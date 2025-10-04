WWE SmackDown Results: Seth Rollins attacks WWE Legend; huge upset in title match (10/3/2025)

Cody Rhodes kicked off WWE SmackDown and was immediately interrupted by Paul Heyman and The Vision. Randy Orton showed up as well and got in the ring to defend Rhodes before Heyman said that they were there to talk to Orton and not Cody.They had been trying to get a hold of Randy, and Heyman knew that cornering Cody in the ring would be their best bet to find him. They challenged Cody and Orton to a match, and Paul added that after The Vision beats them both tonight, Randy would finally realise that teaming up with Cody was a bad idea.WWE SmackDown Results (October 3, 2025):Sami Zayn def. Aleister Black to retain the United States ChampionshipSol Ruca &amp; Zaria def. Alba Fyre &amp; Chelsea GreenJe'Von Evans &amp; Rey Phoenix def. Los GarzaThe Vision def. Randy Orton &amp; Cody RhodesBackstage, The Miz blamed Carmelo Hayes for breaking up their tag team, and the latter said that the A-Lister should be grateful Melo didn't attack him.Sami Zayn was out next and put out an open challenge before it was answered by Carmelo Hayes again. He said that he didn't have anyone holding him back and that he was ready to face Sami and win the United States Title.The Miz showed up out of nowhere and hit Melo with the Skull Crushing Finale before Aleister Black came out and took his spot in the open challenge.WWE SmackDown Results: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Aleister Black - United States Championship matchZayn had the early advantage but took some strikes in the corner before Sami came back with some kicks. Black took some mounted punches in the corner before Sami sent him to the floor and hit the Asai Moonsault.Black kicked out of the Michinoku Driver in the ring before hitting a German Suplex on the champ for a near fall of his own. Sami hit a superplex, and Black dodged the Helluva Kick before Damian Priest came out and distracted Aleister. Sami hit the Helluva Kick and got the Blue Thunder Driver for the win thanks to Priest.Result: Sami Zayn def. Aleister Black to retain the United States ChampionshipAfter the match, Priest hit black with the Razor's Edge through the announce desk before SmackDown moved on.Grade: BWWE SmackDown Results: Alba Fyre &amp; Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca &amp; ZariaZaria and Fyre kicked off the match, and the NXT stars had control early on. Green tagged in and took the X-Factor from Ruca before the latter got a near fall. Fyre came back and got a dropkick before Green dropped Ruca with a big boot.Ruca was isolated in the ring but managed to come back with the Sol Snatcher on Green for the win.Result: Sol Ruca &amp; Zaria def. Alba Fyre &amp; Chelsea GreenGrade: CAlexa and Charlotte were backstage and said that Zaria and Ruca were not ready to challenge them.Stephanie Vaquer and Tifanny Stratton were in the ring for the Crown Jewel match contract signing. Vaquer cut a promo in Spanish before saying that she was going to show Stratton who she is at Crown Jewel.Stratton said that she couldn't wait and added, &quot;It is and always will be, Tiffy Time,&quot; before they both signed the match contract. As they were headed out, Giulia attacked Stratton on the entrance ramp. Kiana James was also out and said that they had a business proposition for Stephanie Vaquer.Kiana offered her services as a manager to the champ and said that she would ensure her victory at Crown Jewel. While they were talking, Stratton recovered and attacked Kiana and Giulia from behind. Stephanie almost hit Giulia with the SVB, but Kiana dragged her outside the ring, and the heels ran off.Backstage on SmackDown, we saw footage of Los Garza challenging Je'Von Evans and Rey Phoenix to a match earlier in the day.WWE SmackDown Results: Je'Von Evans &amp; Rey Phoenix vs. Los GarzaBerto and Evans kicked off the match, and Je'Von was isolated early on before Phoenix came in and sent them outside for a big dive. Evans hit a big dive of his own before we headed for a break on SmackDown.Back to the match, Los Garza got a big double team takedown on both opponents before getting a near fall on Phoenix. Je'Von came back with some big diving kicks and hit the OG Cutter on Angel before Phoenix got the Mexican Muscle Buster on Berto for the win.Result: Je'Von Evans &amp; Rey Phoenix def. Los GarzaGrade: BDamian Priest took Kit Wilson down one more time backstage before challenging Aleister Black to a match next week.Solo Sikoa was featured in a video promo discussing Talla Tonga and the MFT, stating that something was missing. Once Solo finds the last piece, everyone will be on notice.Backstage on SmackDown, The Street Profits stated that they would be fighting for each other next week, but the monitor behind them glitched out, and the Wyatts appeared on it to deliver a spooky promo.WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton &amp; Cody Rhodes vs. The VisionRandy Orton kicked off the match with Bron Breakker, and the match headed outside soon enough before The Viper dropped him on the announce table twice. Reed came back and paid Randy back by dropping him as well before the match returned to the ring.Cody tagged and hit a dive on Reed before Breakker got a cheap shot to take the champ down. Reed hit the World's Strongest Slam before Cody was isolated in the ring. Cody dodged a senton and tagged in Randy, but the latter was hit with the Jagged Edge.Randy got back up and hit a superplex on Reed before Breakker broke up the pin. Cody attacked Bron and was sent into the ringpost before Bron put him through the barricades.Randy got the draping DDT on Reed before Heyman distracted the ref, and Seth Rollins came in with a stomp out of nowhere on Orton! The stomp allowed Reed to gain the advantage and secure the win.Result: The Vision def. Randy Orton &amp; Cody RhodesGrade: B+Rollins celebrated with his boys after the match but sent them backstage, saying that Cody was his. Heyman warned him not to do it, but Rollins still ran into the ring to hit the stomp on Cody.Rhodes reversed it and took him down before WWE SmackDown went off the air.