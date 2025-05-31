Wyatt Sicks to introduce a new female member in their faction, not Alexa Bliss, this year? Exploring the possibility

The Wyatt Sicks are back, and they have begun to make their presence known in WWE. Could they pull off a major move and decide to bring in another female member to the group?

Many believed that Alexa Bliss is going to be affiliated with the group, seeing as she previously worked with Bray Wyatt himself, and this has left a lasting impression on her character. However, this turn back into darkness has yet to happen. She could pull off a swerve and not turn back to that persona of hers at all.

The faction already has five members, but they could still end up going for additional numbers. To help Nikki Cross, they could bring in a new member, Abadon. The AEW star is set to depart from the promotion in June, after their contract comes to an end.

The Wyatt Sicks have been targeting several major factions since coming back. With Cross having help by her side, they could branch out and take out members of the women's division as well. Bringing in someone as eerie and unpredictable as the Living Dead Girl could work for the group.

Wyatt Sicks' member hints at going after a major female star

After targeting several major tag teams last week, a member of the Wyatt Sicks has seemingly revealed their reason for going after a certain WWE Superstar.

That night, Nikki Cross focused on Candice LeRae, who was standing by DIY. Before SmackDown tonight, Cross posted pictures of a match she had with LeRae in the past. This may be her explanation for going after Candice during the chaos last week. She looked to settle a score.

The faction is looking to cause pandemonium within the company, starting with taking out the best of the tag team division. Continuing with earlier tonight on SmackDown, it doesn't look like they're planning on stopping anytime soon. Bringing in an additional member will surely make them more dangerous.

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More