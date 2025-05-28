The Wyatt Sicks shocked the world with their return to WWE on Friday Night SmackDown on the late Bray Wyatt's 38th birthday. Meanwhile, Dutch Mantell thinks there's a possibility that Dexter Lumis could do well as a solo competitor if the management decides to pull the trigger on his singles run.

At the end of the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks made their long-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion and attacked multiple teams on the blue brand. Dutch Mantell thinks Dexter Lumis has the potential to get over by himself without the faction.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran spoke highly of Dexter Lumis and said he knew him from TNA Wrestling. The former manager added that the creative team could eventually let Lumis exit the group to gain attention as a solo performer in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Dexter Lumis, I think, is a character that they need to break out because I talked to him in TNA, and I've seen some of his work (...) So, I think there's a lot to him if they would just—I'm not saying right now, but eventually I think we'll see Dexter Lumis get some kind of attention, and I think he'll get over a little bit. I really do," Mantell said. (From 1:20:35 to 1:21:05)

The Wyatt Sicks could enter the tag team division after their return on SmackDown, says WWE analyst

Upon its return, the eerie group immediately went after the WWE Tag Team Champions and multiple top tandems on the brand.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts entertained the idea of the faction working on the blue brand's tag team division in the coming months. Roberts felt the Wyatts could add value to the division.

"This is something bigger than life. The entrances are larger than life, the presentation is larger than life, and then they get in the ring and have to live up to the level of match that has kind of been promised over the last few months from tag teams in WWE. Will they live up to the quality of the match? That's the big question. We'll see," Roberts said. (From 18:14 to 18:40)

It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Wyatt Sicks on the blue brand.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More