WWE to repeat history with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

WWE WrestleMania 41 is less than three months away, and former world champion Seth Rollins is likely to play a major role at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas. However, there is a chance that the Stamford-based company may repeat history with The Visionary this year if an AEW star returns to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

At WrestleMania 38 back in 2022, Rollins was the first opponent of Cody Rhodes upon The American Nightmare's move from AEW to WWE. Furthermore, The Architect was the first to confront former AEW World Champion CM Punk after The Best in The World's return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Meanwhile, after a three-year run with AEW, Malakai Black is reportedly expected to leave Tony Khan's promotion. However, Black would be free to sign with some other promotion only by February or March as per media reports.

Therefore, in case Malakai Black decides to return to WWE, the Triple H-led creative team has the opportunity to repeat history with The Visionary by booking the Dutch professional wrestler's first big match upon his return against Seth Rollins. It will be similar to how Cody Rhodes returned at 'Mania 38 and had his first match against Seth.

Notably, Rollins also has some history with the erstwhile Aleister Black, as the two feuded back in 2020 during the Pandemic era. However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Seth Rollins was accidentally attacked last Monday

Last week's edition of RAW on Netflix was main-evented by a singles match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. The match ended with The Visionary scoring a Jackknife pinfall win over The Scottish Warrior.

After the match, Sami Zayn showed up and accidentally hit a Helluva Kick on Seth while attempting to hit Drew. The Canadian tried to explain his actions to The Architect afterward, but the seeds for Sami's heel turn may have been planted.

Fans will have to wait and see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Rollins and Zayn after what happened on last week's RAW.

