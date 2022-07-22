WWE Superstars to attend Ric Flair's final match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently revealed that several of the company's superstars will be in attendance for his final match.

The Nature Boy will team up with his son-in-law and All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo to take on AEW/ROH star Jay Lethal and WWE personality Jeff Jarrett on July 31 in Nashville, TN.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer recently appeared on Busted Open on Sirius XM to promote the event. When asked whether any WWE Superstars would be in attendance for the show, he claimed that his daughter Charlotte Flair, along with the likes of Rey Mysterio and Apollo Crews, would be attending.

However, he wasn't sure if they would be appearing on camera or not:

“She’ll (Charlotte Flair) be there, but I don’t know whether she will be on camera or not, said Flair. He continued, “…If it weren’t for me, I mean, I don’t think she’ll miss it even if Andrade wasn’t involved. She just might not be on camera. A lot of the guys are coming, (Rey)Mysterio is coming, Apollo(Crews) is coming, Pat McAfee is coming,” said Ric Flair. (H/T: SE Scoops)

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports WWE legend Ric Flair is teaming up with his son-in-law, Andrade, to fight Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in his "last match" ever! tmz.com/2022/07/18/ric… WWE legend Ric Flair is teaming up with his son-in-law, Andrade, to fight Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in his "last match" ever! tmz.com/2022/07/18/ric…

The 'Ric Flair's Last Match' pay-per-view will be part of Starrcast V under the Jim Crockett Promotions banner and will take place on the same weekend and in the same city as this year's Summerslam, which will happen a day earlier on July 30.

'Ric Flair's Last Match' opens up the Forbidden Door once again

'Ric Flair's Last Match' will see the fabled 'Forbidden Door' open wide, as several superstars from different promotions around the world will be wrestling at the event.

As stated previously, the show's main event will feature stars from both AEW and WWE. Apart from that, the pay-per-view will see wrestlers from IMPACT Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Major League Wrestling (MLW), and Mexican Promotion AAA.

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander will defend his title against Jacob Fatu, while the promotion's Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will face Deonna Purrazzo and Rachael Ellering. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) will go up against The Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards) in a tag match.

NJPW will be represented in a match between Clark Connors (who also wrestled at AEW's Forbidden Door) and Ren Narita. MLW's Harry Smith will also face former NXT Champion Killer Cross. The only AAA match on the card is a fatal four-way between Rey Fenix, Tauras, Laredo Kid, and Bandido.

The other four-way bout on the card is multi-promotional, seeing former IMPACT star Jonathan Gresham take on former AEW wrestler and Dark Order Member Alan Angels, 17-year-old AEW prospect Nick Wayne, and DDT Pro's Konosuke Takeshita.

There are two more tag team matches on the card. The first will see former IMPACT Tag Team Champion The Briscoes take on Marshall and Ross Von Erich.

The other will be a generational bout, which will see Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson (flanked by his father Arn) take on the father-son duo of Ricky and Kerry Morton (managed by Ricky's partner in The Rock ’n Roll Express Robert Gibson).

This collection of stars from many promotions and many generations looks like a sign of respect for the legendary career of Ric Flair.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin his honest thoughts on Ric Flair's final match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far