Wyatt Sicks may recruit two major stars after their blockbuster return on WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks made their blockbuster returns tonight on WWE SmackDown, as they laid out the entire tag team division. Could they have one more major move under their sleeves?
The group consists of Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross, all of whom have their fair share of being sinister within the company. They have all joined forces and formed a group many should fear.
Tonight, they sent a message to the entire SmackDown roster. But that may come with retaliation. They could look to bring in two major free agents to their ranks. These would be The Righteous.
Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE
The Wyatt Sicks may need more help after tonight
Tonight, the group laid out the Street Profits, DIY, and Fraxiom. MCMG was able to escape from the chaos. After this week, all those they attacked may look to come after them. The Sicks may find themselves at a numerical disadvantage if they join forces.
Adding two more individuals, Dutch and Vincent, would greatly improve their chances, and they would be able to assert more dominance over the rest of the locker room.
The Righteous' gimmick fits the bill
During their time with AEW and ROH, The Righteous had a pretty interesting gimmick. They are unpredictable, eerie, and unhinged, and they have targeted several major names, including MJF. They are now free agents and have hinted at having plans moving forward.
They share many similarities with Wyatt Sicks, especially that they are often cryptic in their actions. They would fit like a glove within the group and could continue to expand in their current personas.
Dutch and Vincent were once linked to Bray Wyatt
While speaking on the Developmentally Speaking podcast in September 2023, Dutch revealed that there were plans for them to be linked to Bray Wyatt. However, these did not progress. He mentioned them heading over to NXT, but suddenly becoming stagnant.
He has often been vocal about Wyatt's impact on his career, and a move to join the Wyatt Sicks could also be their way of honoring him.
"I don't know if we will ever know, but [it] definitely seemed like it was leading in that direction. Definitely seemed like it was leading in that direction, and I think it would have been great. I mean, we were down there in NXT for a week or so back in December. Yeah, the ball seemed to be rolling at the time, and then it kind of just got stopped for whatever reason. I mean, maybe it was the illness that he had or whatever, I'm not 100% sure, and I don't know if we will ever know. It was definitely a possibility."
The Wyatt Sicks, as it stands now, is a force to be reckoned with. If they add to their numbers, they'll surely be unstoppable. The Righteous would be fitting additions to their ranks.