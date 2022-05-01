10 Naruto Husbandos, ranked

The term husbando has been used in the anime community for years. It refers to a male character that fans are immensely attracted to. Husbandos are essentially the male versions of waifus.

Naruto has many husbandos that fans have fallen in love with. These characters are some of the series' strongest and most skilled Shinobi. They can hold their own in a battle against anyone and will persevere through any obstacle that stands in their way.

The top husbandos in Naruto include Kakashi, Itachi, and others

1) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake is undoubtedly the most sought-after husbando in the Naruto series. His strength and skill made many Naruto fans fall in love with him. Still, his perseverance and determination as he struggled past insurmountable obstacles made everyone stay in love with his character.

2) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi as he appears in the series (Image via Pierrot)

Despite being an international criminal and the primary source of Sasuke's rage in Part 1, Naruto, Itachi is one of the most popular husbandos in the series. After explaining to Sasuke that he killed the Uchiha Clan to save Konoha, his popularity only rose as fans sympathized with him.

3) Madara Uchiha

Madara as he appears in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

The love and obsession for Madara result from how badass he is as a character. In the past, the only character in Naruto capable of taking him down was Hashirama Senju, the God of Shinobi.

Many fans fell in love with him after his iconic moments, such as his fight against the Shinobi Alliance. He could punch, kick, and cut hundreds of trained Shinobi without breaking a sweat. Then he effortlessly summoned two meteors to take out the rest of them.

4) Gaara

Being Shukaku's jinchuriki as a kid was incredibly difficult for Gaara. He was shunned and feared by all of Sunagakure, even his father, and grew to hate the world. However, this all changed when Naruto defeated him during the chunin exams.

His immense power, aloof personality, and tragic backstory made fans love his character and appreciate everything he did.

5) Minato Namikaze

The Fourth Hokage and Naruto's father, Minato Namikaze, was loved by fans even before he made an actual appearance. As the Lightning Flash of the Hidden Lead, he was able to take out countless enemy Shinobi without anyone noticing. His actions in both flashbacks and stories told of him made fans love him instantly.

6) Neji Hyuga

Neji as he appears before the time skip (Image via Pierrot)

Everybody loves Neji due to his strength and determination. He was branded with a Hyuga Clan Cursed Seal as a kid to make sure he served the clan until his death. He struggled to fight against his predetermined destiny but ended up succumbing to it. Despite this, he could choose how he died and passed with a smile on his face.

7) Shikamaru Nara

Shikamaru is arguably the most intelligent character in the series. His high IQ and combat experience allow him to create unique battle strategies. His signature Jutsu, the Shadow Paralysis Jutsu, has allowed him to stop various powerful opponents in their tracks, including Eida, arguably the most robust character currently.

8) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha is one of the strongest Shinobi in the series, second only to Naruto Uzumaki himself. Initially, he had an uncaring, aloof personality, and his only motivation in life was killing his brother, Itachi. This split fans down the middle. Some adored Sasuke with all their heart, while others thoroughly despised him. However, after he came back to Konoha and became an adult, many fans who hated him began to like him more.

9) Rock Lee

Rock Lee as he appears in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Due to him not being able to use Ninjutsu, Rock Lee trained hard to show the world that he was indeed a 'splendid ninja.' Rock Lee's determination in Naruto captured the hearts of many, and his performance against Gaara during the Chunin Exams had so many fans in shock. Everyone loves Rock Lee; it is clear he is a top husbando choice.

10) Captain Yamato

Captain Yamato as he appears in Boruto (Image via Pierrot)

Captain Yamato was a member of the Anbu and temporary leader of Team Seven. He was a test subject for one of Orochimaru's Hashirama Cell experiments in his youth. As a result, he can use Wood Release, making him the perfect character to watch over Naruto if Kurama goes berserk.

His comedic moments and incredible power have made fans love his character. Although he is no longer a captain in the series, everyone calls him that out of respect and nostalgia. Yamato is an amazing husband for everyone.

