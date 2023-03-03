WWE veteran should return after 5-year hiatus to manage Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most chaotic entities on the WWE roster of late, due to his alignment with The Judgment Day. But if he wants to achieve success in the company, he should be managed by a current AEW personality.

The personality in question is Vickie Guerrero, who has been a part of the All Elite Wrestling roster on and off since 2019. She has served as the manager for the likes of Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Andrade El Idolo.

However, it was recently revealed that Vickie's contract expires in July 2023 and she won't be re-signing with AEW. Vickie also posted a tweet on her Twitter feed that stated that a new journey with new opportunities would be around the corner.

Although she is stepping away from the industry at the moment, what if Eddie Guerrero's former wife made her return to WWE to manage Rey Mysterio's son? But if Dominik is already a featured player on the red brand as part of The Judgment Day, why would he need someone like Vickie by his side? For starters, Vickie Guerrero has a proven record of achieving success.

During her prime years as a featured character in WWE, Vickie managed a number of wrestlers to championship glory. The "La Familia" stable that she was a part of was littered with gold between 2007 and 2009, with Edge (her on-screen lover at the time) winning a staggering six World Titles with Guerrero by his side.

Other wrestlers including Dolph Ziggler, Chavo Guerrero, and even LayCool all won gold with Vickie in their corners, and while Dominik Mysterio might enjoy being around his "Mami" Rhea Ripley right now, she is unlikely to guide him to championship glory in the manner Vickie Guerrero is capable of.

Vickie Guerrero has a deeper connection with Dominik Mysterio

While younger wrestling fans might only know Dominik Mysterio as a member of The Judgment Day, his first on-screen appearance was during the Ruthless Aggression era in a storyline involving the Guerrero family.

Back in 2005, Eddie Guerrero claimed that he was Dominik's biological father, something that Vickie did not want the world to know. But with Eddie willing to make Rey Mysterio's life miserable, he felt that revealing a dark family secret would be the icing on the cake for him.

The feud culminated in the now infamous "Custody of Dominik" ladder match between Eddie and Rey at SummerSlam 2005. The match ended when Vickie pushed Latino Heat off the ladder. Rey not only won the bout but the custody of his son, something that, in hindsight, he might be regretting today.

