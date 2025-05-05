I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 6 Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11 on May 10, 2025, at 21.30 JST (5.30 am PT), according to the official site. The lighthearted fantasy slice-of-life anime continues to delight fans with its wholesome storytelling and comedic moments.

In the last episode, Azusa's peaceful rhythm was persistently disturbed by a charming event when a magical mushroom turned her into a child, presenting an alternative way of looking at parenthood and friendship.

From school shenanigans to unlikely heroics, episode 5 brought smiles, giggles, and the warm, fuzzy feeling that only this series can deliver. Fans are now eagerly counting the days until I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 years season 2 episode 6 graces their screens.

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 6 release date, time, and countdown

A still of Falfa, Sandra, and Shalsha (Image via Studio Teddy)

As per the official site, fans can catch I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 years season 2 episode 6 on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 21.30 JST. The next installment will air at its weekly scheduled time, promising yet another magical and delightful story from Azusa's growing family.

In Japan, the series will be presented by AT-X from 21.30 to 22.00 JST, followed by TOKYO MX and BS11 airing from 22.00 to 22.30 JST, and Sun Television from 22.30 to 23.00 JST. This staggered timeslot ensures you won’t miss your weekly hour of family-friendly magic.

As of now, there's just a short countdown to May 10, and fans won’t have to wait long to reunite with Azusa and her magical companions.

For global fans, here is the updated schedule for when the episode will be available across various time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) Saturday, May 10 5:30 am Central Daylight Time (CDT) Saturday, May 10 7:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Saturday, May 10 8:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Saturday, May 10 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) Saturday, May 10 6:00 pm Philippine Standard Time (PST) Saturday, May 10 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) Saturday, May 10 2:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) Saturday, May 10 10:00 pm

Where to watch I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 years season 2 episode 6?

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 years season 2 episode 6 will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll, which continues to simulcast the series globally. As confirmed by Crunchyroll’s official site, the platform provides new episodes shortly after their initial airing in Japan, making it the go-to option for viewers outside the country.

In Japan, fans can enjoy the episode through weekly broadcasts on AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS11 Eleven, and Sun Television, providing multiple opportunities to catch up on Azusa’s lighthearted magical world. Currently, the official website hasn’t announced streaming availability on platforms like HIDIVE, Muse Asia (YouTube), or Ani-One Asia for this season.

Fans should check regional listings to confirm simulcast availability and ensure they’re watching the newest episode right when it drops.

A brief abstract of I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 years season 2 episode 5

Azusa temporarily as a small child, but capable of handling a group of bandits (Image via Studio Teddy)

Episode 5, titled I became Mama Yufufu's daughter, brought a whimsical twist to the usual peaceful pace of the show. Azusa, transformed into a child after consuming a mysterious mushroom, learned firsthand what her daughters experience in their day-to-day lives.

Meanwhile, Sandra tried to find her place at school, only to realize that home was where she truly belonged. From lighthearted schoolyard chaos to a daring rescue from troublemakers, the episode wrapped up with heartfelt lessons and warm laughs.

What to expect in I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 6? (Speculative)

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 years season 2 episode 6 will likely keep up the show’s signature mix of lightheartedness and magical hijinks. With Sandra now adjusting to learning from home, the story may take a playful turn, perhaps through a new group activity, a mischievous spell gone wrong, or even a whimsical visitor stirring up their tranquil routine.

The series has consistently struck a sweet balance between comedy and cozy fantasy, and episode 6 may provide yet another delightful glimpse into Azusa’s slow-paced yet spellbinding life.

