10 best romance anime with happy endings

Watching two anime characters fall in love, face challenges, and end up happy together can be very satisfying. In recent years, anime studios have adopted a positive approach, creating series that feature genuine character development and a satisfying conclusion.

These shows show that a happy conclusion can involve genuine growth, realistic relationships, and a final scene that leaves viewers content. The following list includes ten romance anime with happy endings that end on positive notes, from comedies to slice-of-life dramas. Each one was chosen for its pacing, memorable couples, and uplifting endings.

Whether you're new to anime or a longtime fan, these romance anime with happy endings provide comfort, inspiration, and the joy of seeing love work out.

Disclaimer: The following list is not ranked, and all opinions belong to the author.

10 must-watch romance anime with happy endings

1) Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (Image via A-1 Pictures)

At the prestigious Shuchiin Academy, student council president Miyuki Shirogane and vice-president Kaguya Shinomiya are the campus elite. Both are secretly in love with the other but refuse to confess first, believing the one who speaks will lose "the war of pride."

Every episode of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War transforms everyday school events into intricate psychological battles, yet the stakes remain focused on two teenagers who fear rejection. What sets this anime apart is its sharp comedic timing that respects the characters' feelings.

Verbal exchanges unfold like strategic games, with quick edits, exaggerated inner thoughts, and cute reactions that enhance the emotional depth of the narrative. By season 3, the battles lead to genuine openness, culminating in a clock-tower scene with balloons that is one of anime's notable confession moments.

2) My Love Story!!

My Love Story!! (Image via Madhouse)

Gentle giant Takeo Goda has intimidating looks and a history of his crushes preferring his handsome best friend Sunakawa. When Takeo saves shy Rinko Yamato from a train groper, the small girl who loves baking falls for the kind hero, and an honest relationship begins without long love triangles or unnecessary jealousy.

The series avoids dramatic misunderstandings and focuses on two good people enjoying each other's company. Takeo's tough exterior hides a caring nature, while Yamato's kindness avoids being one-dimensional; both characters develop through small, thoughtful moments.

Their relationship begins with a touching confession, and the story celebrates their wholesome journey together, ending on a consistently happy note.

3) Toradora!

Toradora! (Image via J.C.Staff)

Ryuji Takasu and Taiga Aisaka discover that the other is crushing on their respective best friends, so they team up as mutual wingmen. Plans go wrong as spending time together shows how well they match, leading to a well-known Christmas Eve arc among romance fans.

Although the story includes some tears and a brief separation, the series earns its positive finale by allowing each character to grow beyond their defenses. Taiga's tough exterior and Ryuji's fear of being left behind fade away together, making their reunion feel all the more rewarding.

The final scene of Toradora! provides a clear and definitive reunion, and while it doesn't detail their entire future, it confirms they end up together, making the journey worthwhile.

4) Horimiya

Horimiya (Image via CloverWorks)

Popular honor student Kyoko Hori hides a relaxed side at home, while quiet loner Izumi Miyamura covers his tattoos and piercings at school. An accidental meeting outside class reveals their true selves, sparking a gentle high school romance that evolves from a secret friendship into a steady partnership over time.

Horimiya's appeal lies in its avoidance of slow buildup and its direct approach to the stage where two teens hang out, share meals, and support each other's worries. Side characters receive brief yet complete subplots, making the world feel realistic without taking the focus away.

The key kiss occurs midway; the finale transitions to graduation, highlighting that acceptance is crucial in relationships in these romance anime with happy endings.

5) Tsuki ga Kirei

Tsuki ga Kirei (Image via Feel)

Awkward novelist Kotaro Azumi and shy track star Akane Mizuno find their middle-school lives connecting at the end of each school day. Text messaging becomes their primary way to communicate, transforming brief hallway greetings into a gradual courtship that unfolds under evening skies and festival lights.

Realistic settings and simple dialogue create a subtle atmosphere in Tsuki ga Kirei. Every glance, accidental touch, or delayed reply feels authentic. The ending montage, which shows their relationship over several years, provides a satisfying emotional resolution.

6) Clannad: After Story

Clannad: After Story (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Continuing from the first season, Clannad: After Story transitions from high school settings to adult life.

Tomoya Okazaki and girlfriend Nagisa Furukawa deal with job hunting, family issues, illness, and loss. Yet, the story's supernatural elements lead to a positive resolution. Known for its emotional content, the show lives up to that expectation while fulfilling the promise of romance, demonstrating that love can overcome hardship.

The challenges are significant, yet the ending feels earned through Tomoya's change from an unhappy teen to a dedicated father. The last episode offers one of anime's relieving reunions, leaving viewers with a sense of joy.

7) Kaichou wa Maid-sama!

Kaichou wa Maid-sama! (Image via J.C.Staff)

Seika High School's first female student council president, Misaki Ayuzawa, keeps the chaotic boys in line by day, then works at a maid café by night.

When charming Takumi Usui discovers her secret, the usual blackmail turns into flirting and mutual respect hidden behind teasing banter. Classic romance style and humorous situations keep the energy light, but the real appeal lies in how Usui's support helps Misaki relax her strict side.

Both leads have strong chemistry that makes even side stories enjoyable. Kaichou wa Maid-sama! anime ends on a positive note, establishing their romance clearly, which the manga continues further.

8) The Dangers in My Heart

The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Eighth-grader Kyotaro Ichikawa has dark daydreams and prefers library solitude until cheerful class idol Anna Yamada keeps interrupting. Shared snacks, manga recommendations, and unexpected outings break down Kyotaro's gloomy side, revealing a sensitive boy who needed someone to notice him.

The series captures the difference between middle-school self-view and reality, adding a touch of nostalgia to awkward moments. Visual elements, like a quiet library scene in sunset light, add depth without drama.

While Season 1 ends on a hopeful note with Ichikawa's sincere library speech, Season 2 continues their story, culminating in a mutual confession and a deeply satisfying happy ending.

9) Kamisama Kiss

Kamisama Kiss (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Homeless high schooler Nanami Momozono becomes the human land god of a rundown shrine, with fox spirit familiar Tomoe, whose sarcasm hides a long loneliness. Initially bound by contract, their arguing shifts to affection as Nanami handles divine matters and Tomoe's guarded feelings.

Supernatural romance stories rarely mix high stakes with light humor this well. Tomoe's prickly behavior and Nanami's determination keep the tone upbeat, while episodes on Tomoe's past add weight to the romance.

The TV finale of the Kamisama Kiss anime concludes with a gentle shrine kiss; fans seeking more, such as the couple's wedding, can find it in the OVAs and manga, where tradition and love come together harmoniously.

10) Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You (Image via Seven Arcs)

When smart loner Nasa Yuzaki gets hit by a truck on a snowy night, passerby Tsukasa Tsukuyomi saves him, on the condition that he marry her.

What follows is a series about newlywed life, managing a home, and learning to express love sincerely, all set against a backdrop of soft colors and warm, everyday comedy. Tonikawa succeeds with low-stakes comfort; every episode focuses on everyday activities, such as sharing routines, buying items, or eating while gazing at the stars.

The lack of drama is refreshing, and the entire series focuses on their happy marriage, with post-credit extras playfully reinforcing their bond and leaving viewers with a sense of warmth.

Final Thoughts

From the mind games of Kaguya-sama to the everyday comfort of Tonikawa, these ten romance anime with happy endings demonstrate that happy endings can be found in various story styles. Whether the end comes in a clock tower, a classroom, or a shrine, each series wraps up positively and leaves viewers hopeful.

Fans looking for laughs, some emotion, or coziness can start watching these romance anime with happy endings, knowing the ending will be satisfying.

