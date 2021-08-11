WWE veteran wants Bray Wyatt to quit wrestling instead of joining AEW [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has made it clear he doesn't want Bray Wyatt to get back to wrestling and join AEW.

Wyatt was cut from WWE on July 31st, a move that sent shockwaves across the wrestling industry. A veteran of 12 years, Bray Wyatt was one of the most popular homegrown stars in the company, with a creative streak unlike anyone else.

You can’t kill it pic.twitter.com/Bi13czn5Zs — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 9, 2021

After his release, fans began speculating about what could be next for the former WWE Champion, with many predicting AEW as a possible landing spot. Apart from that, there's also a section of people who want Bray Wyatt to quit wrestling altogether and choose a different career path. One among them is WWE and WCW veteran Vince Russo.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone shared an intriguing possibility of Wyatt showing up in AEW to feud with Malakai Black, with their match going down at AEW: Full Gear 2021. However, Vince Russo bluntly stated that he would rather see Wyatt retire from wrestling:

"I just wish he gets out of wrestling!"

Even earlier, Vince Russo had openly discussed his desire to see Bray Wyatt head over to Hollywood instead of joining AEW. Russo went as far as to compare Wyatt to legendary horror movie villains like Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees.

Bray Wyatt teased acting in a movie back in 2020

In December last year, Bray Wyatt responded in the affirmative to a fan wanting to see a horror movie centered around Wyatt's 'The Fiend' persona. However, the former Wyatt Family head stated that the movie would only be possible if Jason Baker directs it.

Only if @bakingjason is making it. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 15, 2020

For the unaware, Jason Baker has played a central role in developing The Fiend's character. Apart from designing the character's mask, Baker was also responsible for creating the lantern which Wyatt carried during his entrances. It now remains to be seen if Bray Wyatt and Jason Baker will collaborate on a movie.

Do you see Bray Wyatt joining AEW? Or do you agree with Vince Russo's take on why Wyatt should leave wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

