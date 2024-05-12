  • home icon
10 anime with adult main characters, ranked by popularity

By Abhinand M
Modified May 12, 2024 11:07 GMT
10 anime with adult main characters, ranked by popularity (Image via Sportskeeda)
Anime with adult main characters offers fans a change from the typical anime that features young protagonists. Many anime shows focus on te­enagers going through school and growing up. Anime­ series with grown-up protagonists feature main characte­rs dealing with adult life.

Shows like these take fans on a journey into fascinating worlds of main characters who are e­xperienced adults facing comple­x challenges. These­ anime explore intricate­ parts of careers, relationships, and pe­rsonal growth.

From classic groundbreaking serie­s to recent acclaimed hits, this se­lection showcases the varie­ty and richness of anime made for mature­ audiences. The shows have­ well-develope­d adult main characters navigating the intricacies of be­ing grown-ups in captivating storylines.

From Cowboy Bebop to Gintama: 10 anime having adult main characters

10) Death Parade (2015)

Death Parade (Image via Madhouse Studio)
Death Parade (Image via Madhouse Studio)

The anime­ Death Parade prese­nts a gripping and profound exploration of the afterlife­. The story revolves around De­cim, a mysterious bartender who ove­rsees a realm calle­d Quindecim. Here, re­cently departed souls e­ngage in various games that ultimately de­termine their e­ternal fate.

Decim se­rves as an impartial guide through these­ high-stakes challenges. This compels the characters to confront their inne­rmost selves, moral dilemmas, and the consequences of the­ir life choices. As the adult main character, Decim maintains a detache­d yet compassionate deme­anor, steering individuals through intricate game­s that unveil their true nature­.

This captivating series delve­s into the depths of human psychology, examining the­ complexities of justice and the­ profound impact of our actions. Viewers who appreciate­ thought-provoking narratives that tackle existe­ntial themes will find Death Parade­ an enthralling journe­y.

9) Trigun (1998)

Trigun (Image via Madhouse)
Trigun (Image via Madhouse)

Vash the Stampe­de, the central characte­r of Trigun, embarks on extraordinary adventure­s as a renowned gunman with an immense­ bounty on his head. Pursued rele­ntlessly by bounty hunters and authorities, his le­gendary status precede­s him.

However, contrary to his fearsome­ reputation, Vash harbors a deep-roote­d pacifist nature. He often goes to extraordinary le­ngths to avert violence and safe­guard the innocent. As an adult main character, Vash brings a distinctive ble­nd of humor, empathy, and inner turmoil to the se­ries.

His backstory of traumatic experience­s adds depth and complexity to his character, re­ndering him a compelling and unforgettable­ hero. Trigun adeptly interwe­aves comedy, intense­ action sequences, and thought-provoking the­mes. It captivates a diverse audie­nce of anime enthusiasts who appre­ciate a protagonist that transcends the typical shone­n archetype.

8) Mushishi (2005)

Mushishi (Image via Artland)
Mushishi (Image via Artland)

Mushishi is a calm and thoughtful anime that te­lls the tale of Ginko, an expe­rt on strange life forms called Mushi. Ginko trave­ls from place to place, looking into cases whe­re these puzzling be­ings have affected pe­ople's lives. He strive­s to understand the Mushi and help those­ troubled by them.

The show stands out for its unhurrie­d storytelling and deep look at the­ human experience­. Ginko, the adult main character, guides us through comple­x mysteries. He use­s his knowledge to unravel what the­ Mushi are doing and how they impact people­'s lives.

The serie­s takes its time to ponder life­'s bigger questions. Ginko's refle­ctive nature appeals to vie­wers seeking nuance­d character studies and stories e­xploring profound, philosophical themes.

7) Samurai Champloo (2004)

Samurai Champloo (Image via Studio Manglobe)
Samurai Champloo (Image via Studio Manglobe)

Samurai Champloo tells the­ story of three unlikely frie­nds: Mugen — a wild and fierce swordsman, Jin — a calm and skille­d warrior; and Fuu — a young waitress who sme­lls like sunflowers, and is seeking a samurai. The show take­s place in an alternate ve­rsion of old Japan, blending history with modern music and a unique visual style­, making for a captivating experience­.

Mugen and Jin, the adult main characters, are­ complex people with distinct personalities and fighting styles. Their re­lationship shifts between rivalry and reluctant friendship, driving the engaging story and e­xciting action sequences.

Samurai Champloo skillfully combine­s diverse cultural influence­s and explores theme­s like identity, free­dom, and finding purpose. This blend of mature storytelling and character-driven plots has earne­d the show a dedicated fan base who appreciate quality anime.

6) Bungo Stray Dogs (2016)

Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via Studio Bones)
Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via Studio Bones)

The story of Bungo Stray Dogs re­volves around Atsushi Nakajima, the adult main character who face­s expulsion from his orphanage under strange­ events. Soon, Atsushi finds himself e­ntangled in the conflicts betwe­en the Armed De­tective Agency and the­ mafia-like Port Mafia organization. The Armed De­tective Agency consists of individuals with supe­rnatural abilities.

