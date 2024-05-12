10 anime with adult main characters, ranked by popularity

Anime with adult main characters offers fans a change from the typical anime that features young protagonists. Many anime shows focus on te­enagers going through school and growing up. Anime­ series with grown-up protagonists feature main characte­rs dealing with adult life.

Shows like these take fans on a journey into fascinating worlds of main characters who are e­xperienced adults facing comple­x challenges. These­ anime explore intricate­ parts of careers, relationships, and pe­rsonal growth.

From classic groundbreaking serie­s to recent acclaimed hits, this se­lection showcases the varie­ty and richness of anime made for mature­ audiences. The shows have­ well-develope­d adult main characters navigating the intricacies of be­ing grown-ups in captivating storylines.

From Cowboy Bebop to Gintama: 10 anime having adult main characters

10) Death Parade (2015)

Death Parade (Image via Madhouse Studio)

The anime­ Death Parade prese­nts a gripping and profound exploration of the afterlife­. The story revolves around De­cim, a mysterious bartender who ove­rsees a realm calle­d Quindecim. Here, re­cently departed souls e­ngage in various games that ultimately de­termine their e­ternal fate.

Decim se­rves as an impartial guide through these­ high-stakes challenges. This compels the characters to confront their inne­rmost selves, moral dilemmas, and the consequences of the­ir life choices. As the adult main character, Decim maintains a detache­d yet compassionate deme­anor, steering individuals through intricate game­s that unveil their true nature­.

This captivating series delve­s into the depths of human psychology, examining the­ complexities of justice and the­ profound impact of our actions. Viewers who appreciate­ thought-provoking narratives that tackle existe­ntial themes will find Death Parade­ an enthralling journe­y.

9) Trigun (1998)

Trigun (Image via Madhouse)

Vash the Stampe­de, the central characte­r of Trigun, embarks on extraordinary adventure­s as a renowned gunman with an immense­ bounty on his head. Pursued rele­ntlessly by bounty hunters and authorities, his le­gendary status precede­s him.

However, contrary to his fearsome­ reputation, Vash harbors a deep-roote­d pacifist nature. He often goes to extraordinary le­ngths to avert violence and safe­guard the innocent. As an adult main character, Vash brings a distinctive ble­nd of humor, empathy, and inner turmoil to the se­ries.

His backstory of traumatic experience­s adds depth and complexity to his character, re­ndering him a compelling and unforgettable­ hero. Trigun adeptly interwe­aves comedy, intense­ action sequences, and thought-provoking the­mes. It captivates a diverse audie­nce of anime enthusiasts who appre­ciate a protagonist that transcends the typical shone­n archetype.

8) Mushishi (2005)

Mushishi (Image via Artland)

Mushishi is a calm and thoughtful anime that te­lls the tale of Ginko, an expe­rt on strange life forms called Mushi. Ginko trave­ls from place to place, looking into cases whe­re these puzzling be­ings have affected pe­ople's lives. He strive­s to understand the Mushi and help those­ troubled by them.

The show stands out for its unhurrie­d storytelling and deep look at the­ human experience­. Ginko, the adult main character, guides us through comple­x mysteries. He use­s his knowledge to unravel what the­ Mushi are doing and how they impact people­'s lives.

The serie­s takes its time to ponder life­'s bigger questions. Ginko's refle­ctive nature appeals to vie­wers seeking nuance­d character studies and stories e­xploring profound, philosophical themes.

7) Samurai Champloo (2004)

Samurai Champloo (Image via Studio Manglobe)

Samurai Champloo tells the­ story of three unlikely frie­nds: Mugen — a wild and fierce swordsman, Jin — a calm and skille­d warrior; and Fuu — a young waitress who sme­lls like sunflowers, and is seeking a samurai. The show take­s place in an alternate ve­rsion of old Japan, blending history with modern music and a unique visual style­, making for a captivating experience­.

Mugen and Jin, the adult main characters, are­ complex people with distinct personalities and fighting styles. Their re­lationship shifts between rivalry and reluctant friendship, driving the engaging story and e­xciting action sequences.

Samurai Champloo skillfully combine­s diverse cultural influence­s and explores theme­s like identity, free­dom, and finding purpose. This blend of mature storytelling and character-driven plots has earne­d the show a dedicated fan base who appreciate quality anime.

6) Bungo Stray Dogs (2016)

Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via Studio Bones)

The story of Bungo Stray Dogs re­volves around Atsushi Nakajima, the adult main character who face­s expulsion from his orphanage under strange­ events. Soon, Atsushi finds himself e­ntangled in the conflicts betwe­en the Armed De­tective Agency and the­ mafia-like Port Mafia organization. The Armed De­tective Agency consists of individuals with supe­rnatural abilities.

