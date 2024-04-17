5 AEW stars who could return at the Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view

AEW Dynasty is just around the corner and fans are very excited about it. The pay-per-view is stacked with huge matches and high stakes. Stars like Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson, Pac, Kazuchika Okada, and many more are scheduled to be on the card.

Despite AEW Dynasty having a stacked match card, many stars have been missing out from the roster due to injuries. Those are a valuable set of athletes who could have elevated the event to another level if they were indeed present at the show.

Let's look at five AEW stars who could return at the Dynasty 2024 Pay-Per-View.

#5. Rush

Rush is an extremely talented athlete who has proved his worth time after time again since his AEW debut in June 2022. He is currently a member of the faction called La Faccion Ingobernable, along with Preston Vance and Dralistico.

The 35-year-old star was last seen in AEW at the Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View. Despite being absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion, he has been wrestling in other independent promotions.

The former ROH World Champion recently teased his return to AEW earlier this month.

La Faccion Ingobernable could make their return during the six-man tag team match between the House of Black and Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe to make a huge statement.

#4. Miro

Miro, formerly known as Rusev, has been one of the biggest powerhouse stars of the Jacksonville-based promotion. He has always been presented as an indomitable star who demolished his opponents.

The Redeemer has been absent from the Tony Khan-led promotion for more than three months. While talking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE Superstar revealed that he was absent due to a shoulder and elbow injury earlier this year.

"I have a shoulder injury and an elbow injury that occurred late last year so finally took care of it in January, and got a whole bunch of shots. And now I'm recovering, rehabbing, and will come back stronger than ever," Miro said.

It will be interesting to see what Miro has in mind after returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#3. Britt Baker

Britt Baker has been one of the most pivotal cornerstones of AEW's women's division. She has been the top star since the Jacksonville-based company started.

Baker wrestled her last match in September 2023 against Kris Statlander and has been nursing an unrevealed injury since then. In February 2024, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shared a report on Baker's status and stated her return was nearing.

"Baker was at the Super Bowl game and she looked in great shape and we’re told she’s been training very hard for her return. She wasn’t believed to have been cleared yet but the indications were that it shouldn’t be that long."

During Britt's hiatus, "Timeless" Toni Storm has taken over the women's division. She could return to the AEW Dynasty 2024 Pay-Per-View to claim her territory back.

#2. Jack Perry

Jack Perry has been making headlines recently due to his controversial actions. He is currently wrestling in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and has been feuding with Shota Umino.

After being suspended from AEW due to a backstage altercation with CM Punk at All In 2023 Pay-Per-View, Perry has not returned to the promotion. However, the story has been again brought up by The Young Bucks, and the chances of him returning after six months are high.

He could play an integral part in the tag team match between The Young Bucks and FTR.

#1. Will MJF finally return to AEW?

Top AEW star MJF has not been seen in the Jacksonville-based company since the Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View, where he lost his AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe.

The Salt of the Earth reportedly took time off to heal multiple injuries. However, it has been four months since his absence and AEW Dynasty could be the venue for his return. He could return to the Jacksonville-based promotion in the main event, costing Joe the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland.

