10 Anime characters like Geto from Jujutsu Kaisen

When talking about anime characters like Geto, it's impossible not to start with Suguru Geto himself, one of the most compelling antagonists in modern anime. In Jujutsu Kaisen, Geto transforms from a kind-hearted jujutsu sorcerer into a calculating mastermind who believes the world would be better off without non-sorcerers. His fall from grace is a tragic metamorphosis fueled by idealism and heartbreak, making him unforgettable.

The list explores 10 anime characters like Geto who carry the same blend of power, philosophy, and personal tragedy. From Madara Uchiha’s celestial ambitions in Naruto Shippuden to the heart-wrenching downfall of Ryo Asuka in Devilman Crybaby, each entry captures a unique aspect of Geto’s complex persona. If Geto's journey in Jujutsu Kaisen left fans thinking, these characters will make sure that feeling lingers.

Thought-provoking anime characters like Geto, from Light Yagami’s divine justice to Char Aznable’s spaceborn revolution

1) Madara Uchiha (Naruto Shippuden)

A still of Madara (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When exploring anime characters like Geto, Madara Uchiha naturally comes to mind. Both Madara and Geto are revolutionaries, visionaries willing to plunge the world into chaos for what they believe is peace. In the Fourth Great Ninja War, Madara’s calm dominance and god-tier presence parallel Geto’s eerie composure and control over cursed spirits in Jujutsu Kaisen.

The Infinite Tsukuyomi plan, which traps humanity in a dream world, is a grand-scale mirror of Geto’s mission to purge non-sorcerers. Each man walks the line between savior and destroyer, depending on whose eyes are watching.

2) Shogo Makishima (Psycho-Pass)

A still of Makishima (Image via Production I.G.)

Few anime characters like Geto leave such a cerebral impact as Shogo Makishima. In Psycho-Pass, he stands against the Sibyl System not out of revenge, but because he believes conformity is eroding humanity’s essence. Like Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen, Makishima masks chaos with calm eloquence.

His detached violence and radical philosophy don’t just challenge the protagonist, they challenge viewers. The haunting quietness of his rebellion evokes the chilling precision of Geto’s own strategies. Both men seek liberation, but through ideologies soaked in blood.

3) Askeladd (Vinland Saga)

A still of Askeladd (Image via Wit Studio)

Askeladd is one of those anime characters like Geto whose moral compass seems broken, until you peer beneath the surface. In Vinland Saga, he manipulates Thorfinn and slaughters without remorse, yet his real goal is to protect his mother’s homeland. Similarly, Geto’s actions in Jujutsu Kaisen are horrifying, but his motivations come from a place of disillusionment and sorrow.

Askeladd’s final sacrifice for Prince Canute mirrors the self-destructive conviction Geto carries. Both men conceal painful truths behind smirks and swords.

4) Griffith (Berserk)

A still of Griffith (Image via OLM)

Among anime characters like Geto, few inspire as much heartbreak and fury as Griffith. His descent in Berserk from noble commander to demonic Femto echoes Geto’s own tragic turn in Jujutsu Kaisen. Griffith’s sacrifice of his comrades during the Eclipse is as shocking as Geto’s betrayal of the jujutsu world.

Yet both retain a disturbing allure, a charisma that lingers even after their moral collapse. The weight of ambition, betrayal, and destiny bears heavily on both, and their legacies are unforgettable.

5) Johan Liebert (Monster)

A still of Yohan (Image via Madhouse)

Johan Liebert is a quiet storm among anime characters like Geto, less vocal about his ideology, but equally chilling in execution. In Monster, his manipulations ripple through the lives of everyone he touches.

Though Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen justifies his actions with twisted morality, Yohan simply embodies the abyss. His haunting calm, magnetic control, and ability to twist love into destruction echo the subtle psychological warfare Geto wages with words and beliefs.

6) Lelouch vi Britannia (Code Geass)

A still of Britannia (Image via Sunrise)

Among anime characters like Geto, Lelouch may be the most ideologically kindred. In Code Geass, he builds a persona, Zero, to lead a rebellion while shouldering the role of villain to create a better world. Like Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen, Lelouch understands that true change demands sacrifice, not just of others, but of oneself.

The Zero Requiem plan mirrors Geto’s willingness to become a pariah to achieve peace. Their intelligence, charm, and crushing loneliness make their stories both tragic and grand.

7) Light Yagami (Death Note)

A still of Light (Image via Madhouse)

For anime characters like Geto who wield ideology like a blade, Light Yagami is a standout. In Death Note, Light believes he’s purifying the world of evil, just as Geto seeks to purge non-sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen. Both men begin with grand ideals and slip into obsession, losing their humanity with each calculated move.

Light’s descent is marked by a chilling confidence, not unlike Geto’s calm as he orchestrates chaos. It’s that belief in their own righteousness that makes them captivating, and dangerous.

8) Ryo Asuka / Satan (Devilman Crybaby)

A still of Ryo Asuka (Image via Science Saru)

Among the most tragic anime characters like Geto is Ryo Asuka, whose celestial identity and love for humanity become his undoing. In Devilman Crybaby, Ryo manipulates Akira and instigates Armageddon, all while grappling with love and identity.

Just as Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen disguises his pain with leadership and cold ideology, Ryo cloaks sorrow in destruction. His final moments, grieving over Akira’s body, resonate deeply with Geto’s own isolation and inner torment.

9) Char Aznable (Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack)

A still of Aznable (Image via Sunrise)

Char Aznable is a classic among anime characters like Geto, a revolutionary whose methods echo his pain. In Char’s Counterattack, he tries to force humanity into space to cleanse the Earth, an extreme vision akin to Geto’s plan in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Their confrontations with close friends, Amuro for Char, Gojo for Geto, add emotional layers to their ideological clashes. Char’s charm, brilliance, and inner wounds shape him into a charismatic antagonist with haunting conviction.

10) Makoto Shishio (Rurouni Kenshin)

A still of Makoto (Image via Studio Deen)

Closing the list of anime characters like Geto is Makoto Shishio, the burned swordsman bent on revolution in Rurouni Kenshin. After being betrayed by the very government he served, Shishio vows to raze the corrupt system.

His belief that only the strong should survive mirrors Geto’s twisted logic in Jujutsu Kaisen. Both characters channel personal suffering into brutal philosophies that challenge the hero’s ideals, and leave behind scorched legacies.

Final Thoughts

These anime characters like Geto show how belief, loss, and vision can forge unforgettable villains, or misunderstood heroes. Whether it’s Lelouch’s noble mask, Yohan’s whispered manipulations, or Shogo Makishima’s chilling logic, each echoes the heart-wrenching conflict that defines Geto from Jujutsu Kaisen.

If Geto’s journey shook you to your core, these characters will only deepen that emotional dive into the grayest corners of anime storytelling.

