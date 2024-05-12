10 anime with adult main characters, ranked by popularity

Anime with adult main characters offers fans a change from the typical anime that features young protagonists. Many anime shows focus on teenagers going through school and growing up. Anime series with grown-up protagonists feature main characters dealing with adult life.
Shows like these take fans on a journey into fascinating worlds of main characters who are experienced adults facing complex challenges. These anime explore intricate parts of careers, relationships, and personal growth.
From classic groundbreaking series to recent acclaimed hits, this selection showcases the variety and richness of anime made for mature audiences. The shows have well-developed adult main characters navigating the intricacies of being grown-ups in captivating storylines.
From Cowboy Bebop to Gintama: 10 anime having adult main characters
10) Death Parade (2015)
The anime Death Parade presents a gripping and profound exploration of the afterlife. The story revolves around Decim, a mysterious bartender who oversees a realm called Quindecim. Here, recently departed souls engage in various games that ultimately determine their eternal fate.
Decim serves as an impartial guide through these high-stakes challenges. This compels the characters to confront their innermost selves, moral dilemmas, and the consequences of their life choices. As the adult main character, Decim maintains a detached yet compassionate demeanor, steering individuals through intricate games that unveil their true nature.
This captivating series delves into the depths of human psychology, examining the complexities of justice and the profound impact of our actions. Viewers who appreciate thought-provoking narratives that tackle existential themes will find Death Parade an enthralling journey.
9) Trigun (1998)
Vash the Stampede, the central character of Trigun, embarks on extraordinary adventures as a renowned gunman with an immense bounty on his head. Pursued relentlessly by bounty hunters and authorities, his legendary status precedes him.
However, contrary to his fearsome reputation, Vash harbors a deep-rooted pacifist nature. He often goes to extraordinary lengths to avert violence and safeguard the innocent. As an adult main character, Vash brings a distinctive blend of humor, empathy, and inner turmoil to the series.
His backstory of traumatic experiences adds depth and complexity to his character, rendering him a compelling and unforgettable hero. Trigun adeptly interweaves comedy, intense action sequences, and thought-provoking themes. It captivates a diverse audience of anime enthusiasts who appreciate a protagonist that transcends the typical shonen archetype.
8) Mushishi (2005)
Mushishi is a calm and thoughtful anime that tells the tale of Ginko, an expert on strange life forms called Mushi. Ginko travels from place to place, looking into cases where these puzzling beings have affected people's lives. He strives to understand the Mushi and help those troubled by them.
The show stands out for its unhurried storytelling and deep look at the human experience. Ginko, the adult main character, guides us through complex mysteries. He uses his knowledge to unravel what the Mushi are doing and how they impact people's lives.
The series takes its time to ponder life's bigger questions. Ginko's reflective nature appeals to viewers seeking nuanced character studies and stories exploring profound, philosophical themes.
7) Samurai Champloo (2004)
Samurai Champloo tells the story of three unlikely friends: Mugen — a wild and fierce swordsman, Jin — a calm and skilled warrior; and Fuu — a young waitress who smells like sunflowers, and is seeking a samurai. The show takes place in an alternate version of old Japan, blending history with modern music and a unique visual style, making for a captivating experience.
Mugen and Jin, the adult main characters, are complex people with distinct personalities and fighting styles. Their relationship shifts between rivalry and reluctant friendship, driving the engaging story and exciting action sequences.
Samurai Champloo skillfully combines diverse cultural influences and explores themes like identity, freedom, and finding purpose. This blend of mature storytelling and character-driven plots has earned the show a dedicated fan base who appreciate quality anime.
6) Bungo Stray Dogs (2016)
The story of Bungo Stray Dogs revolves around Atsushi Nakajima, the adult main character who faces expulsion from his orphanage under strange events. Soon, Atsushi finds himself entangled in the conflicts between the Armed Detective Agency and the mafia-like Port Mafia organization. The Armed Detective Agency consists of individuals with supernatural abilities.
