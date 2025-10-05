The Vision member walks away from Seth Rollins after WWE SmackDown 

Seth Rollins let his emotions get the better of him on WWE SmackDown last night. His actions left a member of The Vision in sheer disappointment, as he was seen leaving him high and dry.During the October 3 edition of SmackDown, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed pulled off an upset over Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in a tag team match.However, it wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for Seth Rollins stomping Randy Orton behind the referee Dan Engler's back.The Vision was able to sneak out a victory, but things didn't end well for Seth Rollins.As Rhodes was checking in on Orton, Rollins went back to the ring in hopes of stomping the Undisputed WWE Champion.But as it turned out, The American Nightmare baited him into the ring so he could hit him with a Cross Rhodes to send the fans home happy.Rollins ignored Heyman's advice and paid the price. After SmackDown went off the air, unseen footage of The Oracle walking away from The Visionary has surfaced online.You can check out the clip below:Seth Rollins faces an uphill task at WWE Crown Jewel 2025Seth Rollins will face Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship at the namesake premium live event on October 11 in Australia.The Visionary is hell-bent on defeating The American Nightmare, having lost to him three times in the past.Rhodes has had the upper hand over Rollins throughout their build-up to Crown Jewel so far. The Architect's obsession with his opponents is once again hampering his chances of winning.After what went down on SmackDown last night, the odds are stacked against the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion.Will the former Shield member be able to turn the tables next week? Fans must stay tuned to find out.