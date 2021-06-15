5 unrealistic aspects about GTA heists according to a former bank robber

Camden Pace, an ex-bank robber, made some interesting remarks about GTA heists during his reaction videos almost a year ago.

It's always interesting to understand the perspective of a former criminal when it comes to the GTA series. Camden Pace served his time (13 years) and has moved on to better things, yet he still offered some interesting insight into GTA heists, as evident from the react videos he's appeared in.

Naturally, video games will take liberties with certain things, as being too realistic could be cumbersome or boring. Still, his perspective on the GTA heists and what he claimed was a little unrealistic is a fascinating topic of discussion. There are several aspects to consider given he made some good points, but these five were some of the more interesting ones to talk about.

Five interesting notes made about GTA heists according to a former bank robber

#5 - How do the outfits not rip?

During the Jewel Store Job video, Camden Pace makes a quick comment about how impressive it is that Michael's suit doesn't rip up when he's climbing the roof so quickly. Whether it's tailor-made or not, one would imagine there would be some rips and tears in the fabrics of one's suit when they're doing parkour.

Naturally, this line of thinking would extend to all costumes in GTA 5 and GTA Online, as some of these costumes are borderline ridiculous when it comes to how the player is wearing them during a heist.

#4 - Doing heists in the daytime is ill-advised

Robbing a place in the day is too much unneeded risk (Image via Rockstar Games)

Typically, it's best to do heists during the night for several reasons. For starters, fewer people are roaming about at this time, which means there are fewer threats and witnesses to consider. Likewise, one could use the darkness of the night to more easily escape prying eyes.

Doing heists during the day attracts far too much attention, especially if the place the player is hitting doesn't require the player to hit it during the day. Something like the Jewel Store Job didn't need to take place in the day, realistically speaking.

#3 - Questionable police behavior

Police are pretty dumb in the GTA series (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA police aren't known for being the brightest individuals, which often plays to the player's advantage. After all, if the police were competent, then most players would fail in their GTA heists, especially since GTA Online already has a lot of random players failing basic heist tasks.

Camden Pace wonders why the police don't drop spike trips, as well as why they're not shooting as often as they could given what the player's done. If the player goes with the aggressive approach in the Diamond Casino Heist, it's a bit strange that the police aren't doing their best to apprehend the player.

Likewise, he notes how the police aren't implementing a proper perimeter around the crime scene, which does tie in a little bit with the next interesting aspect.

#2 - Don't hit the same spot twice

One would think El Rubio would be a lot smarter after the hundredth time of getting robbed (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players love to do heists over and over again, but, unsurprisingly, the former bank robber advises against that. Whilst it makes sense in a video game, it would be a completely different story in real life.

If a place gets robbed, there will be several security measures taken to ensure it will never happen again (at least, not in the same way). All video footage will be rewatched heavily, with a team of individuals meticulously analyzing every detail and how the heist happened.

Ultimately, security will be enhanced in a way that would make doing the same heist twice immensely difficult. Fortunately for GTA Online players, the heist targets are none the wiser.

#1 - Gold bars are heavy

These gold bars are seriously heavy (Image via GTA Online Reddit)

In the Diamond Casino Heist, the GTA Online player may pick up several gold bars and place them into their bag. However, real-life gold bars can weigh about 27.5 lbs according to the US Gold Bureau, and the GTA Online player picks up a dozen or so of them in the Diamond Casino Heist.

Naturally, the former bank robber points out how unrealistic that is, especially since the player can move about however they please. Climbing a fence with nearly 300 lbs of gold on a person is a Herculean task in the literal sense of the word.

Camden Pace says it would be best to use a vehicle to transport the gold, as it's far too heavy for one individual. Naturally, video games often use hammerspace for convenience, but it's still fun to notice, especially since the GTA Online protagonist isn't muscular.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

