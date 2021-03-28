By this point, GTA Online has got the formula down to a tee and knows exactly what the player base wants more of - Heists. This PvE game mode is not only arguably the most fun part of GTA Online, but it is crucial for making that next step and minting cash.

Combining all the goodness of story elements plus gameplay variety, GTA Online's Heists offers a great way for players to spend hours grinding in the game.

Players quickly discovered that replaying Heists is one of the most efficient ways to make money in GTA Online as the payout immediately dwarfs the setup costs.

Heists usually require players to make one extravagant purchase in the form of a property and pay a minor setup cost to start a Heist as leader. Only the leader must bear the costs of the property and the Setup.

Here are some tips for newer players in GTA Online to get familiar with and grip on Heists in the game.

A beginner's guide to Heists in GTA Online and how to make more money

Start with the basics- High-End Apartment

Once players learn that there is no strict, linear path to progression in GTA Online, the immediate reaction is to save up money and buy the most extravagant of properties for Heists. Players will need these properties to play every Heist in the game:

High-End Apartment- The original 5 Heists Facility- Doomsday Heist Arcade- Diamond Casino Heist Kosatka Submarine- Cayo Perico Heist

While there isn't a linear way to go about doing these Heists, players will benefit from following this exact order of Heists to get better with time in GTA Online. To that end, purchasing a High-End Apartment should be the priority.

The typical way to make enough money for one is to play Contact Missions (Gerald's unlock early on) and save up cash. Players can also invest in an Armored Kuruma, which makes both Heists and Contact Missions quite easy.

The first few Heists might not pay out much, but they are a good way to learn the basic mechanics.

They act as a good tutorial of what awaits players later in GTA Online, and grinding for cash with friends never gets old.

Get familiar with your crew and tactics

The ideal way to play Heists in GTA Online is to play with friends. It allows for easier communication, and players might already know each other's skills and weaknesses. This allows for faster operations during the Heist itself, but it also ensures players always have someone to play with.

Spending what feels like hours in matchmaking is one of the major reasons players tend not to play Heists with randoms. There is a significant chance of unknown players screwing up the Heist on higher difficulties.

Once players have their very own crew for Heists, these are some tips that might come in handy:

Carry lots of food/snacks for replenishing Health Always play on higher difficulties Prioritize speed Have only one heavy armor per crew Have the best driver/flier as designated wheelman Don't cheap out on picking the cheapest Heist crew