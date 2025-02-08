10 best anime to watch if you like Trillion Game

The 2024 Japanese anime adaptation of Trillion Game has quickly gained popularity for its exciting portrayal of two ambitious entrepreneurs on a quest for massive wealth. It follows two young entrepreneurs, Haru Tennōji and Gaku Fushimi, as they pursue their ambitious goal of amassing a trillion dollars.

The series offers an intriguing blend of adventure, comedy-drama, and commentary on the complexities of the business world. Fans eager for more titles that capture this blend of business intrigue, psychological tension, and a touch of adventure can explore several compelling anime options.

The following list features the 10 best series that viewers are likely to enjoy if they were drawn to Trillion Game and its distinct premise. From battle-of-wits competitions to portrayals of complex economic systems, these anime explore ambition, ethics, and the drive for success.

Trending

10 best anime for fans of Trillion Game

1. Great Pretender

Great Pretender (Image via Wit Studio)

A fun and flashy anime, Great Pretender follows a crew of ingenious con artists as they travel the globe pulling off elaborate heists. Led by charismatic swindler Laurent Thierry, each scheme involves clever tricks, quick-witted banter, unexpected twists, and high-stakes thrills.

Like Trillion Game, Great Pretender features ambitious characters driven by both greed and a thirst to outmaneuver their rivals. The series maintains an upbeat, humorous tone while exploring the moral ambiguities of a life of crime. The cons themselves are well-constructed and fun to watch unfold.

2. Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED

The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED (Image via CloverWorks)

This mystery anime centers on the unlikely duo of Daisuke Kanbe, a millionaire detective, and Haru Katou, a serious and justice-driven officer, who solves complex crimes using vastly different approaches. Despite their differences, the pair develops an entertaining rapport.

With Kanbe's wealth and genius-level intellect, their mental battles with criminal masterminds will appeal to Trillion Game fans who enjoy the psychological one-upmanship between leads Haru and Gaku. The crimes themselves also require highly strategic plans to unravel.

3. Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor

Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor (Image via Madhouse)

For viewers who want a series capturing the high-stakes gambling spirit of Trillion Game, Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor delivers suspenseful competitions and battles of wit. The anime chronicles lowlife Kaiji Itou as he is coerced into high-risk gambling scenarios in order to pay off his extreme debts.

Like Trillion Game, cunning tactics, unexpected setbacks, last-minute twists, and ethical lapses raise the dramatic stakes of every wager Kaiji undertakes. With so much on the line financially and psychologically, both series showcase how far ambition-fueled protagonists will go when their backs are against the wall.

4. C: The Money of Soul and Possibility Control

C: The Money of Soul and Possibility Control (Image via Tatsunoko Production)

Set in a complex economic allegory, it focuses on Kimimaro Yoga, an ordinary college student who is introduced to a supernatural financial system that governs an alternate reality. He soon finds himself embroiled in high-risk deals where his own future assets are leveraged in battles against opportunistic opponents.

It incorporates complex economic and philosophical ideas while still delivering an adrenaline rush as Kimimaro undertakes more perilous gambles in order to protect his future earnings potential. The financial mind games and high-pressure decisions echo those faced by Trillion Game’s leads in their corporate dealings.

5. Accel World

Accel World (Image via Sunrise)

In a future version of Japan where augmented reality and computer networks dominate daily life, Accel World introduces protagonist Haruyuki Arita, who gains access to Brain Burst, a widely used neural acceleration program that allows him to slow time and engage in high-stakes virtual battles.

However, he soon becomes embroiled in fierce conflicts testing his competitive spirit, integrity, and loyalty. Like the leads in Trillion Game, Haruyuki displays fierce tenacity when his back is against the wall, rising to overcome challenges in virtual battles that test both his intellect and character.

The series shares themes of ambition, temptation, and high-risk gambits, with winners acquiring power while losers pay a steep price.

6. Dorohedoro

Dorohedoro (Image via MAPPA)

Set in a chaotic magical universe plagued by societal inequality, Dorohedoro chronicles a band of outsiders and misfits navigating cunning schemers and homicidal sorcerers, while its main character, Caiman—who bears a lizard head due to a curse—hunts for the sorcerer responsible for his transformation.

While Dorohedoro does not focus on financial ambition, fans of Trillion Game may still appreciate its eccentric characters, unpredictable story developments, and psychological tension, as alliances form and break apart across ever-shifting battle lines. Gritty and gonzo, the series features unexpected humor and drama.

7. One Outs

One Outs (Image via Madhouse)

Bored gambling prodigy Toua Tokuchi joins an underdog professional baseball team and shakes up the sport with his unorthodox approach that treats games like life-or-death showdowns.

Calculating and cocky, Tokuchi employs psychological ploys to gain advantages against more seasoned opponents.

Like Trillion Game, One Outs explores ambition’s strategic and psychological dimensions through a talented antihero who wins at all costs, exposing cracks in systems along the way.

The mind games between Tokuchi and his surprised rivals echo the charged brinkmanship between friends-turned-adversaries Haru and Gaku.

8. Log Horizon

Log Horizon (Image via Satelight)

When players become trapped inside their favorite fantasy MMORPG game, transformed into a fully immersive alternate world, cerebral adventurer Shiroe navigates monster raids and complex political factions to stabilize the trapped players and establish order.

Tactical games and power plays abound in Log Horizon as characters form alliances and leverage unique skills to resolve disputes. Fans of Trillion Game will appreciate seeing Shiroe and his companions use strategic thinking under pressure when faced with high-risk situations that test the limits of their abilities.

9. No Game No Life

No Game No Life (Image via Madhouse)

Expert gamer siblings Sora and Shiro have their worldview shaken when they are transported to Disboard, a reality where life is a series of high-stakes games governed by a sly god.

Forced to compete in unpredictable showdowns requiring creative cheating and ingenious strategies, the reclusive duo discovers they may not be as detached from reality as they believed.

Like Trillion Game, No Game No Life explores genius-level intellects who approach pivotal games as intricate puzzles to solve, leveraging cunning tactics and unexpected maneuvers in a bid to claim victory and shape reality to their will.

10. Hyouge Mono

Hyouge Mono (Image via Bee Train)

This historical fiction piece follows the power struggles and ambition-fueled rivalries among samurai and tea masters serving under 16th-century Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga as they jockey for prestige through displays of opulence, one-upmanship, and attaining priceless works of art and tea ceremony utensils.

Fans of Trillion Game anime will recognize similarities in Hyouge Mono’s intricate plots and betrayals executed by determined players vying for influence, as they form uneasy alliances to advance their ambitions in Japan’s tumultuous civil war era.

Conclusion

Whether looking for more battles of wits, explorations of complex systems, or determined underdogs aiming for radical success, these 10 anime all promise exciting adventures for fans who connected with Trillion Game's distinct appeal.

From high-stakes competitions to navigating overwhelming new worlds, characters anchored by ambition and bold tactics should surely hook viewers compelled by the anime’s themes.

Related Links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback