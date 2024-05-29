10 anime characters who can control the weather, ranked by strength

Anime characters who can control the weather are among the most captivating and dynamic figures in the anime universe. Weather manipulation grants characters the awe-inspiring ability to command the very elements that shape their worlds.

While some stories link weather control to the element of air, there is a distinction between wind and sky, often associating the sky with the spirit world. This distinction allows characters to have unique and varied weather-manipulating abilities in different narratives.

Here's a list of 10 anime characters who can control the weather and examine the significant effects within their stories. This will provide a better understanding of how these weather-controlling powers enrich the narrative and captivate audiences.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Nami from One Piece, Yuno from Black Clover, and others are among the anime characters who can control the weather

10) Hina Amano (Weathering With You)

Hina Amano from Weathering With You (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

In Weathering With You (Tenki no Ko), Hina Amano is one of the anime characters who can control the weather, primarily making rainy places sunny. Because of this power, she has been given the title of "Sunshine Girl."

Nevertheless, her abilities can turn lethal if compelled to do so, as they include forming vast water waves and generating lightning bolts. As a "Sunshine Girl," Hina is capable of evoking sunshine even in the rain. But, like all magical powers, her powers come with a downside. Hina's powers demand that she sacrifice her happiness to maintain the balance of the weather.

9) Darui (Naruto)

Darui from Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Darui, a shinobi from the Hidden Cloud Village in Naruto, possesses the Storm Release Kekkei Genkai. This unique ability allows him to combine lightning and water nature chakras to create powerful laser-like beams and manipulate storm-like conditions. His unique ability makes him one of the anime characters who can control the weather.

Darui's control over Storm Release allows him to summon thunderclouds and direct lightning attacks with great precision. His proficiency with this technique played a crucial role in the Fourth Great Ninja War, showcasing his strength as a weather manipulator.

8) Inasa Yoarashi (My Hero Academia)

Inasa Yoarashi from My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Inasa Yoarashi, also known as Gale Force in the My Hero Academia series, is a U.A. High School student with a Quirk called Whirlwind. This Quirk allows him to produce powerful gusts of wind and manipulate air movement. His ability not only demonstrates his desire to protect people and fight villains but also highlights his sense of responsibility, making him a key character in the fight against injustice.

Inasa’s mastery of wind manipulations reflects his fearlessness, perseverance, and ability to fight for the fates of people, regardless of opposition. This makes him one of the notable anime characters who can control the weather.

7) Sailor Jupiter (Sailor Moon)

Sailor Jupiter from Sailor Moon (Image via Toei Animation)

From the start, Sailor Jupiter, also known as Makoto Kino, demonstrates her impressive abilities. When faced with the villain Nephrite, she swiftly summons a hurricane and commands her guardian planet to unleash thunderbolts and lightning, nearly defeating him on the spot. As the story progresses, it's revealed that she has a natural connection to the wind, which unconsciously guides her to find the other Sailor Senshi.

Sailor Jupiter's powers are a clever nod to both her namesake, the Roman god Jupiter, who represents thunder and the sky, and the planet Jupiter itself, known for its fierce storms and lightning. This connection emphasizes Sailor Jupiter's deep bond with nature, establishing her as a formidable presence in the Sailor Moon universe. This makes him one of the anime characters who can control the weather.

6) Toshiro Hitsugaya (Bleach)

Toshiro Hitsugaya from Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

Toshiro Hitsugaya, hailing from Bleach, serves as the Captain of the 10th Division within the Gotei 13. Hitsugaya's arsenal includes the ability to generate ice at will. In a showdown against Luppi Antenor, an Arrancar, he unleashes his Bankai, summoning a colossal ice dragon, making him one of the most powerful anime characters who can control the weather.

In a standout move, Daiguren Hyorinmaru transforms his blade and adorns Hitsugaya with ice wings and a tail, amplifying his abilities. Armed with his Zanpakuto, Hyorinmaru, he commands the most potent ice-based sword in the Soul Society, granting him control over water and weather through ice and cold. This enhancement allows him to manipulate the weather on a grand scale, inducing snowstorms and blizzards with ease.

