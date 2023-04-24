Zelina Vega and LWO could turn on Rey Mysterio this summer if AEW star returns to WWE after 1027 days

Zelina Vega and the LWO have come to WWE legend Rey Mysterio's aid numerous times over the past few months. Legado Del Fantasma played a crucial role in helping the Master of the 619 defeat Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. However, the faction could turn on the lucha legend if Andrade El Idolo returns to the company.

Andrade requested his release from WWE in 2021. While his request was initially denied, it was granted shortly after in March of that year. He went on to join AEW, aligning himself with Vickie Guerrero. Over the course of his AEW career, he feuded with the likes of Matt Hardy and Cody Rhodes and was also the leader of the Andrade Family Office.

However, there was speculation that the former WWE United States Champion wanted to return to his old stomping grounds, especially during his real-life backstage scuffle with Sammy Guevara. He confirmed in a recent interview that his AEW contract will be expiring soon.

Assuming he leaves, a WWE return would make perfect sense. Zelina Vega was a crucial part of his first run with the company and reuniting the two would be a shrewd move. Moreover, doing so at the cost of Rey Mysterio would immediately establish Andrade as one of the biggest villains in the company.

The former WWE Champion putting Andrade over could do wonders for the latter's career and would give Triple H a great upper-midcard talent.

What did former WWE Superstar Andrade say about his future?

Fans have often argued that Andrade El Idolo has not been used to his full potential by Tony Khan. His never-ending feud with Matt Hardy affected his momentum and he has not become the superstar many expected him to become.

In a recent interview, he said the following about his contract:

"I'm with AEW, to make it clear. Soon, my contract will expire. I had a tear in my chest and I got surgery in November. I was out for 4 months but soon I’ll be back. I was at the Hall of Fame accompanying my wife and to be next to a great friend Rey Mysterio... He’s the symbol for all the Latinos, Rey Mysterio," Andrade said. [H/T - WrestlingNews]

A feud between Andrade and Rey Mysterio has a lot of potential to captivate fans. It remains to be seen if it will happen or not.

