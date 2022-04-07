10 One Piece characters who deserve more screen time

With the universe of One Piece being as mammoth as it is, the expectation of every character getting the screen time they deserve is perhaps unrealistic. While some are sure to eventually get their due, there are many One Piece characters who deserve the spotlight now.

Characters who deserve more screen time in One Piece

All plots require certain characters to take a backseat sometimes to allow for other characters to shine and the story to progress. Nevertheless, I feel that the following characters deserve more screen time. The list is in no particular order.

1) Shanks

Shanks as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Without a doubt, Shanks is one of the most engaging characters in One Piece. His inconsistent appearances have always left fans wanting more. It is always fun to see what he is up to, and speculate about whether he will reunite with Luffy.

2) Blackbeard

Blackbeard as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Blackbeard’s appearances are scarce in One Piece. Despite being set up as an antithesis to Luffy, the two have only met twice throughout the entire series. There’s little doubt that they will fight it out one of these days, but until then, fans can only wish for more Blackbeard in their lives.

3) Jewelry Bonney

Jewelry Bonney as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Jewelry Bonney is a character who deserves so much more. Her knowledge of the Sorbet Kingdom and apparent companionship with Bartholomew Kuma has intrigued viewers about her origin and intentions. As the Worst Generation’s only female pirate, she has left a lasting impression on viewers.

4) Dorry

Dorry (left) and Broggy (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While his arc was somewhat came to an end in Little Garden, fan-favorite Dorry would surely be a welcome return. People will love to see him again even if he does not contribute to the story.

5) Brogy

Broggy as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Brogy is another fan-favorite character whose return to the show will make long-term fans ecstatic.

6) Portgas D. Ace

Ace as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Portgas D. Ace could serve an important purpose and please fans at the same time with more screen time. His reappearance in the Wano arc helped develop both Yamato and Otama as characters.

7) Nefertari Vivi

Vivi as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Nefertari Vivi has become an increasingly important character through the last few story arcs. The Levely arc in particular has emphasized the need for her in the show. Apparently, an attempt on her life was made at the Levely itself. Her story has a lot of potential to develop if she gets more screen time.

8) Sengoku

Sengoku as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Sengoku’s role during the Roger era of piracy established the value he adds to the show. Exploring his involvement with the Rocks Pirates and Roger Pirates would make for interesting lore.

9) Silvers Rayleigh

Rayleigh during his time with the Roger Pirates (Image via Toei Animation)

As the Roger Pirates’ vice captain, Silvers Rayleigh is arguably one of the most knowledgeable characters in One Piece. The wisdom he has gained and the battles he has witnessed will charm viewers endlessly.

10) Monkey D. Dragon

Dragon as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Monkey D. Dragon is shrouded in mystery. As the leader of the Revolutionary Army, he has stories to tell that would captivate fans. Hopefully, he will get more screen time in the series before it ends.

Note: The article reflects the author's views.