5) Nami (One Piece)

Nami from One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Nami from the One Piece world is a member of the Straw Hat Pirates and possesses the special ability to control the weather. Equipped with a Clima-Tact weapon, Nami has honed her skills to wield it with exceptional proficiency, allowing her to alter the climate.

Over time, Nami has developed new abilities with the Clima-Tact. She can create illusions of herself, summon lightning clouds, manipulate mist, use gusts of wind as a sword, summon showers, and even generate enough heat to melt snow. With such versatility, it's as if she commands the very elements themselves, making her one of the notable anime characters who can control the weather.

4) Weather Report (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Weather Report from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Image via David Production)

In Stone Ocean, Wes Bluemarine, also known as Weather Report, stands out in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure due to his weather manipulation abilities. His Stand, also named Weather Report, can manipulate atmospheric conditions to create rain, fog, wind, and even complex weather phenomena like lethal rainbows and localized tornadoes.

His ability extends to controlling the moisture in the air and generating electrical storms. He demonstrates remarkable creativity with his powers, from summoning frog rain to rendering oxygen toxic. His mastery over the elements makes him a formidable ally, capable of bending nature's forces to his will, making him one of the notable anime characters who can control the weather.

3) Yuno (Black Clover)

Yuno from Black Clover (Image via Pierrot)

Yuno, a member of the Golden Dawn squad in the anime Black Clover, possesses wind magic of immense magnitude. While he primarily controls wind-based attacks, his mastery over smoke and lightning, distinct from Air Magic, allows him to influence weather patterns, making him one of the anime characters who can control the weather.

Yuno's ability to manipulate the air around him grants him unparalleled speed and agility in battle, earning him recognition as one of the most powerful magic knights in the Clover Kingdom. His power receives a significant boost when Sylph, the wind spirit and one of the four elemental spirits, takes a liking to him and pledges to serve him. This partnership further enhances Yuno's prowess, solidifying his status as a formidable Wind Magic user in the Black Clover universe.

2) Big Mom (One Piece)

Big Mom from One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Big Mom, also known as Charlotte Linlin from One Piece, is a formidable pirate and one of the Four Emperors. As one of the anime characters who can control the weather, Big Mom wields the powers of the Soru Soru no Mi, allowing her to imbue sentient beings with natural elements. Big Mom controls two homies, Prometheus and Zeus, who embody fire and thunderclouds, respectively.

During the Whole Cake Island Arc, she commands Zeus to unleash massive thunderbolts against the Straw Hat Pirates. With their help, she can create devastating storms, fierce lightning strikes, and raging fires, solidifying her position as one of the most powerful weather manipulators in the One Piece universe.

1) Belldandy (Ah! My Goddess)

Belldandy from Ah! My Goddess (Image via AIC)

Belldandy from Ah! My Goddess is one of the anime characters who can control the weather. As a celestial being with a gentle demeanor and immense power, she governs things such as weather, as she is regarded as a goddess. Belldandy is particularly skilled in controlling rain, wind, and storms interrelated with the weather.

Her control over the weather is subtle and accurate, allowing her to summon wind or rain without necessarily conjuring a storm. Additionally, her powers are linked to her emotions. In early stories, she experiences bouts of jealousy that manifest as "jealousy storms." While her powers are generally used for good and maintaining harmony, she also showcases meteorological skills when the situation requires it.

In conclusion

These anime characters who can control the weather add layers of intrigue and strategy to their narratives, ranging from gentle breezes to catastrophic storms. Characters like Belldandy, Big Mom, and Nami showcase diverse approaches to weather manipulation, enriching their respective series with unique challenges and dramatic moments.

By examining these anime characters who can control the weather, viewers gain a deeper appreciation for the creativity and profound impact of elemental powers on storytelling. Overall, anime characters continue to fascinate fans with their mastery over nature, highlighting the enduring appeal of this thematic element in the anime universe.

