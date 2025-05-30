The Wyatt Sicks' Nikki Cross shares cryptic post ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks made a surprising return to WWE SmackDown on the late Bray Wyatt's 38th birthday. Meanwhile, Nikki Cross shared a cryptic post ahead of Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this year, The Wyatt Sicks were moved to Friday Night SmackDown following their feud with The Final Testament on WWE RAW. However, the faction didn't make any appearances and only teased their presence on the brand for months to come.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the eerie stable returned for the first time in months and laid waste to four tag teams in their path. During the ongoing attack, Nikki Cross focused on Candice LeRae and attacked her. Lately, the former WWE RAW Women's Champion has been uploading cryptic tweets about their past as rivals.

Recently, Cross shared a cryptic post across social media where she faced a returning Candice LeRae on Monday Night RAW in 2022. The image further showcased Cross as Nikki A.S.H. after their match on the red brand.

The Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis could go solo, says WWE veteran

Uncle Howdy created a new family in the Stamford-based promotion when he took a few lost WWE Superstars under his care. Later, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Nikki Cross adopted characters from the Firefly Fun House and formed The Wyatt Sicks.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former manager believes Lumis could do well on his own if the management decides to take him off the group. Moreover, Mantell has seen Lumis' previous work and thinks the star can get some attention as a solo performer.

"Dexter Lumis, I think, is a character that they need to break out because I talked to him in TNA, and I've seen some of his work (...) So, I think there's a lot to him if they would just—I'm not saying right now, but eventually I think we'll see Dexter Lumis get some kind of attention, and I think he'll get over a little bit. I really do," Mantell said. (From 1:20:35 to 1:21:05)

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the faction in the coming months.

