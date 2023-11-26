10 best anime on Funimation to watch right now

Funimation is one of the most popular anime streaming services, offering an extensive catalog of both subbed and dubbed anime series and films. From action-packed shonen to emotional dramas to quirky comedies, Funimation has something for every anime fan.

As one of the biggest licensors and distributors of anime outside of Japan, Funimation boasts an impressive library with over 500 shows available. It includes current seasonal simulcasts as well as all-time classics. While Crunchyroll may have a slight edge quantity-wise, Funimation balances that out through its focus on English dubs.

This list encompasses a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and wildly popular series spanning different genres, settings, and demographics. From the action-packed demon-slaying adventures of Demon Slayer to the sweet sci-fi romance of Steins;Gate, Funimation offers no shortage of great anime to stream.

Funimation's finest: 10 anime you can't miss

1. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Arguably one of the most popular anime in recent years, Demon Slayer delivers outstanding animation and likable characters on an epic quest for salvation and revenge. The show follows kind-hearted teenager Tanjiro, whose family is slaughtered by demons.

After his sister Nezuko survives the attack but is turned into a demon herself, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps to find a cure for her condition and avenge his family by hunting down the demon responsible.

Blending shonen adventure tropes with darker horror elements, Demon Slayer will immediately suck viewers into its exceptional world-building and emotional storytelling. On top of the stellar first season, the continued adventures of Tanjiro and friends continue in new episodes and feature films also available to stream on Funimation.

2. My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

For superhero fans, My Hero Academia offers a fresh take on the classic hero’s journey. In a world where 80% of people have developed superpowers called “Quirks," young Izuku Midoriya was unfortunately born Quirkless. However, his life changes when he meets his idol, the world’s greatest hero, All Might.

All Might bestows his abilities on Izuku, allowing him to enroll at the prestigious Hero Academy U.A. High School and achieve his dream of becoming a professional hero. As Izuku enters the hero course, makes new friends, and discovers new rivals, he must master his newly acquired powers to protect society against the rise of villain threats.

With clever world-building, a diverse cast of characters with unique abilities, and captivating action set pieces, My Hero Academia puts an original spin on standard superhero stories. And with new episodes being simulcast every season, there is always more quirky hero action to enjoy on Funimation.

3. Fruits Basket (2019)

Fruits Basket (2019) (Image via TMS Entertainment)

This recent remake of the early 2000s shojo classic introduces the story to a whole new generation. When kind-hearted orphan Tohru Honda accidentally discovers that members of the Soma family transform into animals from the Chinese zodiac when embraced by someone of the opposite s*x, she inadvertently becomes entangled in their mystical curse while also healing emotional wounds.

Heartwarming, poignant, and resonating with themes of tragedy, self-acceptance, and found family, Fruits Basket masterfully balances comedic slice-of-life storylines with dramatic developments. The show’s stellar Japanese voice cast, beautiful animation, and melodic soundtrack all complement a narrative that will often bring viewers to tears and just as easily make them laugh.

4. Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate (Image via White Fox)

One of the most critically acclaimed anime of all time, Steins;Gate starts innocently enough as a slow-burn comedy focused on a makeshift laboratory run by a self-proclaimed “mad scientist” named Rintaro who accidentally invents time travel via text messages.

However, the plot dramatically shifts gears halfway through, becoming a high-stakes sci-fi thriller exploring the disastrous consequences of altering the past through time travel.

Boasting an intricately constructed narrative, well-developed characters, intriguing speculation about time travel theory, and an emotional gut-punch of an ending, Steins;Gate subverts many expectations of anime to deliver a wholly unique viewing experience. It is regarded not only as one of the best anime on Funimation but as an all-time masterpiece of the medium.

5. Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via Bones)

For supernatural action rooted in literature and history, Bungo Stray Dogs offers the perfect blend. The plot follows Atsushi Nakajima, an orphan who is rescued from an abusive orphanage by the Armed Detective Agency, a group of gifted detectives with special powers based on classic authors and their literary creations.

As Atsushi joins the agency, he becomes embroiled in their ongoing conflict with the Port Mafia, a ruthless underground organization.

Mixing stylized action set pieces with references to famous authors like Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Agatha Christie, and Franz Kafka while featuring a sympathetic core cast and exploring thoughtful themes, Bungo Stray Dogs brings something wholly unique to the supernatural power genre.

6. One Piece

One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Spanning over 1000 episodes, One Piece stands tall as one of the "Big Three" anime alongside Naruto and Bleach.

