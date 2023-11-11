10 mangas Demon Slayer fans must read

Demon Slayer has become a cultural phenomenon in recent years because of the successful anime adaptation by Ufotable, and there is no debate about it. The anime has been so successful that it even helped the manga boost its sales, selling over 150 million copies, and becoming one of the highest-selling manga stories of all time.

The story of Demon Slayer is a straight-up classic shonen. Tanjiro Kamado is a young man from early 20th-century Japan. His family was killed by a demon overlord named Muzan, with only his sister Nezuko surviving, but she is now a demon, too. Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corp and wants to kill Muzan and turn Nezuko back into a human, which follows a certain formula.

Following this, in no particular order, these ten series will be of interest to fans of Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer and the series on this list.

Ten manga series for Demon Slayer fans

1) Saint Seiya

There is an argument to be made that Demon Slayer is today what Saint Seiya was in the 80s, social media influence aside. A group of young warriors in an organization? Check. A female character that they need to protect? Check. An elite crop of warriors in the organization? Check.

The series focuses on a group of warriors called 'Saints,' they have been trained for years to get their Cloths, which are based on astrology. They are tasked with protecting the goddess Athena and have to deal with many threats over the years, including other Gods and even threats within the Saints as well.

2) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Demon Slayer author Koyoharu Gotouge has been vocal about her series' breathing battle system being directly influenced by JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Hamon. So there is a connection between these two stories. The first part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood, features a conflict between Hamon users and vampires not too dissimilar from the Demon Slayer Corp and Muzan's demons.

The best thing about JoJo's is how creative and groundbreaking it is - from the character designs to the abilities and the battle systems, the series has it all. In addition to this, the fact that the series currently is divided into nine parts, each with its own storyline, characters, and protagonists, makes it better. It is one of the manga's greatest artistic achievements and author Hirohiko Araki deserves a lot of praise for that.

3) Bleach

Bleach was part of the Big Three of shonen manga, and there is a good reason for that. Author Tite Kubo crafted a story with much more substance than he was given credit for while also creating pristine and clear visuals with his phenomenal artwork. The success of the recent Thousand-Year Blood War arc anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot is a testament to the franchise's staying power.

While many people have claimed that the Demon Slayer anime improved upon what was done in the manga, the opposite can be argued with Bleach. Studio Pierrot did a serviceable job with the anime, but the manga has Kubo's breathtaking artwork and his use of black and white allows for a much more expressive series. It's fairly common to hear people say they prefer the manga to the anime.

4) Black Clover

Demon Slayer and Black Clover are similar in the sense that they have simple and straightforward plots with a very classic shonen focus. However, it could be argued that the latter has a wider world and develops into something a bit more ambitious. Be that as it may, Black Clover is a series that has gone through a lot of ups and downs and has persisted, much like Asta's desire to become the Wizard King.

The series starts fairly typically, although it grows into something more complex, with Asta wanting to become the Wizard King in a world where almost everybody has magic, and he doesn't. This is complemented by author Yuki Tabata's artwork, which, much like Tite Kubo, has a very clear visual storytelling style.

5) Magi

While Demon Slayer is a fairly beloved series, there is no denying that it has a very straightforward world and story. Thus, something like Magi could give fans of the former something both familiar and different. Author Shinobu Ohtaka, one of the most underrated mangaka of her generation, has crafted a series with an interesting battle system and two worlds that deserve a lot more praise.

The story takes place in a setting heavily inspired by Arabian myths and follows two young boys named Alibaba Saluja and Aladdin. They decide to go "Dungeon Diving" since these Dungeons can grant special abilities to those who conquer them, kickstarting a journey that goes further than most people expect.

6) Berserk

Whether one is a Demon Slayer fan or someone who loves any other story, Berserk is something everybody should read. The late Kentaro Miura crafted a legendary masterpiece whose art, themes, storytelling, and action scenes have become the stuff of legends over the years.

Guts is a wandering swordsman who wants to find Griffith, the man who betrayed him and his friends, to take his life. However, he has to face several demonic entities known as Apostles along the way. While that is a simple premise, Guts' journey, which the audience sees from his birth, is one of the greatest character arcs in fiction and serves as a lesson in overcoming trauma.

7) Vagabond

Vagabond is up there with Berserk in the discussion for the greatest manga series of all time, so it is no surprise to be on this list. Compared to Demon Slayer, they are vastly different in terms of stories, themes, storytelling, and so on, with the only similarities being that it takes place in Japan and focuses heavily on swordsmanship.

The story focuses on the life of legendary samurai Musashi Miyamoto and how he grows from a young man who craves violence for selfish reasons to a more well-rounded individual. The art and the fight scenes are some of the best in the history of the medium, but Musashi's growth and philosophical views on life are the manga's biggest selling point.

8) Yu Yu Hakusho

It's always a delight to bring up Yu Yu Hakusho, which was one of the great shonen classics of the 90s. Yusuke Urameshi's journey as a Spirit Detective, going from a high school delinquent to a responsible young man, is beautiful to see and author Yoshihiro Togashi kickstarted his career with this hit.

The difference between the manga and the anime is that the former has a much rawer and more violent approach. There are some scenes that Studio Pierrot changed for the anime that were met with mixed results but the story's quality was always there. If Demon Slayer fans want to read a shonen classic, this manga is always the best route.

9) Rurouni Kenshin

Much like Demon Slayer, Rurouni Kenshin takes place in an older version of Japan, with a heavy focus on swordsmanship, but this series is much more grounded in reality. Kenshin Himura's journey from a killer to a man who has vowed never to take a life again is a beauty to behold and becomes one of the best arcs in manga history.

The manga has beautiful art and each arc flows very well from one to the other, which helps when reading the story. There are a lot of strong characters and the way they are written helps build a connection with them.

10) Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the few anime or manga that has managed to gain more traction and attention than Demon Slayer in recent years. While Gege Akutami's manga follows some shonen conventions, he has subverted several expectations over the years, giving his story more substance.

The story follows Yuji Itadori as he needs a finger that holds the soul of a legendary evil sorcerer, Ryomen Sukuna, and now the latter is within his body. Yuji is fetched by the strongest sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, and is tasked with eating the remaining fingers to kill Sukuna once and for all. However, the most powerful Curses, the beings the sorcerers fight against, have other plans.

Final thoughts

Demon Slayer is a series that has become extremely successful over the years, and the good news for fans of Tanjiro's story is that there are a lot of other great shonen series out there. While the ones on this list have been carefully picked out, there are many more wonderful mangas for readers of every genre.

