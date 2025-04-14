Anime characters like Muichiro Tokito from Demon Slayer are hard to come by. However, that's not to say he's one-of-a-kind, since the vast world of anime has seen several iconic characters who have left an indelible mark on the audience's mind.

Ad

For those unaware, Demon Slayer's Muichiro Tokito is the Mist Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps. He's essentially a prodigy, as he became a Hashira after merely two months of picking up a sword. In the current timeline of the series, he's around 14 years old and suffers from amnesia due to childhood trauma, adding an emotional layer to his bravado.

Let us now look at the 10 anime characters similar to Muichiro from Demon Slayer, such as Killua Zoldyck, Shoto Todoroki, and Aki Hayakawa, among others. These characters also resemble Mist Hashira's icy temperament, tragic past, and ridiculous power and abilities.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order and reflects the author's opinions. The article also contains spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

10 anime characters like Muichiro from Demon Slayer

1) Killua Zoldyck (Hunter X Hunter)

Anime characters like Muichiro - Killua Zoldyck (image via Studio Madhouse)

When it comes to a brooding prodigy who perfectly encapsulates Muichiro Tokito's character, Hunter X Hunter's Killua Zoldyck fits the description perfectly. If Muichiro was raised in an assassin family instead of a world overrun by man-eating Demons, he'd basically be Killua. Both characters are absurdly talented for their age, appear apathetic but care deeply for their loved ones, and can switch from their usual laid-back demeanor to a ruthless killer in seconds.

Ad

Killua and Muichiro are both mere children whose childhood and innocence became tainted by their painful and traumatic past. They're both emotionally stunted characters, due to no fault of their own. They had to adapt to their unforgiving and merciless surroundings, which molded them into the fierce warriors they eventually became.

2) Toshiro Hitsugaya (Bleach)

Anime characters like Muichiro - Toshiro Hitsugaya (image via Studio Pierrot)

As for Bleach's Toshiro Hitsugaya, he's what Muichiro could have become had he survived to reach the threshold of adulthood. They're both child prodigies with icy personalities who hold a significant position of power in their respective organizations - Toshiro is the Captain of the 10th Division in Gotei 13.

Ad

Both characters are emotionless and formal, and often considered to be completely devoid of feelings and empathy. In reality, however, they simply suppress their feelings to stay effective. That said, in Muichiro's case, his personality is a result of his memory loss. In a side-by-side comparison, however, we can consider Muichiro's character to be a younger version of Toshiro, one that never quite got the chance to evolve.

3) Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia)

Ad

Anime characters like Muichiro - Shoto Todoroki (image via Studio Bones)

Shoto Todoroki is basically what Muichiro Tokito could have been if he had a little more screentime and unresolved parental trauma. They're both children who never got to enjoy childhood like they deserved to - all because of circumstances beyond their control.

Ad

Shoto and Muichiro are glaringly similar in many ways - they're both emotionally stunted boys with deadpan delivery, ice-cold personalities, and traumatic childhoods that stripped them of their ability to feel joy. Although Muichiro and Shoto eventually came to terms with their past trauma, the world they live in is vastly different.

Shoto's story takes place in a school where he's surrounded by supportive friends and inspiring mentors. As for Muichiro, he lives in a Demon-infested feudal Japan where even children are forced to wield swords or die. Life certainly wasn't for either of the two characters, but at least in Shoto's case, it eventually got better.

Ad

4) Aki Hayakawa (Chainsaw Man)

Anime characters like Muichiro - Aki Hayakawa (image via MAPPA)

Aki Hayakawa and Muichiro Tokito are both characters whose lives were defined by loss. Both lost their families at a young age. Aki lost his entire family to Gun Devil's attack, whereas Muichiro lost his twin brother as well as his memory in a Demon attack.

Ad

Both characters also die a horrific death. However, Aki's death was perhaps more painful than Muichiro's - and that's saying a lot. What's even more painful about their deaths is that they both had just started to heal and become a better version of themselves. Then again, that's the ultimate tragedy of such characters - the moment they get a step closer to finding happiness, the story pulls the rug out from under their feet.

