because he serves no purpose in the ongoing storyline between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

However, a subtle Dean Ambrose reference would have amped up the feud between these men, given The Straight Edge Superstar was the brainchild of The Shield.

Will The Shield get back together in WWE anytime soon?

In an interview with Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata on WFAN, Seth Rollins addressed the possibility of The Shield reunion.

The Visionary stated that he and Roman Reigns are WWE lifers, so The Hounds of Justice won't get back together unless Jon Moxley returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I mean, look, one of our guys is over in the other company. So, he ain't coming. And Roman Reigns and I are here for life. Look, our paths are gonna be intertwined. We're gonna crisscross here and there until both of us are done and retired. So, you never know. You never know what WrestleMania is going to look like. You never know what next month is going to look like. Could be anytime," said Rollins.

Moxley will remain under the AEW umbrella until at least 2027. The chances of him coming back are slim to none as of this writing.

