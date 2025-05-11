10 loyal anime sidekicks who never backed down

Anime heroes often are strengthened on their quests by trusted companions who are willing to aid and protect them on their journeys. These loyal anime sidekicks play pivotal, supportive roles that help a series stand out and endear them to viewers as enduring fan favorites. Iconic anime sidekicks exemplify extraordinary loyalty and devotion, often risking their own lives for their allies without hesitation.

Their bonds forge powerful and compelling partnerships that enable the main characters to achieve victory against all odds. The depth and nuance in the relationships between protagonists and these loyal anime sidekicks make for great storytelling that resonates strongly.

10 loyal anime sidekicks who defined true devotion

1) Pikachu (Pokémon)

Pikachu (Image via OLM)

As Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum's very first Pokémon and companion, Pikachu holds a special place by Ash's side. Initially stubborn and temperamental, refusing to get inside a Pokéball, Pikachu quickly grew to share a close friendship with Ash spanning regions.

Throughout their innumerable adventures, Pikachu displays fierce devotion as both a battle partner and cherished friend. He bravely faces any foe to protect the trainer who always believes in him. Lightning-fast reflexes coupled with powerful electric attacks make Pikachu quite the 'shocking' ally.

The iconic sight of Pikachu perched on Ash's shoulder truly encapsulates unconditional loyalty through ups and downs. Their enduring camaraderie proves unbreakable in the face of dangerous odds and makes them champions at heart.

2) Krillin (Dragon Ball series)

Krillin (Image via Toei Animation)

Former monk Krillin stands out as an extraordinary human who holds his own among the phenomenally powerful Z-Fighters in the Dragon Ball series. While allies and villains possess enough strength to obliterate planets, Krillin relies on his martial arts training and ki manipulation.

Nevertheless, Krillin repeatedly rises to the occasion as a steadfast friend ready to fight deadly, god-like enemies legions stronger alongside ally Goku. With the universe itself at stake, Krillin charges into battle unflinchingly, buying Goku time or landing surprise attacks.

Outclassed in strength, but not bravery or loyalty, Krillin's dogged perseverance inspires hope. Facing cruel foes head-on despite overwhelming disadvantages truly shows the courage of Krillin's convictions and heart.

3) Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Mikasa Ackerman (Image via Wit Studio / MAPPA)

After losing her parents at a young age, Mikasa Ackerman forms an unshakeable bond with Eren Yeager, who took her into his family, in the post-apocalyptic series Attack on Titan. When their town falls to the man-eating Titans, Eren later develops the ability to transform into a Titan himself to fight back.

Mikasa's protective instincts toward Eren heighten as she enlists in the military alongside him, monitoring his instability. Blessed with prodigious soldiery talents contrasting Eren's berserker rage, Mikasa serves as a grounded ally who can cut down Titans swiftly alone if not for refusing to leave Eren's side.

Together, the two make a fearsome team—Mikasa anchors Eren from losing himself completely while exhibiting peerless skill asynchronously working in sync with Eren's explosive power. Mikasa's cold stoicism masks just how far she is willing to follow Eren into hell itself.

4) Iggy (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders)

Iggy (Image via David Production)

The no-nonsense Boston Terrier Iggy appears simply dragged into joining Jotaro and the Crusaders' quest to defeat DIO in Part 3 of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Iggy's aloofness and aggression towards humans give way to gradual camaraderie after sharing Stand power battles.

During a fateful showdown, Iggy courageously confronts DIO's vicious henchman Vanilla Ice alongside Polnareff, buying time for his ally at the cost of gruesome wounds. Defiant till his dying breath, Iggy proves his mettle as an ally through such selflessness.

Once an outsider, Iggy finds purpose as a Crusader exhibiting honor and courage, exceeding expectations, and breeding. He reminds us never to judge loyalty at face value, making him one of the most loyal anime sidekicks.

5) Happy (Fairy Tail)

Happy (Image via A-1 Pictures / Bridge)

The magical guild adventures depicted in the popular shonen anime Fairy Tail showcase many close friendships between Wizards who treat each other like family. One such bond exists between Dragon Slayer wizard Natsu Dragneel and his constant feline companion, Happy.

A talking blue cat with the ability to sprout wings and fly (later revealed to be an Exceed), Happy serves as a loyal aide to Natsu on dangerous missions. Though small in stature, he often transports Natsu great distances and helps him battle menacing foes.

Happy's timely assistance and moral support have saved Natsu numerous times. And when threats loom over the guild and citizens Natsu has sworn to protect, Happy—one of the most loyal anime sidekicks—is always prepared to fight by his trusted partner's side.