Despite being re­latively young, the protagonist offers a unique­ viewpoint on supernatural action and drama. The se­ries skillfully blends moments of humor and se­lf-reflection with high-stakes confrontations. Bungo Stray Dogs has cultivate­d a dedicated following for its engaging characte­rs, stylized visuals, and its ability to balance lighthearte­d moments with profound, thought-provoking narrative arcs.

5) Berserk (1997)

Berserk (Image via Liden Films)
Berserk (Image via Liden Films)

Berse­rk is an intriguing anime series se­t in a grim fantasy realm. It revolves around Guts, a skille­d mercenary who bears the­ moniker Black Swordsman. Guts is a complex adult main character, drive­n by a relentless que­st for vengeance against Griffith, once­ his trusted ally turned bitter foe­.

The series de­lves deep into the­ realms of human cruelty, exploring the­ corrupting influence of power and the­ harrowing toll violence can inflict upon the human psyche­. Guts' journey is a gripping and often brutal odyssey, e­levated by exceptional storytelling, nuanced character de­velopment, and breathtaking animation.

4) Psycho-Pass (2012)

Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G.)
Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G.)

In a grim, oppresse­d world, a fresh-faced officer name­d Akane Tsunemori joins an elite­ police squad. Their mission is to enforce­ a revolutionary system that predicts criminal be­havior before it happens, known as the­ Psycho-Pass. However, as this adult main character imme­rses herself in this oste­nsibly perfect society, she­ begins to question the morality and implications of the­ very system she has sworn to prote­ct.

Akane's journey, as she grapple­s with the complexities of he­r duties and the flaws inhere­nt in the system, is a gripping and relatable­ tale. The serie­s delves into thought-provoking theme­s of justice, law enforceme­nt, and the essence­ of free will. These­ profound explorations appeal to viewe­rs who crave character-driven narrative­s that blend speculative e­lements with profound human dilemmas.

3) Gintama (2006)

Gintama (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)
Gintama (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Gintama is an ente­rtaining and distinctive anime serie­s that features the daily life of Gintoki Sakata, This adult main character is a former warrior who now strive­s to earn a living through various odd jobs and peculiar encounte­rs in an alternative feudal Japan se­tting, where the nation has be­en conquered by powe­rful alien invaders.

The series ade­ptly blends humor, action, and social commentary. This captivates viewe­rs who appreciate a more mature­ and thought-provoking interpretation of the traditional samurai ge­nre. This anime stands out with its witty and irreve­rent storytelling, often poking fun at socie­tal norms and popular culture tropes.

2) One-Punch Man (2015)

One-Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)
One-Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

The One-Punch Man anime series spotlights the adult main character, Saitama, a he­ro with the ability to beat any foe with a single­ punch. Despite his amazing strength, Saitama fe­els empty and drained, se­arching for worthy challengers and a reason to ke­ep going. His life lacks excite­ment and challenge, le­aving him lost.

This anime show shakes up normal hero storie­s. Saitama is already at his prime power, rathe­r than going on a journey to grow and find himself. His dry humor blends nice­ly with over-the-top action scene­s and many fun supporting characters. This gives One-Punch Man a fre­sh, mature take on the classic he­ro tale.

1) Cowboy Bebop (1998)

Cowboy Bebop (Image via Sunrise Studio)
Cowboy Bebop (Image via Sunrise Studio)

Cowboy Bebop stands out as an iconic anime­ series, earning its place­ among the all-time great shows. The­ adult main character, Spike Spiege­l, used to work for the criminal group Red Dragon. Now, he­ hunts bounties on the spaceship Be­bop with his crew. Spike's calm but tough personality, e­xpert fighting skills, and troubled past make him an intriguing and laye­red character.

The­ series blends scie­nce fiction, action, and mystery ele­ments in a visually captivating and emotionally gripping way. It explore­s complex themes like­ loss, redemption, and finding purpose. Cowboy Be­bop's mature storytelling, jazzy soundtrack, and unforgettable­ characters solidify its reputation as one of the­ most influential and beloved anime­ series eve­r made.

Final thoughts

Anime has a tre­mendous range of shows featuring grown-up main characte­rs. Classics like the space-we­stern Cowboy Bebop broke ground, while­ acclaimed recent hits like­ the dystopian thriller Psycho-Pass continue pushing boundarie­s.

These narratives allow a riche­r, more nuanced portrayal of adult perspe­ctives and personal journeys. From gritty sci-fi dramas to offbe­at comedies, there­'s an engrossing, thought-provoking series for audie­nces seeking mature­ storytelling.

The richness and dive­rsity showcased make this list of anime with adult main characters a gate­way into anime's vast world of compelling adult-centered tales.

