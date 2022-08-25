10 popular anime characters with heterochromatic eyes

Amidst the overshadowing popularity of anime characters with one eye color, those with two different eye colors are considered to be highly underrated, as these individuals are as scarce as hen’s teeth. For most of these characters, the cause behind the variation of coloration in both eyes is a genetic condition called Heterochromia iridium.

However, there are also others who have simply gone over physical modification by implanting or by awakening a unique eye that gives them a significant advantage in using their ocular abilities, as in the case of Kakashi Hatake. Anime characters with two different eye colors are special because they are often found to possess two distinct personalities - one that is calm and composed, the other that is vengeful and filled with bloodlust.

On that note, today's listicle will feature 10 such anime characters with different eye colors that sets them apart from the regular crowd.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

From Ai Ohto to Obanai Iguro, 10 anime characters with two different color eyes

10) Ai Ohto (Anime: Wonder Egg Priority)

Ai Ohto, as seen in the anime Wonder Egg Priority (Image via Cloverworks)

Ai’s most distinguishable feature is her heterochromatic eyes, where her right eye is yellowish-amber, and her left one has a slightly darker shade of ocean blue. Since she has a unique set of eyes, she soon becomes a victim of bullying, which caused her to develop agoraphobia. Due to her reclusive nature, she didn’t see the importance of making or having friends until the day she met Koito Nagase.

Ai has a lot to relate to Koito as the latter has also been ostracized. After being friends with the latter, Ai becomes into a completely different person, turning extremely brave and protective towards people close to her.

9) Mei Misaki (Anime: Another)

Abby Magic @abby_magic1 This Mei Misaki's left eye (Known as the doll's green eye) This Mei Misaki's left eye (Known as the doll's green eye) https://t.co/TiqsXjFJyn

Mei Misaki is a petite girl with pale skin and short black hair. At the tender age of four, she lost her left eye to an unnamed disease. Mei’s aunt, Yukiyo Misaki, better known by her pseudonym Kirika, wanted her niece to live a normal life. So, being an expert doll-maker, she made a prosthetic glass eye for Mei, with a green iris that was different in color from her original red eyes.

Kirika believes "an eye of the same color as her eye will be boring," but Mei is very insecure about her prosthetic eye, which is why she often keeps her left eye hidden beneath an eyepatch. Her left eye makes her aware that death is not a blessing; however, after removing the eyepatch, Mei can decipher whether something is dead or alive.

8) Urumi Kanzaki (Anime: Great Teacher Onizuka)

Urumi Kanzaki, as seen in the anime Great Teacher Onizuka (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Urumi Kanzaki is a tall, slender girl with long, blonde hair and bangs on either side, and has a delicate face with two different colored eyes. Due to her heterochromia iridium condition, her right eye is blue and her left eye is brownish-red. Urumi is regarded as a child prodigy with extensive knowledge of physics, chemistry, math, literature, and more.

She is also a polyglot who can effectively speak five languages with ease. As a genius with an IQ of over 200, Urumi is the smartest girl in Class 3-4, even more intelligent than Yoshito Kikuchi. She initially came off as a mischievous sociopath; however, under Onizuka’s influence, she became more friendly and honest. Additionally, Urumi stopped siding with Miyabi and chose to follow Onizuka.

7) Mahito (Anime: Jujutsu Kaisen)

Mahito is a human-looking cursed spirit with a patchwork face and long grayish blue hair that is separated into three large strands, with ties at the ends. Mahito's most unique feature of his appearance is his heterochromatic eyes, where the right eye is gray and the left one is dark blue. Being an immature sadistic curse, Mahito takes great pleasure in torturing humans and toying with their emotions.

As a cursed spirit, Mahito has a natural hatred towards humanity where he wants nothing more than for all humans to perish so that the cursed spirit would rule the world. He is extremely manipulative and has exceptional socializing skills.

