"What the f**k are you rambling on you dumb motherf**ker": Sykkuno hits back at role player for calling him racist after mispronouncing his name

Things got out of hand recently for the popular GTA RP streamer Sykkuno when he mispronounced a player's name, who didn't hesitate to call the Among Us sensation "racist."

During a June 16th stream, Sykkuno was loitering around the mean streets of GTA with fellow streamer Buddha when they found themselves in the middle of a sticky wicket. The reason, however, is rather mystifying.

A mischievous conversation went downhill when Sykkuno was accused of racism after mispronouncing another character's name.

Both Sykkuno and Buddha were roleplaying as cops and proceeded to refer to the character they were interrogating as “Peedro” and “Paydro” instead of Pedro.

The character called him disrespectful for making fun of his name even after he had corrected them on a couple of occasions. So much so, he went on to call Sykkuno "racist enough to say the wrong name."

Sykkuno responded in a jiffy and said:

“what the f**k are you rambling on you dumb motherf**ker, how is mispronouncing a name racist?”

It's hilarious to see the American YouTuber causing problems even after switching to a cop character.

Sykkuno throws his weight behind xQc

The Among Us sensation is a rather shy character as opposed to xQc, who is well known for his outspoken personality.

However, Sykkuno has mentioned on several occasions that the Canadian streamer has always been a nice person to him and the GTA RP server needs him to survive.

The two Twitch streamers have pulled off numerous heists, including the infamous "Rainbow Road" heist where they robbed all three banks on the aforementioned road.

Sykkuno has been streaming the NoPixel GTA RP server since its update in February this year. Even after admitting that he will be bidding farewell to the streets of Los Santos, the streamer is evidently having a good time and might just reconsider.