Despite being relatively young, the protagonist offers a unique viewpoint on supernatural action and drama. The series skillfully blends moments of humor and self-reflection with high-stakes confrontations. Bungo Stray Dogs has cultivated a dedicated following for its engaging characters, stylized visuals, and its ability to balance lighthearted moments with profound, thought-provoking narrative arcs.
5) Berserk (1997)
Berserk is an intriguing anime series set in a grim fantasy realm. It revolves around Guts, a skilled mercenary who bears the moniker Black Swordsman. Guts is a complex adult main character, driven by a relentless quest for vengeance against Griffith, once his trusted ally turned bitter foe.
The series delves deep into the realms of human cruelty, exploring the corrupting influence of power and the harrowing toll violence can inflict upon the human psyche. Guts' journey is a gripping and often brutal odyssey, elevated by exceptional storytelling, nuanced character development, and breathtaking animation.
4) Psycho-Pass (2012)
In a grim, oppressed world, a fresh-faced officer named Akane Tsunemori joins an elite police squad. Their mission is to enforce a revolutionary system that predicts criminal behavior before it happens, known as the Psycho-Pass. However, as this adult main character immerses herself in this ostensibly perfect society, she begins to question the morality and implications of the very system she has sworn to protect.
Akane's journey, as she grapples with the complexities of her duties and the flaws inherent in the system, is a gripping and relatable tale. The series delves into thought-provoking themes of justice, law enforcement, and the essence of free will. These profound explorations appeal to viewers who crave character-driven narratives that blend speculative elements with profound human dilemmas.
3) Gintama (2006)
Gintama is an entertaining and distinctive anime series that features the daily life of Gintoki Sakata, This adult main character is a former warrior who now strives to earn a living through various odd jobs and peculiar encounters in an alternative feudal Japan setting, where the nation has been conquered by powerful alien invaders.
The series adeptly blends humor, action, and social commentary. This captivates viewers who appreciate a more mature and thought-provoking interpretation of the traditional samurai genre. This anime stands out with its witty and irreverent storytelling, often poking fun at societal norms and popular culture tropes.
2) One-Punch Man (2015)
The One-Punch Man anime series spotlights the adult main character, Saitama, a hero with the ability to beat any foe with a single punch. Despite his amazing strength, Saitama feels empty and drained, searching for worthy challengers and a reason to keep going. His life lacks excitement and challenge, leaving him lost.
This anime show shakes up normal hero stories. Saitama is already at his prime power, rather than going on a journey to grow and find himself. His dry humor blends nicely with over-the-top action scenes and many fun supporting characters. This gives One-Punch Man a fresh, mature take on the classic hero tale.
1) Cowboy Bebop (1998)
Cowboy Bebop stands out as an iconic anime series, earning its place among the all-time great shows. The adult main character, Spike Spiegel, used to work for the criminal group Red Dragon. Now, he hunts bounties on the spaceship Bebop with his crew. Spike's calm but tough personality, expert fighting skills, and troubled past make him an intriguing and layered character.
The series blends science fiction, action, and mystery elements in a visually captivating and emotionally gripping way. It explores complex themes like loss, redemption, and finding purpose. Cowboy Bebop's mature storytelling, jazzy soundtrack, and unforgettable characters solidify its reputation as one of the most influential and beloved anime series ever made.
Final thoughts
Anime has a tremendous range of shows featuring grown-up main characters. Classics like the space-western Cowboy Bebop broke ground, while acclaimed recent hits like the dystopian thriller Psycho-Pass continue pushing boundaries.
These narratives allow a richer, more nuanced portrayal of adult perspectives and personal journeys. From gritty sci-fi dramas to offbeat comedies, there's an engrossing, thought-provoking series for audiences seeking mature storytelling.
The richness and diversity showcased make this list of anime with adult main characters a gateway into anime's vast world of compelling adult-centered tales.