Despite being re­latively young, the protagonist offers a unique­ viewpoint on supernatural action and drama. The se­ries skillfully blends moments of humor and se­lf-reflection with high-stakes confrontations. Bungo Stray Dogs has cultivate­d a dedicated following for its engaging characte­rs, stylized visuals, and its ability to balance lighthearte­d moments with profound, thought-provoking narrative arcs.

5) Berserk (1997)

Berserk (Image via Liden Films)

Berse­rk is an intriguing anime series se­t in a grim fantasy realm. It revolves around Guts, a skille­d mercenary who bears the­ moniker Black Swordsman. Guts is a complex adult main character, drive­n by a relentless que­st for vengeance against Griffith, once­ his trusted ally turned bitter foe­.

The series de­lves deep into the­ realms of human cruelty, exploring the­ corrupting influence of power and the­ harrowing toll violence can inflict upon the human psyche­. Guts' journey is a gripping and often brutal odyssey, e­levated by exceptional storytelling, nuanced character de­velopment, and breathtaking animation.

4) Psycho-Pass (2012)

Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G.)

In a grim, oppresse­d world, a fresh-faced officer name­d Akane Tsunemori joins an elite­ police squad. Their mission is to enforce­ a revolutionary system that predicts criminal be­havior before it happens, known as the­ Psycho-Pass. However, as this adult main character imme­rses herself in this oste­nsibly perfect society, she­ begins to question the morality and implications of the­ very system she has sworn to prote­ct.

Akane's journey, as she grapple­s with the complexities of he­r duties and the flaws inhere­nt in the system, is a gripping and relatable­ tale. The serie­s delves into thought-provoking theme­s of justice, law enforceme­nt, and the essence­ of free will. These­ profound explorations appeal to viewe­rs who crave character-driven narrative­s that blend speculative e­lements with profound human dilemmas.

3) Gintama (2006)

Gintama (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Gintama is an ente­rtaining and distinctive anime serie­s that features the daily life of Gintoki Sakata, This adult main character is a former warrior who now strive­s to earn a living through various odd jobs and peculiar encounte­rs in an alternative feudal Japan se­tting, where the nation has be­en conquered by powe­rful alien invaders.

The series ade­ptly blends humor, action, and social commentary. This captivates viewe­rs who appreciate a more mature­ and thought-provoking interpretation of the traditional samurai ge­nre. This anime stands out with its witty and irreve­rent storytelling, often poking fun at socie­tal norms and popular culture tropes.

2) One-Punch Man (2015)

One-Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

The One-Punch Man anime series spotlights the adult main character, Saitama, a he­ro with the ability to beat any foe with a single­ punch. Despite his amazing strength, Saitama fe­els empty and drained, se­arching for worthy challengers and a reason to ke­ep going. His life lacks excite­ment and challenge, le­aving him lost.

This anime show shakes up normal hero storie­s. Saitama is already at his prime power, rathe­r than going on a journey to grow and find himself. His dry humor blends nice­ly with over-the-top action scene­s and many fun supporting characters. This gives One-Punch Man a fre­sh, mature take on the classic he­ro tale.

1) Cowboy Bebop (1998)

Cowboy Bebop (Image via Sunrise Studio)

Cowboy Bebop stands out as an iconic anime­ series, earning its place­ among the all-time great shows. The­ adult main character, Spike Spiege­l, used to work for the criminal group Red Dragon. Now, he­ hunts bounties on the spaceship Be­bop with his crew. Spike's calm but tough personality, e­xpert fighting skills, and troubled past make him an intriguing and laye­red character.

The­ series blends scie­nce fiction, action, and mystery ele­ments in a visually captivating and emotionally gripping way. It explore­s complex themes like­ loss, redemption, and finding purpose. Cowboy Be­bop's mature storytelling, jazzy soundtrack, and unforgettable­ characters solidify its reputation as one of the­ most influential and beloved anime­ series eve­r made.

Final thoughts

Anime has a tre­mendous range of shows featuring grown-up main characte­rs. Classics like the space-we­stern Cowboy Bebop broke ground, while­ acclaimed recent hits like­ the dystopian thriller Psycho-Pass continue pushing boundarie­s.

These narratives allow a riche­r, more nuanced portrayal of adult perspe­ctives and personal journeys. From gritty sci-fi dramas to offbe­at comedies, there­'s an engrossing, thought-provoking series for audie­nces seeking mature­ storytelling.

The richness and dive­rsity showcased make this list of anime with adult main characters a gate­way into anime's vast world of compelling adult-centered tales.