6) Pen Pen (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Pen Pen (Image via Gainax/Khara)

In the mecha anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion, teenage pilots maneuver massive cyborg Evangelion units to defend futuristic Tokyo-3 from invading celestial Angels. The show features many strange elements, including Pen Pen—a warm-water penguin who resides in NERV officer Misato Katsuragi's apartment.

Though Pen Pen's role is more that of Misato's unusual pet than an active sidekick, his presence provides comfort to his caretaker. He enjoys hanging out with Misato and keeping her company after a long day working to defeat the Angels.

Even though he doesn't fight, Pen Pen remains a quirky but loyal presence, offering rare moments of warmth and comic relief amid the constant tension. For a penguin, Pen Pen sure shows a lot of dedication!

7) Puck (Re:Zero)

Puck (Image via White Fox)

Re:Zero protagonist Subaru Natsuki finds himself mysteriously transported to a fantasy realm, where he meets a kind-hearted half-elf girl named Emilia.

Subaru decides to help Emilia on her quest to become ruler, aided by her familiar—a pint-sized spirit named Puck who resembles a cat. Puck is devoted to Emilia's safety and takes defending her very seriously. Though normally playful and laidback, he springs to action immediately whenever Emilia's life is threatened.

Foes soon discovers that beneath Puck's cute exterior lies tremendous magical power and absolute loyalty to his daughter, as he explicitly refers to Emilia.

8) Genos (One Punch Man)

Genos (Image via Madhouse/J.C. Staff)

In a world plagued by supervillains, average guy Saitama somehow gains incredible strength from basic training and can defeat any enemy with a single punch. Declaring himself a hero for fun, Saitama gains an ardent disciple—young cyborg Genos—in the comedy anime One Punch Man.

After Saitama rescues Genos from the monster Mosquito Girl, Genos becomes obsessed with learning the secret behind his mentor's god-like abilities. He incessantly follows Saitama, assisting him in exchange for wisdom and documenting every detail of the elder hero's experience and power in action.

Though Saitama often seems more annoyed than pleased by Genos' persistent company, Genos continues duty-bound to act as a loyal apprentice however he can.

9) Killua Zoldyck (Hunter x Hunter)

Killua Zoldyck (Image via Madhouse)

Raised as an elite assassin, Killua Zoldyck initially appears as a loner, masking insecurity behind a cool façade in Hunter x Hunter. Fate intervenes when he meets fellow rookie Hunter candidate Gon Freecss, whose earnest altruism begins influencing Killua.

Enthralled by Gon's selflessness and sense of wonder, Killua betrays family killing traditions. The two share many formative adventures, forging an unbreakable, brotherly bond transcending even Nen abilities. Fiercely watchful of threats to Gon, Killua weaponizes hard-earned skills to protect Gon instead, without reservation.

Where others exploit Killua as an assassin tool, Gon gives him friendship, leading Killua to rediscover morality and loyalty long lost. As an equal partner in their journey, Killua follows Gon into the jaws of death unhesitatingly—a loyalty extending multiple lifetimes.

10) Haku (Naruto)

Haku (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The lengthy ninja saga Naruto features several close alliances between Shinobi warriors who experience both the agony of loss and the ecstasy of victory together during turbulent times.

One prominent example is young orphan Haku, who served the fearsome rogue ninja Zabuza Momochi loyally until his death. With the ability to manipulate ice, Haku posed as Zabuza's nameless tool, masking his identity while silently carrying out Zabuza's every command.

Though their relationship was complicated and codependent, Haku ultimately gave his life to save Zabuza. This supreme act of devotion affected Zabuza and speaks profoundly about bonds deeper than family in the Shinobi world. He is undoubtedly one of the most loyal anime sidekicks.

Conclusion

These 10 loyal anime sidekicks are just a sample of the many loyal companions who risk life and limb to support the main heroes. Their courage inspires viewers while bringing energy and heart to their respective series.

Iconic sidekicks like Pikachu or companions like Killua Zoldyck showcase incredible friendships built on mutual understanding and shared experiences of adversity alongside their closest allies.

Their presence when the going gets extremely tough is a testament to the loyalty anime heroes can depend on from stalwart comrades. No main character can succeed alone. So here's to sidekicks everywhere—whose loyalty, duty, and sacrifice make achieving victory possible!

About the author Manish Kapoor I am an expert article writer and data analyst with two years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy watching a lot of anime, movies, and web series. Currently, my favorite anime is Naruto. Know More