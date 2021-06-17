5 reasons why GTA 5 is better than GTA Online

Single-player fans will vastly prefer GTA 5 over GTA Online for a number of reasons, which aren't just limited to the multiplayer experience.

Fans are free to prefer whichever GTA title they want over the other, but this article will focus on some reasons why GTA 5 is better than GTA Online. Predictably, most of this argument will boil down to the single-player experience vs the multiplayer experience, as these two very different video game philosophies produce very different games.

Five reasons why some fans prefer GTA 5 over GTA Online

#5 - Protagonists with a personality

The three GTA 5 protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

Self-insert protagonists can work in some video games, but those types of video games often include choices for the player to make. Unfortunately, GTA Online doesn't offer much in the way of choices, which makes their presence not utilized to their fullest potential.

By comparison, GTA 5 has three protagonists with a defined personality. Players might not like them, but they are far more interesting as far as characters go than the blank slate of the GTA Online protagonist.

#4 - No need to grind

Most online multiplayer games have a grinding system somewhere within the game. Otherwise, players wouldn't need to log in or buy whatever packs they may offer.

As a result, grinding for money and vehicles is far more of a necessity in GTA Online than just a luxury in GTA 5.

#3 - No other players to bother them

Pedestrians don't put up much of a fight in GTA 5 compared to GTA Online's players (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of GTA Online's greatest strengths is also, ironically, one of its biggest weaknesses. While multiplayer games are fantastic to play when they're executed well, it's understandable why so many GTA 5 fans aren't big fans of GTA Online.

Seeing people in Oppressor Mk IIs and other questionably overpowered weaponized vehicles in freemode can get old after a while. Likewise, hearing squeakers and terrible mics is just a nuisance.

That's not even getting to incompetent players in heists. At least in GTA 5, players can easily beat all heists with the worst crews.

#2 - Ability to use mods freely

A player summoning a whale in the middle of a busy street (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

While players can use mods in GTA Online, it's highly encouraged not to do so. Rockstar's Suspension and Ban Policy is quite strict, meaning that even the most minor of mods can get a person's account suspended or banned.

However, GTA 5 has, unsurprisingly, no suspension or ban policy in place. Players are free to use whatever mods they fancy, which is quite nice given how massive the GTA 5 modding scene is.

#1 - GTA 5 has an ending

Most online multiplayer games have no ending and if there was an ending, then that would mean players could stop playing the game. Unfortunately, not everybody is willing to invest that much time into a single video game.

This makes a game like GTA 5 having a defined ending feel that much better. Some players want to move on and try other games, which is something only single-player games can really offer.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod