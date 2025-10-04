Paul Heyman to introduce WWE legend as new leader of The Vision and kick Seth Rollins out? Why it is possible following SmackDown

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured The Vision faction securing a major victory over Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in the main event after Seth Rollins took down The Viper with help from Paul Heyman, who distracted the referee and executed their perfect game plan.However, despite a massive win, the heel faction didn't get to celebrate the victory, as Seth Rollins ignored Paul Heyman's advice and rushed back to the ring to Stomp Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare lured him by playing possum and ducked his Stomp into his own signature Cross Rhodes and laid the World Heavyweight Champion down.Interestingly, fans noticed that Heyman looked upset with the former Shield member for denying his game plan as he stopped Reed and Breakker from helping The Visionary. Following SmackDown, The Oracle could come up with a backup plan and may kick Seth Rollins out of his faction and introduce Brock Lesnar as the new leader for The Vision crew.Since The Beast Incarnate returned, Heyman and Lesnar have been getting along well and are bound to work together. Brock replacing Rollins as the new leader for the heel group would be a perfect moment.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.Former WWE Champion may join The Vision for one PLEWhile Brock Lesnar being the new leader for Paul Heyman's stable is a hypothetical angle, his joining the crew for one premium live event is being heavily teased by the Stamford-based promotion.The former WWE Champion has been seen in segments with Paul Heyman in almost every appearance since his return to World Wrestling Entertainment. The Oracle also introduced The Beast Incarnate in the squared circle at the Wrestlepalooza 2025 Premium Live Event.All these signs hint at him working in cahoots with the Vision faction, and this may lead to Lesnar joining the stable for Paul Heyman for the WarGames match at Survivor Series 2025.It will be interesting to see whether Paul Heyman is upset with Rollins for denying his game plan and compromising himself against Rhodes on WWE SmackDown.