Ad

5) Megumi Fushiguro (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Anime characters like Muichiro - Megumi Fushiguro (image via MAPPA)

Another character who's essentially a carbon copy of Muichiro is Jujutsu Kaisen's Megumi Fushiguro. In fact, these two are practically clones - they both bear stoic expressions, are emotionally repressed, and have otherworldly combat potential.

Ad

Both Megumi and Muichiro are also connected to a cursed lineage that completely messed them up before they even reached adulthood. They also share the frustrating habit of acting like lone wolves, even when they're in dire need of help. The only thing that sets them apart, though, is probably Megumi's slightly less-tragic backstory.

6) Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto)

Anime characters like Muichiro - Sasuke Uchiha (image via Studio Pierrot)

One could argue that Sasuke is a bit more dramatic than Muichiro. But before he went completely off the rails, Sasuke was very much like Muichiro - equally reserved, equally traumatized, immensely talented, and emotionally stunted.

Ad

In Naruto: Shippuden, Sasuke's character vastly deviated from who he used to be in the classic Naruto series. He even became a major villain, following which he promptly got his own redemption arc. In his case, at least he got to see adulthood - something that unfortunately never happened for Muichiro.

7) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Anime characters like Muichiro - Levi Ackerman (image via WIT Studio)

Attack on Titan's Levi Ackerman is a grown-up version of Muichiro, with slightly more sarcasm and an overwhelming obsession with hygiene. They're both cold-eyed killers shaped by personal losses. Both characters are also experts at what they do, i.e., slicing down their opponents with surgical precision and zero hesitation. They're also both prodigies - Levi, due to his Ackerman lineage, and Muichiro, due to his connection to the Tsugikuni bloodline.

Ad

8) Uryu Ishida (Bleach)

Anime characters like Muichiro - Uryu Ishida (image via Studio Pierrot)

Uryu Ishida is a cold, logical, bow-wielding Quincy with a tendency to act like a lone wolf. He is generally a quiet and solitary individual, but he spares little energy in trying to look cool in front of others. Uryu and Muichiro don't have a lot in common. However, they both follow a level-headed approach in battle, where they fight with surgical precision. Like Muichiro, Uryu's detachment and quiet nature result in assumptions of them being unfeeling. But when push comes to shove, they don't hesitate to protect everything they care about.

Ad

9) Ray (The Promised Neverland)

Anime characters like Muichiro - Ray (image via Studio CloverWorks)

Unlike Muichiro, Ray chooses to be a cold and calculating loner who tries to solve everything by himself. As for Muichiro, he simply is a loner - not by choice, but due to his trauma-induced amnesia. However, both characters end up on a similar path as emotionally guarded realists, who rely on logic and reason alone to make hard decisions, while others rely on their feelings and ideals. That said, Ray eventually learns to open up to his friends and rely on their abilities more.

Ad

10) Neji Hyuga (Naruto)

Anime characters like Muichiro - Neji Hyuga (image via Studio Pierrot)

Neji Hyuga is yet another genius child prodigy with a condescending attitude similar to Muichiro, who goes through an awakening after emotional trauma. They both had to give up on their childhood to become hardened warriors who valued their duty above all else. What's more, they both got killed off too soon in their respective series, although unlike Neji, Muichiro at least got to die a heroic death.

Ad

Final Thoughts

As seen in the above list, there exist several anime characters like Muichiro Tokito. In essence, he represents a trope everyone has seen time and time again. He was killed off way too soon - even before he got to face off against the ultimate big bad of the series.

At the very least, fans can find some form of solace in the fact that most of the other anime characters like Muichiro got to live out the rest of their lives and become a better version of themselves.

Ad

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Srinjoy Ghosh Srinjoy is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with an in-depth knowledge of his dynamic genre. Currently in his third year of college, he has over a year's experience previously writing for HowdySports, FirstSportz, and Sportsknot/Sportszion.



Srinjoy was introduced to pop culture via movies and TV series he binged on during his school days. This piqued his interest in the genre and further exposed him to the intriguing world of manga and anime. In his role at Sportskeeda, Srinjoy ensures that he triple checks all sources of information so that he doesn't publish false, irrelevant, or unethical content.



When not ideating on anime, Srinjoy likes to immerse himself in the world of books. Know More