10 Naruto characters who might feature in the Minato manga

Naruto characters are one of the all-time most popular anime and manga characters and for good reason. The story of a young ninja named Naruto Uzumaki, who dreams of becoming the Hokage, or leader of his village, has captivated audiences worldwide for years.

Another one of Naruto characters, Minato Namikaze, the Fourth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village and the father of Naruto, is one of the most well-known characters in the series. It should come as no surprise that fans are looking forward to the publication of the Minato manga, which will examine his backstory and the events leading up to his demise.

This article will explore some Naruto characters who could play an important role in the Minato manga.

Tsunade, Itachi, and 8 other Naruto characters with the potential to feature in the Minato manga

1. Kushina Uzumaki

Kushina Uzumaki (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Kushina is a powerful ninja in her own right. She belongs to the Uzumaki clan, renowned for its enormous chakra reserves and special ability to form chakra chains. Kushina plays an important role in the Naruto series as both Minato's wife and Naruto's mother.

She plays a crucial part in the Nine-Tailed Fox incident when the beast is imprisoned within her body while she is pregnant with Naruto. Her abilities as a ninja and her connection to the Uzumaki clan make her one of the most fascinating Naruto characters to explore in the Minato manga, especially in regard to her relationship with Minato and her role in the Hidden Leaf Village.

2. Jiraiya

Jiraiya (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Jiraiya, one of the legendary Sannin, is a competent ninja with a knack for surveillance and information gathering. He serves as a mentor to both Minato and Naruto. He also happens to be the author of the novels in the Icha Icha series, which Kakashi Hatake adores.

Jiraiya, often known as the Toad Sage, is a cherished figure in the Naruto universe. He not only serves as a mentor to Minato and Naruto, but he also plays a vital role in the history of the Hidden Leaf Village.

The Minato manga's portrayal of him could delve into his time as a teacher and the ways in which he inspired Minato. All these points lead to Jiraiya becoming one of the potential Naruto characters to appear in the Minato manga.

3. Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi is a talented ninja who was one of Minato's previous disciples and is renowned for his use of the Sharingan. As one of Minato's former students and a major character in the Naruto series, Kakashi is a likely candidate to appear in the Minato manga.

He is one of the crucial Naruto characters in the universe due to his usage of the Sharingan, his past as a member of Team Minato, and his role as a mentor to Naruto.

4. Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Obito, a former friend of Kakashi's and a member of the Uchiha family, turns out to be a significant enemy in the Naruto series due to manipulation by the antagonist, Madara Uchiha. However, he played on the same squad as Minato and Kakashi before his fall.

The character of Obito in the Naruto series is complicated because he was first friends with Minato and Kakashi before turning evil. He is an interesting character to examine in the Minato manga, especially in light of his link to Minato and his impact on the history of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Also, his connection to the Uchiha clan and eventual descent into evil make him a potential candidate to be one of the Naruto characters to appear in Minato manga.

5. Rin Nohara

Rin was a medical ninja on the same squad as Minato, Kakashi, and Obito. She also had a kind heart. Sadly, Rin's appearance in the Naruto series is cut short when Kakashi kills her in a scene that has a lasting impact on the character.

In the Minato manga, she would be one of the intriguing Naruto characters to examine because of her time spent on Team Minato and her work as a medical ninja, particularly in light of her interactions with Minato and Kakashi.

6. Hiruzen Sarutobi

Hiruzen Sarutobi (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Hiruzen, the Third Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village and Minato's predecessor, was a wise and powerful ninja who served as a mentor to many of the protagonists of the series. In the Naruto universe, Hiruzen is a key character. He is a crucial figure to examine in the Minato manga because of his place in the history of the Hidden Leaf Village and his interactions with Minato and Jiraiya.

7. Tsunade

Tsunade (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Tsunade is a brilliant ninja with extraordinary strength and medical skills. She is one of the legendary Sannin and the former lover of Dan, who was killed in the Third Shinobi War. Tsunade is an intriguing character with a tragic backstory.

She is a crucial character in the Naruto world due to her strength and medical prowess. She may appear in the Minato manga because of her connections to Minato and Jiraiya.

8. Orochimaru

Another former member of the legendary Sannin, Orochimaru, is a villainous ninja obsessed with immortality and experimentation. He had also been Jiraiya's close friend and Hiruzen's former pupil.

In the Naruto series, Orochimaru is a fascinating character. He could be a possible member of Naruto characters for the Minato manga because of his past as Hiruzen's student and his part in the history of the Hidden Leaf Village.

9. Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi, a member of the Uchiha family and Sasuke's brother, is a complicated character who alternates between being a villain and a hero during the series.

In the Minato manga, it will be intriguing to learn more about his motives and backstory, especially in light of his relationship with the Uchiha clan and his eventual role in the events leading up to Minato's death.

10. Nagato

Nagato (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Nagato, often known as Pain, is the boss of the criminal gang Akatsuki and a key antagonist in the series. His complicated intentions and connection to the Third Shinobi War's events make him a viable character for the Minato manga.

As the leader of Akatsuki and a major villain in the Naruto series, Nagato's role in the Minato manga could explore his backstory and motivations and possibly draw a comparison between Minato’s desire for peace and his own.

Final analysis

These 10 Naruto characters are merely a few of the numerous more who could show up in the Minato manga. However, these ten Naruto characters are especially intriguing due to their close relationships with Minato and significant roles in the Naruto universe.

Minato manga is certain to be an interesting addition to the Naruto series, whether it focuses on Minato's early years as a ninja or his time as the Fourth Hokage.