Created by acclaimed mangaka Eiichiro Oda, One Piece introduces viewers to the fantastical swashbuckling adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, who assembles a merry band of pirates to join him on his quest to become King of the Pirates and claim the ultimate treasure known as “One Piece."

Delivering absurdist humor, high-seas hijinks, and bombastic fights balanced with emotionally resonant backstories and unbreakable bonds of friendship/family, One Piece masterfully juggles goofy comedy, pulse-pounding action, and captivating drama across sprawling sagas and arcs encompassing over 25 years (and counting) of manga chapters and anime episodes.

Funimation offers every dubbed and subbed episode to experience this legendary fantasy tale, rightfully treasured by millions as an iconic pillar of anime/manga.

7. Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop (Image via Sunrise)

Considered not only one of the best anime but one of the best TV shows ever created, Cowboy Bebop redefined anime in the West thanks to its hyper-stylized animation, vibrant world-building, dynamic characters, fluid action set pieces, and legendary jazz and blues-inspired soundtrack.

Set in a unique sci-fi future where humanity has colonized the solar system, the show focuses on a ragtag crew of bounty hunters led by the ultra-cool Spike Spiegel. Episodic in nature, each thrilling installment showcases the crew pursuing a different bounty target across space while slowly revealing each character’s mysterious backstory.

Blending elements from westerns, noir, and cyberpunk, Cowboy Bebop culminates in a cathartic emotional climax that has earned the show its sterling reputation. Even 20 years later, this anime masterpiece remains an utterly captivating watch.

8. Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

After an encounter with an ancient sorcerer named Ryomen Sukuna, Yuuji Itadori's life changes dramatically. Sukuna is sealed inside Yuuji after he swallows the sorcerer's finger to save his friends during a school trip, where they were attacked by a deadly curse.

Following this incident, the ordinary high school student joins the Tokyo Metropolitan Jujutsu Technical High School, enrolling to become a Jujutsu Sorcerer. His goal is not only to control the curse within him but also to defeat the curses that plague the world and save humanity from these supernatural threats—all before Sukuna eventually revives.

Blending shonen adventure and horror with stunning action set pieces, Jujutsu Kaisen quickly won fans over through its charismatic leads, inventive power systems, and cutthroat Curses that pushed sorcerers to creative limits. Simulcasting new episodes while the manga continues to release new chapters, now is the perfect time to dive into this series.

9. Naruto

Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Equally matching One Piece in worldwide popularity and impact, Naruto also stands tall among anime’s most beloved and influential series.

Based on the iconic shonen manga created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto electrified a generation of viewers with the coming-of-age story of young ninja Naruto Uzumaki striving to become the respected leader of Hidden Leaf Village despite being shunned for having the destructive Nine-Tailed Fox sealed within him.

Through 820 episodes, viewers bond with Naruto as he struggles through pain, failure, and small triumphs while mastering his signature jutsu skills and advanced ninja training, forging bonds with fellow comrades like rival Sasuke Uchiha, teammate Sakura Haruno, and mentor Kakashi Hatake.

Blending exhilarating ninja action with personal development and enduring themes about respect, loyalty, legacy, and redemption, Naruto delivers a deeply resonant epic.

10. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Attack on Titan is a dark fantasy epic set in a medieval world where the remnants of humanity take refuge behind concentric walls, defending them from the Titans, giant humanoid monsters that devour humans seemingly without reason.

The story begins with young Eren Yeager after his town is breached and his mother is eaten before his eyes, inciting him to join the Survey Corps military regiment that risks their lives to venture beyond the walls and reclaim territory once belonging to humanity.

Through four nail-biting seasons packed with complex power struggles, militaristic conspiracies, evocative world-building, and gory Titan carnage, Attack on Titan has enthralled millions of viewers through its unpredictable narrative that constantly reinvents itself just when you think you know everything.

With the anime now reaching its apex after over a decade of shocking twists, fans will surely be watching Funimation to experience the epic conclusion to this worldwide phenomenon.

Conclusion

As one of the top destinations for streaming anime, Funimation offers acclaimed classics, current hits, hidden gems, and genre masterpieces to satisfy all tastes, from casual viewers to diehard otaku. This sampling of incredible series gives just a glimpse of what is available.

So whether you want to weep while watching heartwarming shojo like Fruits Basket, dive deep into artful storytelling masterclasses like Steins;Gate, laugh at absurdist pirate antics in One Piece, or experience exhilarating ninja action in Naruto, Funimation has you covered. Simply choose your favorite and start binge-watching the best anime around.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.