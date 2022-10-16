10 Naruto relationships that would've had unfathomable results

Naruto has dabbled with its fair share of romantic relationships. While it is not the main focus, the story does depict it often as the ninjas go through life. Some have been shown to bud over time while others have had fleeting crushes.

Characters being shipped with one another is not uncommon in manga and anime, and in Naruto as well, various ships have been discussed. While some delighted fans, others were better left unexplored.

Here are the Naruto relationships that would've led to unfathomable results.

1) Tenten and Rock Lee

Tenten and Rock Lee were teammates under Might Guy. Throughout the show, each had their time to shine and showed their potential. Alongside Neji, Team Guy was a strong and well-rounded team.

However, the feelings between Tenten and Lee were purely based on friendship. There was no romance. A relationship between the two probably wouldn't make sense, and who knows how they would have ended up. In any case, Rock Lee had eyes only for Sakura.

2) Sakura and Rock Lee

When Rock Lee set eyes on Sakura, he made a straightforward confession to her. That came as a shocking revelation early on. While there are those who support this ship, many will agree it did not happen for the better.

Sakura was obsessed with Sasuke to a point where it became toxic. She saw him and only him, not caring enough that Naruto and others were risking their lives. If indeed paired up, Sakura would still yearn for Sasuke. Also, moving forward, Lee never displayed any hidden emotions for her.

3) Shion and Naruto

Shion was a character introduced in Naruto Shippuden the Movie. She was a priestess in the Land of Demons. At the end, it is seen that Shion falls for Naruto while the blonde-haired ninja was clueless.

Fans had mixed feelings about this ship and it was probably for the better that it did not happen. They did not have many traits in common. She began to like him for giving her a different perspective and saving her, but he did it as it was a ninja's duty to protect.

Once again, this pairing could have gone wrong. At the time, Naruto was anyway more attracted to Sakura.

4) Sakura and Naruto

Despite Naruto's repeated attempts, he was unsuccessful in getting romantically involved with Sakura. She was so hung up on Sasuke that she did not even notice Naruto risk his life multiple times just so he could see her smile.

Sakura would, at times, look down upon Naruto given his weak academic knowledge. It was only following the Pain fight that she began noticing him, after he became a hero. The two would not have a functioning relationship and it would be a disaster waiting to happen.

5) Ino and Sasuke

The pairing between Ino and Sasuke stand in the same boat as Naruto and Sakura. The liking for a boy created a toxic rift between Ino and Sakura as friends.

Again, there was no real reason behind her pursuit of Sasuke. The two might have made a decent pair but not one that would work well, given both their personalities and characters.

6) Karin and Sasuke

A pairing between Karin and Sasuke is probably the most uncomfortable of the lot. Karin was infatuated with Uchiha to a degree that was unhealthy. She made straightforward advances to him as well.

However, Sasuke was the least bit interested. In fact, he was only using her for her healing abilities. He planned to kill her once his needs were met and he had no further use for the Uzumaki. Truly, no other pairing could be as toxic as these two.

7) Rin and Kakashi

Rin and Kakashi were part of Team Minato alongside Obito. Initially, Rin did take a liking to the white-haired shinobi. However, Kakashi, at the time, was too proud of his abilities and refused to be a team player.

Rin and Obito did try to soften him but to no avail. Anyhow, Kakashi was never interested in anything romantic, except for when he was pursuing Rin.

8) Kahyo and Kakashi

In the ancillary Naruto novel, Kakashi Hiden: Lightning in the Icy Sky, it is clearly seen that Kakashi and Kahyo had romantic feelings for one another. Fans will agree that this pairing would be better than RinKaka and would have been far more interesting to watch.

However, this pairing does not make it out of the novel and might not even be canon. It left a side of Kakashi unexplored. Without a doubt, the Copy Ninja would have turned out to be a different individual had this been pursued.

9) Tsunade and Orochimaru

Teammates under Hiruzen Sarutobi, Tsunade and Orochimaru would have made a terrible couple. Their personalities did not match whatsoever and they had no compatibility. This ship would truly alter the course of everything that came after them.

10) Rin and Obito

Finally, Rin and Obitio. Simply put, the Fourth Great Shinobi War could have been avoided. Unfortunate circumstances led to Rin's death and Obitio unleashing his wrath upon the ninja world. Obitio had always had a thing for Rin, going out of his way to impress her and grab her attention.

But Rin seemed to be distracted by Kakashi. Had Rin noticed Obito's efforts and had the team been on better terms, Obito's death could have been avoided. There would have been no Sharingan exchange, no Rin dying and no Ninja War.

