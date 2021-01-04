How to play the new game mode Prop Hunt in Among Us

Popular content creator Ali SypherPK Hassan recently tried out Prop Hunt in Among Us, the brand new game mode.

Prop Hunt used to be quite a popular game mode in the Call Of Duty titles. However, in recent years, several video games have copied the game mode to make it much more interactive.

AMONG US! We're playing with mods and we're trying Prop Hunt. I'm going to become this coffee mug. Should be a fun night, GET IN https://t.co/bQQTIq0bQ7 pic.twitter.com/j3Hlu8aj2M — ZeRoyalViking (@ZeRoyalViking) November 28, 2020

Prop Hunt in Among Us! Insanely fun. Go Watchhttps://t.co/CLDT2aL4vE pic.twitter.com/KidseZvRNJ — Boomer (@BoomerGG) November 23, 2020

Prop Hunt in Among Us follows the same rules as the COD games. Instead of eliminating other players, the Imposter will have to find out all the props hiding in plain sight.

SypherPK discovers 200 IQ plays during Prop Hunt in Among Us

This dynamic makes Prop Hunt in Among Us exceedingly intuitive. Players can disguise themselves as certain props in the game and hide in obscure locations on the Among Us maps.

Prop Hunt in Among Us - Image via SypherPK YouTube

SypherPK demonstrated how to successfully win as a prop during Prop Hunt in Among Us. Players can transform into a pizza slice, a camera, an electrical outlet, a dead body, and several other props from Among Us. The trick is to hide convincingly in a spot that already has another in-game prop.

Prop Hunt in Among Us - Image via SypherPK YouTube

The Imposter is at a disadvantage during Prop Hunt in Among Us. They will have to figure out what stands out in the Among Us map to successfully find these props. However, the Imposter gets only five chances to find all the props hiding during Prop Hunt in Among Us.

Prop Hunt in Among Us - Image via SypherPK YouTube

This makes it quite challenging for Imposters playing Prop Hunt in Among Us. Simultaneously, hiding together in the same spot is a poor strategy to use while playing Prop Hunt in Among Us.

Prop Hunt in Among Us - Image via SypherPK YouTube

SypherPK discovered some of the sneakiest spots to hide as a prop. Hiding as a donut plate on the Cafeteria table works like a charm, as was demonstrated by SypherPK. The Imposter cannot reach far enough inside the table to kill the Crewmate.

Prop Hunt in Among Us - Image via SypherPK YouTube

Similarly, SypherPK demonstrated that hiding as a dead body in a fellow Crewmate's spot might work while playing Prop Hunt in Among Us.

Prop Hunt in Among Us - Image via SypherPK YouTube

Another good trick would be to hide as a prop in a location that already has the same item during Prop Hunt in Among Us. SypherPK showed a 200 IQ hiding spot as a prop while hiding at the spot in the image.

While hunting as the Imposter, SypherPK checked the vitals to figure out which Crewmates were alive. He noticed that there was a pink body inside the other room, but the vitals showed that the Pink Crewmate is alive.

This neat trick helped him eliminate another Crewmate disguised as a dead body while playing Prop Hunt in Among Us.

Gamers should keep in mind that Crewmates disguised as props tend to hide in plain sight. Finding these props next to another in-game prop is quite common during Prop Hunt in Among Us.

I played Prop Hunt hide n seek in among us!



Go watch: https://t.co/Yafd7euZGb pic.twitter.com/aJcN4O0E3u — Trevor “IamTrevorMay” May (@IamTrevorMay) January 2, 2021

SypherPK and his fellow streamers had a lot of fun while playing Prop Hunt in Among Us. Hopefully, gamers can learn a trick or two from the video, as SypherPK discovered several tricks to excel at this game mode.