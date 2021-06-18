"Sykkuno told a troll story for the memes": Disguised Toast spills the beans around the former's "fangirl" story 

Some of the most popular streamers on the internet, including Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, Pokimane, and Valkyrae, went on a trip to Las Vegas and had lots of fun. As expected, they brought back a lot of exciting stories to share with their ardent followers. One such interesting story is about a fan who recognized Disguised Toast and asked Sykkuno to click a picture.

Sykkuno shared intricate details about the incident during one of his recent streams. He revealed a fan approached Toast and him but only recognized the former. The fan complimented Toast for his Among Us videos and ordered Sykkuno to click a picture.

Naturally, the Among Us sensation expected the fan to recognize him too, but that's not how things went down. He said:

“Most awkward one is when like, oh I love all your Among Us videos Toast. You’re great! And then they look at me, and they’re like, hey, dude over there, can you take a picture of me and Toast?”

Sykkuno concluded by saying:

“You know guys, I’m not the the type to care about, like, you know, the feeling like I’m known or something. Yeah, I don’t care about that at all. I’m just a dude who wants to play games and have fun, right?”

While a portion of viewers on the internet found this story rather amusing, others couldn't believe that the fan couldn't recognize Sykkuno. Unsurprisingly, the battle of wits began on the internet before Disguised Toast stepped in to present a flip side of the story.

Disguised Toast reveals that Sykkuno is simply trolling

The Canadian streamer, however, presented the flip side of the story that Sykkuno had been narrating.

Toast revealed that the fan recognized both the Among Us streamers and Sykkuno himself volunteered to click the picture.

He revealed:

“He told a funny story but somehow, Toast fans and Sykkuno fans or whatever fans, actually no, the people who felt even anything more or read more into it, you guys are insane. Sykkuno told a troll story for the memes, and I thought it was funny,”

Toast revealed that Sykkuno has been trolling everyone, but the reason for it is shrouded in mystery.

Both the Among Us streamers are really good friends and don't miss a single opportunity to take jabs at each other. While we don't know the veracity of the story, it is safe to assume that there is no bad blood involved.

Edited by Gautham Balaji