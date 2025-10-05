  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Seth Rollins
  • The Vision member walks away from Seth Rollins after WWE SmackDown 

The Vision member walks away from Seth Rollins after WWE SmackDown 

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Oct 05, 2025 05:15 GMT
The Vision (Image Credits: wwe.com)
The Vision (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Seth Rollins let his emotions get the better of him on WWE SmackDown last night. His actions left a member of The Vision in sheer disappointment, as he was seen leaving him high and dry.

Ad

During the October 3 edition of SmackDown, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed pulled off an upset over Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in a tag team match.

However, it wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for Seth Rollins stomping Randy Orton behind the referee Dan Engler's back.

The Vision was able to sneak out a victory, but things didn't end well for Seth Rollins.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

As Rhodes was checking in on Orton, Rollins went back to the ring in hopes of stomping the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

But as it turned out, The American Nightmare baited him into the ring so he could hit him with a Cross Rhodes to send the fans home happy.

Rollins ignored Heyman's advice and paid the price. After SmackDown went off the air, unseen footage of The Oracle walking away from The Visionary has surfaced online.

You can check out the clip below:

Ad

Seth Rollins faces an uphill task at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Seth Rollins will face Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship at the namesake premium live event on October 11 in Australia.

The Visionary is hell-bent on defeating The American Nightmare, having lost to him three times in the past.

Rhodes has had the upper hand over Rollins throughout their build-up to Crown Jewel so far. The Architect's obsession with his opponents is once again hampering his chances of winning.

Ad

After what went down on SmackDown last night, the odds are stacked against the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Will the former Shield member be able to turn the tables next week? Fans must stay tuned to find out.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - Sidsachdeva1299@gmail.com

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Sidharth Sachdeva
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications