10 anime characters smarter than Itachi from Naruto

Every Naruto fan knows about Itachi’s brilliant mind and abilities as a ninja. While he wasn't the smartest character in the series, he was among the top contenders for the position. Even as a child, the Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi, praised him for his mature mindset.

However, one cannot forget the many other brilliant characters anime has to offer; several individuals could outsmart the Uchiha renegade without any issues. This list will present 10 such anime characters who outshine Naruto’s Itachi when it comes to brain power.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and will not have an order. It contains spoilers for various anime series.

L and 9 other anime characters who would beat Itachi from Naruto in a game of wits

1) Sora and Shiro

Sora and Shiro became the rulers of humanity days after arriving on Disboard (Image via Yu Kamiya, No Game, No Life)

Itachi is a master strategist who is always ten steps ahead of his opponents. Unfortunately for him, Sora and Shiro have proven that their cognitive abilities go far beyond what most Shinobi can achieve.

Not only are they able to win any kind of game even when they play against cheaters, but they also are smart enough to win a chess game against a literal god.

No matter the kind of situation they are in, Sora and Shiro will always come up with a plan to overcome any obstacle. They are humanity’s last hope inside the world of No Game, No Life, and they do not plan on disappointing those who believe in them.

2) Saiko Intelli

Depending on what kind of tea she drinks, her IQ goes higher (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Out of all the academy graduates in Naruto, Itachi is no doubt among the smartest ever. Nonetheless, his brain does not possess any kind of superhuman ability that would grant him an intelligence boost over his mind.

On the other hand, My Hero Academia’s Saiko Intelli has an amazing Quirk that enhances her already incredible 150 points of IQ. To activate said power, all she has to do is enjoy a warm cup of tea and wait for her brilliant mind to start working.

3) L

L as seen in the show (Image via Tsugumi Ohba, Death Note)

The ANBU members inside of Naruto’s world are some of the most capable spies and investigators there are. Itachi became one of the leaders of said group at the tender age of 13, so he must have been an amazing detective. Still, it is unlikely that he has the same deductive capabilities that L made use of during Death Note.

In a few moments, L was not only able to develop a plan to trick Kira into revealing his country of residence but also figured out how to avoid becoming a victim of Kira’s game. L was only defeated because he allowed Light to get too close to him, but even Itachi allowed his emotions to take control of him sometimes.

4) Senku Ishigami

As a ninja, Itachi must have learned a lot about how Naruto’s Shinobi world worked in order to survive when he was away from the village. Despite this, there is little chance he could go head to head with the protagonist of Dr. Stone, Senku.

This green-haired teenager is trying to revive human civilization after a mysterious incident petrified all the humans on Earth centuries ago. With only his mind, his knowledge of science and technology, and the few tools he can find along the way, Senku is able to create anything, from a gold spear to a revival fluid that can liberate those petrified.

5) Yusaku Kudo

Yusaku could have been an amazing detective (Image via Gosho Aoyama, Detective Conan)

As previously mentioned, Itachi had to possess outstanding detective skills to perform an efficient job as a member of Konoha’s ANBU. Regardless of how good they were, it is unlikely any of the ANBUs were as amazing when it came to solving cases as Yusaku, the father of the titular Detective Conan.

Yuasku has proven several times throughout his series that he is far smarter and better at figuring out crimes than his son, which, in and of itself, is already a huge achievement. It usually takes him minutes to know exactly how a crime was committed, and from there, he just hints at what his son needs to do to arrive at the same conclusion.

6) Bulma Briefs

Bulma is one of the smartest people in the universe (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

From his time in Naruto, fans know Itachi has broken the laws of physics many times in his life. Despite this, he has never been shown to have the mental capabilities to transcend time and space like Bulma has done several times in Dragon Ball.

Bulma has shocked fans with her brilliant inventions since she was only a teenager. When she was only sixteen years old, she had already created the Dragon Radar, one of the most pivotal pieces of technology in her series.

And as mentioned before, she has created many different time machines that have helped Goku and his friends travel between timelines without any kind of restrictions.

7) Izaya Orihara

Izaya loves all of humanity (Image via Ryohgo Narita, Durarara!!)

As a ninja, one of the most important rules Naruto’s Itachi had to follow is to see "underneath the underneath" (to look for tricks in everything). One anime character that excels at this task is the broker Izaya from Durarara!!. This young sociopath enjoys observing humans and predicting the reactions they will have to certain situations.

His observational abilities are beyond what most people can imagine, as he has been able to accurately predict the exact reaction an individual will have a plethora of times. With his high intelligence, he can manipulate either the good or bad guys to always be on the victor's side.

8) Meruem

Many Naruto fans like to point out that at only eight years of age, Itachi already had the mental process of a Hokage. Even then, this achievement pales in comparison to Hunter X Hunter’s Meruem, who was able to beat the board games' world champions only days after being born.

His ability to learn about any subject has left many characters in his series shocked and perplexed. Meruem’s brain is so advanced he can analyze and counter any kind of fighting style in the world in a matter of seconds; for instance, the time he beat Netero after fighting him for just a few moments.

9) Koro-sensei

Koro-sensei as seen in the show (Image via Yusei Matsui, Assassination Classroom)

Naruto’s ninja academy taught Itachi everything he needed to know about the Shinobi world. The lucky students of Class 3-E in Assassination Classroom may not have been instructed by ninjas, but they had someone better, Koro-sensei.

This alien-looking creature used to be the number one assassin in the world until he was subjected to inhumane experiments that gave him the appearance and powers he has today. He is the most brilliant being inside his universe, with knowledge in every field possible, like chemistry and engineering, as exemplified in his show.

10) Saiki Kusuo

Saiki is one of the most powerful Espers in anime (Image via Shuichi Aso, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.)

Itachi was presented as a once-in-a-lifetime prodigy inside the Naruto universe, a feat impressive in its own right. Yet, fans have never seen someone as smart inside this series as Saiki from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

This exceptional Esper had control over his telekinetic abilities after only being alive for two weeks. He can obtain perfect scores in any kind of exam, even without the use of his telepathic powers, which only goes to prove how powerful his mind is and how good his memory is.

