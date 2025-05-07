10 Anime characters like Kabuto from Naruto

Some crafty and complex anime characters like Kabuto exist between power and insanity. Kabuto Yakushi is one such character who goes beyond the villain archetype. He begins as a soft-spoken medical-nin and becomes a master of manipulation till the end. His participation in Naruto starts with twisted experimentation, and ultimately, it becomes a constant hunger for power, seen during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

This list explores anime characters like Kabuto, who share similar character traits of having intelligence hidden behind trickery, obsession-driven transformations, and their morally ambivalent trips leave destruction everywhere they go. From the unwavering cruelty of Sosuke Aizen in Bleach to Medusa Gorgon’s twisted version of science in Soul Eater, each character presents a distinct representation of the villainous genius archetype.

In various fashions through war, manipulation, or identity crises, these characters affect their respective worlds, as does Kabuto in Naruto.

From Aizen’s deception to Griffith’s betrayal: anime characters like Kabuto who redefined villainy

1) Sosuke Aizen (Bleach)

A still of Sosuke Aizen (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As a master illusionist and manipulator, Sosuke Aizen stands among the legendary anime characters like Kabuto. During the Soul Society arc in Bleach, Aizen shows his true colors when he exposes how he controlled every event by inventing his death to fool his friends and achieve his goal of becoming a god.

The character Kabuto in Naruto adopts an ally persona while concealing his forbidden jutsu-based attacks behind a respectful exterior. His transformation into a higher being mirrors Kabuto’s evolution into a pseudo-sage during the war.

2) Rui (Demon Slayer)

A still of Rui (Image via Ufotable)

The way Rui seeks power in Demon Slayer shows tendencies of anime characters like Kabuto. Rui maintains control over his family members during the Natagumo Mountain arc by spreading fear and physically forcing them while altering who they are to match how he wants them to be.

Similarly, Kabuto in Naruto uses Edo Tensei to force reanimated shinobi into battle, exploiting their past lives. The characters create twisted relationships for their personal gains and end up failing when their delusions are destroyed by others who refuse to be controlled.

3) Tomura Shigaraki (My Hero Academia)

A still of Tomura (Image via Studio Bones)

Tomura Shigaraki ranks among anime characters like Kabuto through his shocking metamorphosis and destructive tendencies. Shigaraki receives grotesque enhancement processes during the Paranormal Liberation War arc of My Hero Academia in ways that echo the body modifications made to Kabuto through Orochimaru's experiments.

These characters start as pawns under supreme figures before evolving to become leaders of anarchic forces while actively rejecting who they once were.

4) Envy (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

A still of Envy (Image via Studio Bones)

Sadistic and deceptive, Envy embodies the darker traits found in anime characters like Kabuto. Throughout Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Envy manipulates events from the shadows, most notably causing the death of Maes Hughes by transforming into a trusted ally.

This act of emotional sabotage mirrors Kabuto’s use of Edo Tensei in Naruto, particularly when he uses reanimated loved ones to psychologically destabilize his enemies. Envy’s ability to shift form is also a symbolic reflection of Kabuto’s own shifting identity.

5) Shinobu Sensui (Yu Yu Hakusho)

A still of Shinobu (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shinobu Sensui’s descent into villainy during the Chapter Black Saga places him firmly among anime characters like Kabuto. Once a righteous Spirit Detective, Sensui’s exposure to human cruelty breaks him, leading him to develop multiple personalities and a warped sense of justice.

Kabuto in Naruto similarly questions his role in the world, especially after Orochimaru’s influence, leading him to create a new identity built from the abilities of others. Both men did not fall due to weakness, but because they believe they’re the only ones who see the world clearly.

6) Makishima Shogo (Psycho-Pass)

A still of Makishima (Image via Production I.G.)

Makishima Shogo from Psycho-Pass is a near-perfect addition to the pantheon of anime characters like Kabuto. A charismatic anarchist with a deep loathing for society's mechanisms, Makishima manipulates others with unsettling ease, much like Kabuto in Naruto.

In the first season’s latter half, his orchestration of mass chaos and his ability to remain undetectable by the Sybil System mirror Kabuto’s behind-the-scenes machinations during the Fourth Great Ninja War. Both characters exhibit chilling calm, an obsession with ideology, and a willingness to twist others to fit their vision of a better world.

7) Medusa Gorgon (Soul Eater)

A still of Medusa (Image via Studio Bones)

Medusa Gorgon’s obsession with chaotic evolution and scientific experimentation firmly ranks her among anime characters like Kabuto. In Soul Eater, she disguises herself to infiltrate the DWMA and conducts grotesque experiments on her child, Crona, using Black Blood.

This parallels Kabuto’s sinister conduct in Naruto, as he tampers with life and death through forbidden jutsu and subjects himself to inhuman modifications. Both are ruthless scientists willing to sacrifice others and themselves for their twisted visions.

8) Tooru Mutsuki (Tokyo Ghoul:re)

A still of Tooru (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tooru Mutsuki’s psychological unraveling in Tokyo Ghoul:re is disturbingly reminiscent of anime characters like Kabuto. Mutsuki starts off timid and traumatized, but gradually descends into a violent, obsessive state, especially during the later arcs of the series.

Kabuto’s shift in Naruto from a humble assistant to a near-immortal necromancer is similarly jarring. Both characters suppress their pain through transformation, only to emerge more dangerous and unstable than ever.

9) Gendo Ikari (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

A still of Gendo (Image via Gainax)

Gendo Ikari’s cold pursuit of the Human Instrumentality Project in Neon Genesis Evangelion aligns with the calculating minds of anime characters like Kabuto. Gendo is willing to sacrifice emotional bonds, ethics, and even his child to achieve a deeply personal goal, just as Kabuto in Naruto manipulates countless lives to validate his sense of self. Their clinical decisions and detached outlooks make them terrifying forces within their narratives.

10) Griffith (Berserk)

A still of Griffith (Image via OLM)

Griffith’s transformation into Femto during the infamous Eclipse event in Berserk makes him one of the most chilling anime characters, like Kabuto. Once admired as a noble leader, Griffith betrays his loyal comrades to become a demonic god-hand.

This moment mirrors Kabuto’s forsaking of humanity in Naruto to attain power through forbidden jutsu. Both characters betray those closest to them in pursuit of greatness, believing the end justifies the horrific means.

Final Thoughts

Kabuto Yakushi from Naruto is a rare example of a villain whose greatest weapon is his mind and his shifting sense of identity. These anime characters like Kabuto reflect that same dangerous intellect and twisted journey, making them unforgettable in the worlds they inhabit. From Shinobi wars to metaphysical catastrophes, these characters prove that the scariest enemies are the ones who believe they’re saving the world, one calculated step at a time.

