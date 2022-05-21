Anime characters coming to life would be the ultimate dream come true for each anime lover. It doesn't matter what kind of anime you like; there is a protagonist for every fan, whether you like action-loving shonen heroes or sweet shojo heroines. These anime characters have individual characteristics, backstories, and birthdays that make them relatable.

Many characters are well-suited to the personality attributes of each month of the year. In some instances, even anime personalities that seem to be completely different from one another have a few common characteristics. Fans of anime may be shocked to find out who their date will be based on their birth month.

In this article, you'll find a list of anime personalities based on your birthday and natal month.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Which anime character would you date based on your birth month?

1) January - Shoto Todorki

Shoto Todoroki (Image via Studio Bones)

January-borns have an extremely romantic way of expressing their feelings and their affection for others is not lacking in any way. They will go to great lengths to make their lover happy.

It's not easy for Shoto to open up to someone because of his terrible childhood and the chaotic family that he was born into, as shown in the anime. Therefore, if the moment is right for him, the love he has to offer will be overwhelming.

2) February - Obito

Obito Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Some of the best qualities of a February baby are their ability to be unique and imaginative, as well as charitable. However, they may be secretive about some aspects of their personality. It's possible, that having Obito by your side would mitigate this inclination. Those born in February are also inclined to be distant, indifferent, and prone to become easily sidetracked.

However, these characteristics shouldn't be feared, since these people typically have dreams that go well beyond anyone's expectations. People born in February will have an easier time achieving their objectives with Obito on their side.

3) March - Issei Matsukawa

Generosity, creativity, optimism, and adaptability characterize those born in March. It's a given that these people will be liked and adored by everyone because of their characteristics and personality.

Despite his intimidating height and blocking abilities, Issei is revealed to be rather easy-going and good-natured, loving a funny comment and taking a jab at his pals, which will be an excellent attribute when mingling with March-borns.

4) April - Mei Misaki

Mei Misaki (Image via Studio P.A Works)

When it comes to love, those conceived in April are a little more smitten than others. With their seductive appearances, they exude a romantic aura. They are skilled individuals who treat their partners with respect and affection.

With Mei's melancholy disposition, April-borns will be a great source of support. In fact, they can even bring out a younger, more carefree Mei.

5) May - Luffy

May-borns tend to be very passionate in their relationships. Venus, the planet of love and desire, rules persons born in the month of May. Therefore it is a testament to how loving May-borns can be.

Many people perceive Luffy to be naive and ignorant, but he's really a lot more intelligent than they give him credit for. Because of Luffy's positive outlook, those born in May are likely to experience a tremendous high.

6) June - Yashiro Isana

Yashiro (Image via Studio GoHands)

People born in June are more likely to find love with someone who is cheerful. They only get close to those that share their enthusiasm for life and are upbeat. They are looking for someone that enjoys making the most of their time while they are alive.

June-borns want a partner like Yashiro, who can get along with just about anybody, whether they are human, animal, or robot, as shown in the anime. He is a generous and open-minded person who expresses his emotions freely. People may readily put their faith in him because of his eccentric nature.

7) July - Ichigo

Ichigo as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Once they find someone they can trust, July babies will go to great lengths to keep that person happy. They like taking care of others and making certain they are happy and well-cared-for.

Typical of a Soul Reaper, Ichigo wears almost nothing but black. He's grouchy, yet likable, and is not hesitant to get into confrontations because of his quick temper, a bravado that July babies will learn to appreciate in time.

8) August - Yato

August-born people have a strong romantic streak. When in love, they'll go to great lengths to ensure that their beloved is content. When it comes to romance, they have it down and know just how to put on a show that conveys their intense feelings for one another.

For August-borns, a spouse who is open and able to reciprocate their love is essential. They would be a great fit for Yato's fun, sly, and childlike attitude.

9) September - Hange Zoe

Hange Zoë (Image via Studio Wit)

A 'methodical attitude' to life is a hallmark of those born in September. They might also be timid. For them, it's all about ensuring that everyone is treated equally and fairly.

When it comes to September-born people, Hange is a gem. They both have the same urge to keep their creative juices flowing and are so devoted to their lover that they will go to great lengths to make them happy.

10) October - Kirigaya Kazuto

People born in the month of October have a tendency to be amorous and witty. They'll always go out of their way to make their spouse happy and comfortable because they understand the true significance of a relationship. They will seldom find themselves quarreling with their spouse to the point of extremes.

In order to get Kirigaya to open up to them and express his feelings, October-borns would go to extraordinary measures. Kirito, in the anime, is someone who lacks fluency in the spoken word and maybe rather blunt. Therefore, those born in this month can easily deal with this issue.

11) November - Alois Trancy

Alois Trancy (Image via Studio A1 Pictures)

People born in November are modest and nice, although they may also get angry at times. They tend to stay away from fights, but if provoked, they will surely become irrationally enraged and a risk to themselves and others. As a result, one must avoid provoking them at all costs.

There are few couples more powerful than Alois and a November-born since neither one of them is afraid to stand firm in their convictions. While Alois seems typically upbeat, he has a dark side, as portrayed in the anime Black Butler. His moods may veer from exuberance to rage with little warning.

12) December - Lelouch vi Britannia

People born in December tend to be blunt and direct. They won't hold back when it comes to expressing their opinions, and they definitely won't filter any of it in an attempt to make you feel better. One should only seek their guidance if they are prepared to listen to the harsh truth.

Lelouch is a social, charming, and at times easygoing student. This, however, is only a guise he's wearing to cover his actual identity. His aristocratic background enables him to be composed, refined, and haughty. Both Lelouch and the person they are dating will have their differences, but the two will likely come to terms and allow love to triumph.

That is all from our end. Do let us know which anime character you got as your Birth month sweetheart in the comments section below.

