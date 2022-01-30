10 demons in Demon Slayer ranked from oldest to youngest

Demon Slayer, as the name suggests, is a show set in a world filled with demons. During the course of this series, it had introduced a huge array of demons, each differing in size, appearance, personality and overall combat abilities.

Some of these demons lived longer than others and boasted a level of experience that made them a cut above the rest. However, some lived as demons for a shorter period of time. The list mentioned below has ranked the demons according to their age.

Disclaimer: The information below contains spoilers from the manga and has been taken from the Demon Slayer Fandom.

Demon Slayer: Ranking the demons according to their age

1) Muzan - over 1000 years

The Demon King Muzan was the first ever demon to have come into existence. He’s the reason other demons exist as he was able to turn humans into demons. This demon has been living for over 1000 years in an attempt to find Blue Spider Lily, which would grant him immunity from the sun. However, he failed since the Demon Slayer Corps were able to kill him in the end.

2) Kokushibo - 480 years

Kokushibo was Yoriichi Tsukiguni’s brother. He was the first demon who could use a breathing style since he invented the Breath of the Moon. He was the strongest member of the Twelve Kizuki and was responsible for the death of many Hashiras and other members of the Demon Slayer Corps including Muichiro and Genya Shinazugawa. But Gyomei along with Sanemi, Muichiro and Genya succeeded in killing the Upper Moon 1.

3) Hantengu - over 200 years

Hantengu was the Upper Moon 4 that was defeated by the protagonist of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro. This demon had his emotions manifested in the physical form, each having unique abilities that differed from each other. This demon was quite difficult to deal with since those fighting him had to find his real body in order to decapitate and defeat him. He had been a demon for over 200 years until Tanjiro delivered the final blow.

4) Doma - 133 years

Doma, the Upper Moon 2, was responsible for the death of Inosuke’s mother and Shinobu, to name a few. His demon abilities were quite troublesome as it manifested in the form of ice. Shinobu had to sacrifice her life in order to make him weak enough for him to be killed by Inosuke Hashibira and Kanao. He had lived for over 130 years and killed many humans and members of the Demon Slayer Corps.

5) Gyutaro - 126 years

Gyutaro, the Upper Moon 6, was introduced in the Entertainment District arc. He was powerful enough to drive Tengen Uzui into a corner. It took the combined efforts of Inosuke, Zenitsu and Tanjiro to take the demon down.

In the end, Nezuko’s Blood Demon Art was necessary to heal the poison from Gyutaro’s blades. He has been living for over 126 years and has consumed over 15 Hashiras since he became a demon.

6) Daki - 113 years

Daki, the Upper Moon 6, was Gyutaro’s younger sister. She was incredibly powerful and used her Obi to kill and devour people. She was an Oiran in the Yoshiwara district and came close to killing all of Uzui’s wives.

Luckily Uzui, along with Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu intervened and ended up killing the siblings. She’s quite child-like and throws tantrums when her brother is around. She had been living as a demon for about 113 years until Zenitsu and Inosuke decapitated her.

7) Gyokko - 113 years

Gyokko was the Upper Moon 5 who was defeated by Muichiro in Demon Slayer. Gyokko had sadistic tendencies even before he turned into a demon. He showed a keen interest in his parents’ drowned bodies and the villagers distanced themselves from him. He even ended up killing a child from the same village. He was then stabbed and Muzan turned him into a demon. He continued to live for about 113 years until the Mist Hashira ended his life.

8) Nezuko - 14

Nezuko is Tanjiro Kamado’s younger sister and the sole survivor from the massacre in Demon Slayer. Muzan had turned her into a demon but she refused to eat humans due to her willpower and urokodaki’s hypnotic conditioning. She became a demon during the first episode of the show and eventually found a cure that turned her into a human again. At the end of the penultimate chapter, she was 14 years old.

