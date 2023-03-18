WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes references major AEW stars on SmackDown 

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes referenced his friends and current AEW World Trios Champions, The Elite.

SmackDown kicked off with The American Nightmare. He has been feuding with The Bloodline since earning the opportunity to challenge the faction's leader Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Two other wrestlers have also been in Bloodline's crosshairs, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Given the history between the two Canadian stars, Owens was skeptical about mending their relationship.

Thus, Cody Rhodes decided to play the mediator to bring the former friends back together. In the process, the American Nightmare claimed he respected Owens and thanked him for introducing him to The Elite.

Rhodes mentioned that when he first said goodbye to WWE, he was lost as he didn't know what his future was like. He knew no one outside of the Stamford-based promotion and was not confident about himself.

At the time, it was the former Universal Champion who introduced him to The Elite. They went on to become a part of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Despite Rhodes' efforts to mend things between the two, Owens did not want to reunite with Zayn.

Do you think Owens and Zayn could settle their differences and unite to take down The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes