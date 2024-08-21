10 best anime like Accel World

Fans often seek anime like Accel World, which has garnered immense popularity as a Japanese sci-fi novel and anime series. Accel World depicts the story of Haruyuki Arita, a bullied middle school student whose life is transformed when Kuroyukihime, a second-year student at his school, introduces him to the secret program Brain Burst.

The program allows users to accelerate their brainwaves and perceive time differently, giving them an edge in battles. Haruyuki uses it to overcome his tormentors and gain self-confidence. As he explores the wildly imaginative Accelerated World with Kuroyukihime, he discovers the high-stakes battles, virtual reality worlds, and conflicts that makeup Brain Burst.

Fans love the original concept, compelling romance, and well-built dystopian future. If you enjoyed these elements as well, you're bound to like the action-packed anime like Accel World picks in this list.

1. Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The most popular anime like Accel World is undoubtedly Sword Art Online. It features the same premise of virtual reality gone wrong, trapping users in a game world from which they cannot log out. Sword Art Online focuses on VRMMORPGs rather than fighting games but matches Accel World in imagination.

When the highly advanced NerveGear system traps 10,000 gamers in Sword Art Online, protagonist Kirito has to survive through all 100 levels alongside other top players to escape this sinister death game. If they die in the VR world, their minds get destroyed by the NerveGear.

As the plot progresses, Kirito teams up and ultimately falls in love with Asuna, a girl he meets in SAO. They form an unstoppable duo that beats bosses, takes on difficult quests, and inches toward the final levels of the twisted game.

2. Log Horizon

Log Horizon (Image via Satelight)

Another massively popular virtual reality anime like Accel World is Log Horizon. Over 30,000 players from around the world get trapped inside the fantasy VRMMORPG world of Elder Tale.

Unlike Sword Art Online, they do not die in real life if they die in the game. Instead, they revive within the game, but the questions of how to escape and what life is like living in the game still drive the plot forward.

The protagonist, Shiroe, is a master strategist who forms a guild of misfits to tackle challenges like NPC alliances, PK guild clashes, unclear game mechanics, and building a functioning society within the game.

3. No Game No Life

No Game No Life (Image via Madhouse)

No Game No Life is perfect for Accel World fans who enjoy the futuristic game world and high-stakes competition aspects. When Sora and Shiro get whisked into another reality, they discover they must beat 16 different races in games to unify the world of Disboard and challenge the god Tet.

This anime like Accel World offers exciting strategies and twists as the duo takes on everything from simple card games to war simulations, using their genius intellect to climb to the top. They form an unbeatable team due to their combined intellect and ability to manipulate all the races through ingenious schemes.

4. Btooom!

Btooom! (Image via Madhouse)

Btooom! delivers a suspenseful battle royale death match in a game world that Accel World fans will find captivating. When jobless Ryōta Sakamoto wakes up on a tropical island, he discovers he has been selected to take part in the real-life version of the popular massive online game Btooom!, where players try to eliminate enemies with specialized bombs called BIMs.

To return home, Ryōta must earn enough points by collecting chips from defeated opponents to clear the game by killing other players with strategy and skill. This psychological thriller combines gaming action with survival drama to create a memorable viewing experience, making it another great anime like Accel World.

5. Overlord

Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

Overlord offers another twisted take on someone getting trapped inside a video game world in a manner that Accel World lovers will enjoy. When Yggdrasil, the most popular virtual reality game, shuts down, guild leader Momonga logs in during the final moments before the server shuts down.

But when the clock strikes midnight, signaling the forced logout, Momonga discovers all the NPCs have become sentient, and he remains trapped as his overpowered sorcerer character.

What follows is an unpredictable adventure in which Momonga tries to figure out what happened to the real world while expanding his underground tomb, commanding his fanatically loyal NPC minions, and role-playing as the overlord of darkness. This unique premise makes Overlord an engaging anime like Accel World.

6. The King's Avatar (Quan Zhi Gao Shou)

The King's Avatar (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Diehard gaming fans of Accel World will appreciate The King's Avatar. It explores the professional eSports scene in China as well as guild drama in online games. Protagonist Ye Xiu was once the top-ranked player and captain in the hit MMO game Glory until he was pressured to leave his elite team. Now, he starts over from scratch and works to rebuild his legacy.

The unique gaming ambition and leveling-up aspects, PvP duels, and massive eSports tournament battles will satisfy anyone looking for something similar to the competitive spirit and in-game action of Accel World. The King's Avatar is a must-watch anime like Accel World for gaming enthusiasts.

7. Darwin's Game

Darwin's Game (Image via Nexus)

Darwin's Game is another death game anime featuring unique abilities, much like the accelerated fighting of Accel World. Protagonist Kaname Sudō receives an invitation from a friend to try out a mysterious mobile game app called Darwin's Game, but he soon discovers the stakes are life or death.

Players in this game wield unique Sigils that grant them powers to fight in deadly battles streamed online. Kaname enters this vicious contest and forms bonds with other players as he uncovers the secrets behind the dangerous game that cannot be uninstalled. The high-stakes battles and special abilities make Darwin's Game an exciting anime like Accel World.

8. .hack//Sign

.hack//Sign (Image via Bee Train)

The .hack franchise pioneered the "trapped in an MMORPG" trope long before Sword Art Online or Log Horizon, delivering an unforgettable viewing experience for Accel World fans.

In .hack//Sign, protagonist Tsukasa wakes up inside The World MMORPG without any memory of how he got there or his real identity. He cannot log out and is mysteriously unable to feel pain in-game. As Tsukasa wanders, searching for answers, he meets other characters like Subaru, Mimiru, Bear, BT, and Crim.

Together, they work to unravel the mystery of Tsukasa's situation. The intriguing virtual/reality hybrid questions will appeal greatly to Accel World fans, making .hack//Sign another compelling anime like Accel World.

9. Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero− Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

If you enjoyed the virtual reality, gaming, and action aspects of Accel World, then Re:Zero will be another anime like Accel World to check out. While Re:Zero integrates more fantasy elements, it also focuses heavily on a male character who finds himself magically transported to an augmented reality-style fantasy world.

The main character Subaru Natsuki discovers he has the unique ability to "respawn" from death over and over at specific points within the same world. This grants him special abilities to increase his advantage.

His relationship and reliance on the half-elf girl Emilia in this new world also parallel the unique relationship and virtual abilities developed between the leads in Accel World. These similarities make Re:Zero an intriguing anime like Accel World for fans of the genre.

10. Tower of Druaga: The Aegis of Uruk

Tower of Druaga: The Aegis of Uruk (Image via Gonzo)

Rounding off this list is Tower of Druaga: The Aegis of Uruk, a fantasy action RPG anime with mysterious towers and magical powers reminiscent of Accel World. It's set in the Third Age, where the Tower of Druaga has become a monster-infested labyrinth filled with treasures and dangers.

Warriors seek to conquer and climb the tower while unlocking the secrets of artifacts called "rue" that grant special powers. Protagonist Jil is a guardian soldier who teams up with the mysterious and super-powerful Kaaya to scale the tower.

Together with archer Neeba, young cleric Coopa, and other allies, they quest to defeat monsters on every floor while uncovering the secrets of the ancient tower. The quest-based structure and special abilities make Tower of Druaga: The Aegis of Uruk an engaging anime like Accel World.

Conclusion

Accel World is an innovative virtual reality gaming anime featuring intense duels and an engrossing romance. Fans captivated by the cyberpunk future, unique abilities, and high-stakes battles will thoroughly enjoy exploring the excellent new worlds in anime like Accel World on this list.

Whether you prefer perilous death games, competitive eSports, RPG leveling and monster hunting mechanics, hidden secrets, unforgettable romances, or all of the above – these ten anime like Accel World offer memorable adventures that fans will appreciate getting lost in.