6) Seijuro Akashi (Anime: Kuroko's Basketball)

Seijuro Akashi, as seen in the anime Kuroko's Basketball (Image via Production I.G)

Seijuro is a proficient point guard who is known for his captainship in the Generation of Miracles. Standing at 173 cm tall, Seijuro is one of the shortest members of his team. He is admired for his bright crimson red hair and his heterochromatic eyes, with the right eye being red and the left being yellowish-orange, with vertical pupils similar to felines.

Seijuro’s most unique quality is that he stands by his word. With an intimidating and condescending personality, Seijuro has proven to be the backbone of the Generation of Miracles. Those who earn his respect automatically earn his faith and trust. However, he can’t stand those who belittle or berate him.

5) Shoto Todoroki (Anime: My Hero Academia)

Shoto Todoroki is one of the most fascinating characters in My Hero Academia. He is a well-built, moderately tall young boy with hair that is evenly split in the middle of his head between two different colors - his right side hair being white and his left being crimson red.

Due to his unique Half-Cold Half-Hot quirk, Shoto possessed heterochromia iridium, which caused his left eye to appear turquoise and his right as brownish-dark gray. Due to his abusive upbringing, Shoto had a cold and aloof personality. However, under Izuku Midoriya’s influence, he now strives to become a Hero for the greater good of humanity. The only thing that Shoto doesn’t want to do is walk on the same path his father picked.

4) Kakashi Hatake (Anime: Naruto)

Kakashi Hatake, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

The widely acclaimed “Copy Ninja Kakashi” is one of the most powerful and highly skilled shinobi whose prowess remains indisputable. Kakashi's most unique feature about him is his appearance. The only two things visible on the upper part of his body are his spiky white hair and his right eye with black irides. Kakashi hides his left eye by using his forehead protector as an eyepatch.

It was later revealed in the series that Kakashi wields Obito’s Sharingan, which he got from him as a gift during the Third Great Ninja War. Although Kakashi is not from the Uchiha bloodline, he is quite proficient in handling the destructive effects of using the Sharingan and also figuring out the limits of his abilities with his newfound ocular abilities.

3) Ciel Phantomhive (Anime: Black Butler)

WasasumAnimeReviews @wasasum2002 Character of the day with unique eyes: Ciel Phantomhive

Anime: Black Butler Character of the day with unique eyes: Ciel Phantomhive Anime: Black Butler https://t.co/FYuNCH6ZAb

The sole heir and current head of the Phantomhive family, Ciel is a short teenage boy with grey-tinged blue-black hair and a peacock-blue left eye. Ciel almost always keeps his right eye covered with an eyepatch to hide the Faustian contract he made with Sebastian Michaelis.

The right eye structure has a pentagram inside a circle with the magic ward "tetragrammaton" around it. Sebastian regards Ciel as a prodigy due to his presence of mind and keen intuition. Though he is very wise and intellectual for his given age, he can be childish at times.

2) Ken Kaneki (Anime: Tokyo Ghoul)

Ken Kaneki, as seen in the anime Toktyo Ghoul (Image via Pierrot)

The primary protagonist of the series, Ken Kaneki goes by many names like One-Eyed King, Black Reaper, Centipede, etc. Kaneki used to have black hair and black eyes during his human days; however, after being tormented by Yamori, his appearance changed drastically. Due to the intense torture and trauma that was inflicted on him, Kaneki’s hair turned white, and his nails blackened.

Moreover, he also awakened Kakugan in his left eye, turning his iris red and the sclera black with red veins running across his eyes. As Kaneki wasn’t able to manifest Kakugan properly, he wore a medical eyepatch to cover it. From human to half-Ghoul, Kaneki had the greatest transition of his life.

1) Obanai Iguro (Anime: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

The Serpent Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, Obanai Iguro is quite muscular and flexible despite his small stature. He has long hair that touches his shoulders and always keeps his mouth covered with bandages. The most distinctive feature of Obanai is his heterochromatic eyes - the left eye is turquoise and the right eye is yellow with a black pupil.

Obanai can barely see things with his right eye, as it is partially blind. However, with the help of his pet snake, Kaburamaru, he can read and predict his target’s movements with utmost precision. Among all the Hashira in the Demon Slayer Corps, Obanai is regarded as the strictest.

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar