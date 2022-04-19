10 Naruto characters who have major anger issues

Throughout Naruto, there have been many characters with anger issues. From Kushina's outbursts to Gaara's fierce temper, it's relatively clear that various ninjas could've benefitted from anger management counseling.

That's not to say that some of their anger isn't justified as a trauma response, but others just have anger problems not stemming from trauma or any other issue.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Naruto and Boruto. It is also just the author's opinion.

Ten Naruto characters who could do with anger management

1) Kushina Uzumaki

Naruto's mother, Kushina, was known for being calm and kind to others but had one mean temper if riled up. As a child, Kushina's temper manifested in her beating several bullies half to death due to insulting her dream of becoming Hokage and her red hair. She was called the Red Hot-Blooded Habanero for a reason.

This even extended to adulthood, as Naruto witnessed when she manifested to aid him with controlling Kurama. It's shown in the anime that this hides plenty of insecurities, like having red hair, being a foreigner, and being Kurama's jinchuriki. Naruto inherited this temper, but also Kushina's love and kindness.

2) Naruto Uzumaki

It's impossible to have an anger list without the main character on it. Not just because of Kurama either, as Naruto has plenty of anger issues without Kurama being sealed inside of him.

Seeing as he was ostracized by his village and heavily considered a curse, it's no wonder he had a hair-trigger temper at first.

This fades with time, though it flares up occasionally whenever Sasuke comes up or when someone does something particularly heinous. That's when Kurama comes in, allowing him to access his abilities in a usually controlled rage state.

However, Naruto is calmer and more collected as an adult.

3) Karin Uzumaki

The Uzumaki clan must really have anger management issues, as this is the third Uzumaki in a row! Karin's anger issues manifested in comically violent outbursts against Suigetsu Hozuki in particular.

It's not just Suigetsu, but the shark-like ninja keeps getting the brunt of it. However, she remained focused in battle and did call out Sasuke for stabbing her with Chidori.

Karin can be attracted to men based on chakra quality, supposedly explaining her intense attraction to Sasuke. She does break that attraction after he tries to kill her and after getting an apology from Sasuke and Orochimaru during the Ninja War.

Karin is also quite fond of Sarada.

4) Sakura Haruno

When Sakura Haruno is mentioned, anger issues are probably not the first thing on many fans' minds. Like Kushina, her anger issues stem from her rivalry with Ino, the bullying she sustained, and most of all, Naruto's antics.

These manifested in Inner Sakura, but since that persona faded as of Shippuden, it usually comes out as her breaking something with her incredible strength.

Sakura's anger also manifests when someone insults Sasuke, as Sai was quick to learn upon the formation of the new Team 7 in Naruto Shippuden and vice versa for Naruto. While she has this under control come Boruto, Sakura hasn't lost any steps and is quick to let that anger out in combat against Shin Uchiha.

5) A (Fourth Raikage)

The Fourth Raikage is a rather militant man, believing strength and actions make a ninja. His temper is quite hot, too, as he burst through his office window to attend the Kage Summit, smashed the meeting table when the conversation deviated, and punched through a wall to pursue Sasuke Uchiha during the attack on the Summit. A was also reckless in combat against Sasuke.

This militancy and belief of might being right were burned into him as a kid by his father, the Third Raikage's harsh training. His attitude seemed to lighten with age, and upon several interactions with Naruto and B.

A isn't unreasonable, just incredibly stubborn and foolishly myopic.

6) Gaara

Here's where anger goes from disappointment and/or pride into downright homicide. Gaara is one of the poster boys for anger issues throughout Naruto, willing to slay anyone who so much as looks at him funny pre-Shippuden.

Gaara demonstrates this multiple times, killing several Sound ninjas, nearly crippling Lee, and practically destroying the Sand Village in his youth.

All this stems from being ostracized as a young kid, having the Shukaku sealed into him as a baby, and causing his mother's death at his father's urging. The various assassination attempts on his life also fueled his sadistic fire.

It's not until his rage met Naruto's determination that it cracked and broke, causing Gaara to reevaluate himself and become better as Kazekage.

7) Kakuzu

Speaking of violent and lethal rages, Kakuzu of Akatsuki was a rather violent and greedy man. Aged 91 at his death, he was effectively one of the oldest Akatsuki, just behind Zetsu.

This meant his kill count was rather high, as his temper had him slay his village elders and no less than four partners before Hidan.

This temper and viciousness stem from being betrayed by the Hidden Waterfall Village for failing to assassinate the First Hokage. For that failure, Kakuzu was treated harsher than many would and killed the elders and more to survive off their hearts.

Prior to his death, his violent rages would usually lead to him and Hidan clashing and neither being able to kill the other.

8) Jugo

Arguably the most violent member of Sasuke's Taka team, Jugo is often misunderstood. Like Dragon Ball's Android 16, his violence comes out when enraged.

It turns him into a psychotic animal, violently and viciously striking and going all out at all times when in combat and using his abilities recklessly.

The sheer amount of power overwhelming his mental state and making him exhibit bipolar symptoms is a result of his clan's constant ability to absorb natural energy. In reality, he prefers to avoid fighting and killing where possible, especially with his Sage Transformation abilities further driving his mental state down.

9) Delta

One of two Boruto entries on this list, Delta is a cyborg comparable to Trunks' future versions of Android 17 and 18 in Dragon Ball Z. Delta is cruel, sadistic, destructive, and violently impatient. This was seen when she tried killing Himawari Uzumaki with her eye lasers just to get some upper hand on Naruto in their fight.

She gets increasingly impatient when things don't go her way, preferring direct approaches that get things done within the expected timeframes. Delta made no secret that she hated everyone in the villainous Kara organization apart from Jigen, as evidenced by her incineration of most of the cult without question upon orders.

10) Kawaki

The second Boruto entry and the adopted second son of Naruto, Kawaki was set to be Isshiki Otsutsuki's vessel at first. He was certainly treated that way by Delta and Jigen.

He's aggressive, rude to folks he dislikes or opposes, and completely antisocial. His self-hatred is also a problem, as he used it to beat himself up at times!

These problems stem from a traumatic past with a cruel and neglectful father, a child m***ster who posed as a friendly goldfish merchant, and Jigen training him to be his vessel and nothing more or less. He was isolated and had PTSD, only being brought out of it thanks to Naruto and Boruto helping him out of it in time.

