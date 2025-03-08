WWE's explosive SmackDown episode had ONE MAJOR LESSON for Tony Khan that he MUST replicate in AEW

WWE has had a firm hold on the pro wrestling industry for decades, while AEW is rather new to the business. Therefore, the Jacksonville-based company can learn many things from its rival. One of the most important lessons is using multiple high-level stories involving women.

WWE aired this week's edition of SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on March 7. The show featured the fallout storylines from the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Many top stars performed thrilling matches on the show. One of the show's recurrent themes is featuring female stars in multiple high-level storylines.

Female wrestlers in AEW need more screen time

All Elite Wrestling has many interesting storylines going on currently, but most of them involve the male stars. Tony Khan could take inspiration from the Friday Night WWE show and implement those tactics in his weekly programming to draw more attention from the audience.

Khan's roster is full of talented female stars who don't get enough screen time to display their true potential.

AEW requires more female-based storylines

Tony Khan has done a fabulous job in booking an intricately woven friends-to-enemies plot featuring Toni Storm and Mariah May. The storyline has gotten a lot of engagement from the fans. He also pulled off a good gig with Harley Cameron vs. Mercedes Mone, but it was short-lived.

AEW must invest more time and energy in the female division, highlighting them by using potent secondary angles and building strong feuds around them. Many stars like Kris Statlander, Mercedes Mone, Willow Nightingale and more could be used for telling memorable storylines.

The more, the merrier

WWE already has women in the promotion fighting for main and secondary titles. But apart from that, Triple H has created multiple top women's stories like Jade Cargill's attack angle, Alba Fyre and Alexa Bliss' return to the spotlight, and more.

All Elite Wrestling should also involve more women in their weekly storylines. People often criticize Tony Khan for not being creative with his roster and over-utilizing the most familiar faces in his programming. The company should bring more unfamiliar faces to the front of the line.

