Cracks starting to form in The Vision as Paul Heyman warns Seth Rollins ahead of Crown Jewel

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 07, 2025 02:21 GMT
Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman
Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion (Image credit: WWE's X account)

Cracks are already starting to form in The Vision. Paul Heyman had a warning for Seth Rollins ahead of Crown Jewel.

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman formed The Vision along with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed earlier this year. Since then, Rollins has won the Money in the Bank briefcase and subsequently won the World Heavyweight Championship. Now, he will face Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. Given The Visionary's previous track record against the American Nightmare, he is starting to doubt himself.

Tonight, backstage on WWE RAW, Rollins asked Paul Heyman what would happen if he lost to Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that The Visionary will lose the locker room's support and the faith of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. He also said that Rollins would throw away everything they had built, and he would become a secondary champion.

Therefore, the Hall of Famer told the World Heavyweight Champion not to lose. Rollins then pulled Heyman in and said to him that the latter had left himself out of the equation. He asked again what would happen if he lost at Crown Jewel. Heyman then told Rollins that if he lost to Cody, then he would need to question why he chose The Visionary over Roman Reigns.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Cracks between Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins have been forming for some time

Last week on SmackDown, Seth Rollins showed up out of nowhere to help Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeat Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. After the match, Cody went to check on his tag team partner. Sensing what Rollins was about to do, Paul Heyman warned him to stay away. However, The Visionary didn't listen, and he went to attack Cody only to eat a Cross Rhodes from the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Breakker and Reed wanted to get involved, but Heyman held them back. Following this incident, the duo went to help Rollins out of the ring while Heyman walked away, indicating that he was not happy with The Visionary.

It will be interesting to see how long it will take for Paul Heyman to turn on Seth Rollins.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
