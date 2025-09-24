WWE veteran has ended all her chances of joining AEW!

By Debangshu Nath
Published Sep 24, 2025 10:51 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's president.

AEW's women's division is thriving. Names such as Mercedes Mone, Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, Megan Bayne, and more are immensely popular. Furthermore, Japanese star Riho is a former AEW Women's World Champion.

At All Out 2025, Riho unsuccessfully challenged Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship. Unfortunately, this match underdelivered. Many were unhappy with the 28-year-old's performance, including former WWE Women's Champion Gail Kim.

WWE veteran Gail Kim criticizes Riho on X, and fans are unhappy about it

Gail Kim is best known for her time in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where she won the TNA Knockouts World Championship a staggering seven times. She was undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the promotion. However, she recently made a few comments about Riho on Twitter, and she received immense backlash for this.

The 48-year-old stated that the former Women's World Champion was too small in stature, and it is hard for her to take her seriously whenever she wrestles. These comments made All Elite Wrestling and die-hard Riho fans furious.

Tony Khan will probably never sign Gail Kim due to her comments

Tony Khan cares for his roster deeply. All Elite Wrestling wrestlers look up to him, and several names are even fiercely loyal towards him. Gail Kim is a legend, and if Khan signed her, she would have been an amazing addition to the company. However, that ship has probably sailed.

Due to Kim's insulting comments about fan-favorite Riho, the possibility of her joining the Jacksonville-based company has ended. The retired star might never get the opportunity to wrestle again.

Accomplishments of AEW star Riho

Former AEW Women's World Champion Riho is best known for her time with DDT Pro-Wrestling and Ice Ribbon. She is a former Jiyūgaoka 6-Person Tag Team Champion, a former Sea Of Japan 6-Person Tag Team Champion, and a former UWA World Trios Champion.

In Ice Ribbon, she held the ICE×60 Championship once and the Triangle Ribbon Championship once. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for her.

Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Debangshu Nath
