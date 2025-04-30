WWE ticket prices spark fan outrage: How affordable are AEW events?

There have been major discussions both online and offline of late about WWE's expensive ticket prices for its events. But despite this, their shows have still been selling out due to demand and setting records regularly. On the other hand, AEW has showcased budget-friendlier ticket prices for its shows and pay-per-view events.

Randy Orton was one of the major stars to react to the steep ticket prices. During the WrestleMania 41 weekend, he had an interaction with some fans and found out how much they had spent on the show. He did not hold back and mentioned how embarrassing it was for seats to cost that much.

WWE is set to showcase its Backlash Premium Live Event on May 10. Right now, tickets for the event can still be found on Ticketmaster. The cheapest tickets are $200, while the most expensive ones go for above $600. As for the RAW and SmackDown before the show, the cheapest tickets go for around $30 to $50, while the most expensive ones reach above $500.

AEW is also set to hold a pay-per-view next month, with Double or Nothing on May 25. Tickets are still on sale on Ticketmaster, with the lowest tickets reaching only $25, and the most expensive ones ringside going above $600. The Dynamite and Collision before the pay-per-view will be taped on the same night. Tickets for that show go as low as $25, and ringside seats that are still available are at $121.50.

WWE Summerslam's ticket packages showcase eye-opening prices

On August 2 and 3, 2025, WWE is set to hold its first-ever two-night SummerSlam PLE. Although the show is months away, some ticket packages have already been that fans can avail which include a ticket to the show plus several exclusive perks.

The promotion's Official Fan Hospitality Partner has listed several ticket packages ranging from $1,400 to $5000. An eye-opening revelation was made by Andrew Baydala when he revealed that the show has an Elite PLUS package for front-row center tickets that go as high as $40,000, including several major perks. Despite the price and limited quantity, this has already sold out.

These reportedly include the following:

Premium Front-Row Seating

In-Ring Photo Op at SummerSlam

Private Transportation to events

Elite Welcome Event

Private Section at All Inclusive Pre-Show Hosp w/ Superstar Appearances by Kevin Nash & More

Post-Show Press Conference Access & Desk Photo Op

Tickets to both nights of SummerSlam

Tickets to #SmackDown& #WWERAW as well on August 1 and 4

For the average fan, these ticket packages are indeed alarming, but due to heavy demand, these still end up being sold out. The constant steep prices for their events caused some disarray among the fans and constant comparisons to AEW, who have significantly lower-priced options with decent views. Do you think buying tickets at such prices is still worth it?

